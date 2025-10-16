Trump Is Running Out of Time to Save Farmers He Screwed Over
Donald Trump’s tariffs are hurting both supply and demand in the American agriculture industry.
The White House promised to bail out American farmers, but they’re almost out of time.
Donald Trump’s tariffs have devastated the American farming industry from both ends, hurting both supply and demand by raising costs on equipment and fertilizer while nixing key international markets such as China. And now time is running out on how the government could help.
“Farmers are hurting financially,” Kansas Senator Jerry Moran told Politico Thursday. “They’re very troubled, there’s some expectation for help. Emotionally, it would be great for something to happen soon. But financially, they need to be able to go to their bankers and say that help is on the way.”
Last month, Trump said he intended to use the country’s supposedly surplus tariff money to subsidize American soybean farmers, though his concept of how much cash could be infused to America’s food producers was not coherent. Speaking with reporters, Trump mixed up “billions” and “millions,” apparently confused on the specifics of what government funds could amount to actual aid.
And the picture has not gotten any clearer, despite the fact that agriculture industry experts say that the industry needs a commitment in the next few weeks as they figure out how to afford the next planting season. Administration officials have still not finalized an amount to provide in the first wave of agriculture aid, according to Politico. Officials also don’t know how they’d pay for it, or how to deploy it.
“It’s easier to talk about than it is to do,” one official close to Trump told the publication.
The White House has so far blamed the government shutdown for a lack of action, steadily pointing the finger at Democrats (despite laws preventing the executive branch from disseminating that type of partisan rhetoric). But industry experts say that even if the shutdown ended tomorrow, it would still take months to get aid to the farmers who need it most. Failing to meet the moment could cause serious problems for the rest of America, spiking food prices and even challenging production.
“We’re starting to reach that precarious zone of not allowing farmers the tools, the commitments that they need to plan—it’s upon us already, to be honest,” Oscar Gonzales, a top aide to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack during multiple presidential administrations, told Politico. “Farmers are going to need something.”
Meanwhile, the Trump administration is moving forward with a plan to send $40 billion in aid to Argentina.