Trump Is Kicking People Out of the Country for Insulting Charlie Kirk

“The United States has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans,” the State Department wrote on X. “The State Department continues to identify visa holders who celebrated the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk.”

Exactly what qualifies for expulsion is not clear, though some of the remarks were notably benign. An Argentinian national that had their visa revoked said that Kirk spread “racist, xenophobic, misogynistic rhetoric”—all of which is demonstrably true. That language in particular has even been circulated by House lawmakers in criticizing Kirk’s point of view.

In a string of social media posts, the official account for the State Department shared several examples of the comments that caught their attention from individuals “who are no longer welcome in the U.S.” The State Department claimed that nearly all of the examples suggested the commenters were attempting to justify Kirk’s death.