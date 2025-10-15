Trump Is Kicking People Out of the Country for Insulting Charlie Kirk
Donald Trump has revoked at least six visas over the late far-right commentator.
An opinion on Charlie Kirk could be what keeps people in or out of America.
The State Department announced Tuesday it has revoked at least six visas from foreign nationals after their recipients made comments about Kirk in the wake of the far-right youth leader’s assassination. So far, individuals from Mexico, Germany, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, and Paraguay are affected.
“The United States has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans,” the State Department wrote on X. “The State Department continues to identify visa holders who celebrated the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk.”
Exactly what qualifies for expulsion is not clear, though some of the remarks were notably benign. An Argentinian national that had their visa revoked said that Kirk spread “racist, xenophobic, misogynistic rhetoric”—all of which is demonstrably true. That language in particular has even been circulated by House lawmakers in criticizing Kirk’s point of view.
In a string of social media posts, the official account for the State Department shared several examples of the comments that caught their attention from individuals “who are no longer welcome in the U.S.” The State Department claimed that nearly all of the examples suggested the commenters were attempting to justify Kirk’s death.
“Charlie Kirk was a son of a bitch and he died by his own rules,” wrote the Paraguayan national.
A German, writing in German, commented that “when fascists die, democrats don’t complain.”
The State Department warned in an X post that “[President Donald Trump] and [Secretary Marco Rubio] will defend our borders, our culture, and our citizens by enforcing our immigration laws.”
“Aliens who take advantage of America’s hospitality while celebrating the assassination of our citizens will be removed,” the department wrote.