MAGA Senator Rendered Speechless Over Trump Cuts to His State
Senator Tim Sheehy was left floundering when he realized he couldn’t blame the cuts on the shutdown.
Republican Senator Tim Sheehy of Montana appeared dumbstruck Tuesday night after his ridiculous attempts to blame Democrats for massive funding cuts to energy projects blew up in his face.
During an interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Sheehy was asked about the $1 billion grant that the Department of Energy pulled from the Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub, a clean energy project spanning Washington state, Oregon, and Montana.
“They just yanked a billion dollars from that. So, is that taking away good paying jobs in Montana?” asked Collins.
“Of course it is. As I said, we want the government to be open. You should be saying this to Chuck Schumer, who is closing the government down,” Sheehy replied. “I’m agreeing we should have the government open right now, this is an unnecessary shutdown.”
Collins pressed whether Sheehy was acknowledging that President Donald Trump’s administration was hurting his state, prompting the Republican to launch into an unrelated list of federal services interrupted by the government shutdown. “So, this shutdown is not a good thing, and that’s why we don’t want it to continue,” he said.
Collins tried to steer Sheehy back to the topic at hand. “The Trump administration didn’t have to make that decision, they decided to pull that billion dollars from your state,” she said. “Do you disagree with that?”
“Well, I think the reality is we wouldn’t be here if the government was still open, and now we’re going on week three of a pretty unnecessary shutdown,” Sheehy repeated.
But Energy Secretary Chris Wright had specifically told Collins earlier this month that the canceled grant had nothing to do with the shutdown, or the Democrats, for that matter. “He said they would’ve done that even if the government wasn’t shut down, that that was months in the making even before the government shut down,” Collins said.
The two fell silent, as Sheehy’s desperate excuses evaporated. After a long moment, Sheehy replied: “Well, it’s unfortunate we’re still shut down. We shouldn’t be.”
Last week, OMB Director Russell Vought—not Wright—declared that the Trump administration would cut nearly $8 billion in lawfully approved funding for energy projects, targeting 16 Democratic-led states. A longer list of grants to clean energy projects assembled by DOE senior staff totaling roughly $30 billion circulated Capitol Hill, alarming energy advocates and lawmakers, including Republicans whose districts could be affected by the cuts. The fate of the remaining $22 billion, which is mostly earmarked for Republican districts, remains unclear.