GOP Leader Says Women Shouldn’t Take Medical Advice From RFK Jr.
The Senate majority leader apparently doesn’t trust the health secretary he voted to confirm.
Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune—who said he believed that Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would “help restore some of the trust in our public health agencies” when he voted to confirm him—now thinks that women should not trust RFK Jr. for medical advice.
MSNBC host Ali Vitali asked Thune on Thursday about the lack of “dissent” within GOP leadership, as the party simply seems to fall in line with everything President Trump decides.
“Is that a healthy party?” she asked of the GOP.
“No, and I don’t think that’s true. I would argue, and I’ve dissented a number of times, just in the last few weeks,” Thune said.”
“For example on what?”
“Tylenol, for example. FCC.... Go back and check the record.”
“Do you feel the way RFK Jr. is talking about that is dangerous?”
“Well, I’ve said that I think that if I were a woman I’d be talking to my doctor, and not taking advice from RFK, or any other government bureaucrat for that matter.”
So for the record, the Senate majority leader does not think that American women should be listening to the highest ranking health official in the country, even though he voted to confirm him on grounds that he would “Make America Healthy Again.” Now, as RFK Jr. sets backwards policy on vaccines, destroys the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and tells pregnant women that taking Tylenol will give their babies autism, all Thune can do is shrug and tell them to look elsewhere.