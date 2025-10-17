Skip Navigation
Malcolm Ferguson
/

Jeanine Pirro Fails for the Fourth Time to Charge Same D.C. Woman

Jeanine Pirro has proven her total incompetence yet again.

Jeanine Pirro speaks at a podium
Win McNamee/Getty Images

U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro has once again failed spectacularly, as she has been unable to charge the same D.C. woman in court four different times.

On Thursday, a jury found Sidney Lori Reid not guilty on misdemeanor charges of assaulting an FBI agent. Reid was accused of assaulting FBI agent Eugenia Bates back in July while being detained. Video shows Reid outside D.C. Jail filming Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who were waiting to arrest two people.

As she was filming, ICE officer Vincent Liang took her arms and pushed her against a wall. Bates came to help Liang, and while Reid was struggling, she made a “jerk movement” with her knee that ventured near—but never touched—Bates’s groin. Pirro’s office nonetheless argued that this was an assault of an agent.

Bates, the only witness Pirro’s office called forward, had her text messages after the incident exposed in the trial, where she was seen calling Reid a “libtard.” One message was apparently missing as well.

“You should be livid that the government brought this case,” federal public defender Tezira Abe told the jury on Thursday. “They overplayed their hand on this one.” The jury ended up agreeing.

Pirro’s office had already tried three separate times before this to federally indict Reid on felony charges, which can carry up to eight years in prison. They alleged that Reid “forcibly pushed” an FBI agent’s arm off of her with the intent to injure the agent. That argument failed then, and it failed again on Thursday.

“Seeking an indictment for a third time is extremely rare and usually only reserved for the most serious of crimes,” attorney Christopher Macchiaroli told D.C.’s local WUSA9 at the time of the felony indictment attempt. “If a governmental entity cannot convince a supermajority of grand jurors that there is a fair probability that a crime was committed, it is virtually impossible to believe that twelve jurors in the same relevant jurisdiction could unanimously at a future date find guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, the highest standard of proof under the law.”

It’s clear that Pirro’s office is vindictively overcharging in a desperate attempt to make an example out of someone, to have a headline to tout for President Trump. But regardless of how many resources and indictments they throw, it doesn’t seem to be working.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Mike Johnson Snidely Wonders Why Dem He Won't Swear In Isn't Working

The House speaker has derided Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva as just seeking publicity.

House Speaker Mike Johnson frowns
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

House Speaker Mike Johnson doesn’t understand why Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva isn’t working—even though he’s the one holding her back.

Johnson has delayed Grijalva’s swearing-in ceremony for weeks. At first, Johnson claimed that she couldn’t start her job while Congress was in a pro forma session. But as the weeks have dragged on, it’s become clear that Grijalva—and her constituents in Arizona’s 7th congressional district—are not a priority for Republicans during the government shutdown.

Still, there’s plenty of precedent for her to join the ranks of the lower chamber, regardless of the scenario. In April, Congress swore in two Florida Republicans the day after their respective special elections. And in 2019, the entire House was sworn in during a shutdown in Trump’s first term.

But rather than try to instate Congress’s missing member, Johnson has cooked up a new offensive against Grijalva: blaming her for not doing the job that he won’t allow her to do.

“Representative Grijalva should be working for her constituents right now. I don’t know what she’s doing,” Johnson told CNN Thursday. “She should be in her office. She should be working or in the district for her constituents.

“She’s already hired 16 staffers, she should be taking constituent calls. She should be directing and helping them navigate the crisis that her colleagues here have created for her constituents,” Johnson said, adding that his party was focused on “getting the lights back on” while minimizing the political significance (and requirement) of Grijalva’s oath.

Except, although Grijalva finally got access to her congressional office, there’s nothing in it to allow her to do her job. When Grijalva got the keys to her office earlier this week, she was stunned to find “just a space”—no phone lines, no computers, and not even working internet.

Earlier Thursday, Johnson attempted to extort Grijalva’s seat, telling CNBC that the representative-elect could assume her duty as soon as Arizona’s two Democratic senators vote to reopen the government.

Grijalva became the first Latina that Arizona has sent to Congress when she won an election last month to determine the replacement for her late father, Raul Grijalva. She’s also the last signature that the House needs on a petition to force a vote on releasing government documents related to the investigation of deceased pedophilic sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

But the unending holdup has brought surged fire and fury among Arizona’s public officials. Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes told CNN Thursday night that she had lawyers “downstairs right now” drafting litigation to sue Johnson for refusing to swear in Grijalva.

Robert McCoy
/

Fox Host Gets Trump to Admit His Trade War With China Won't End Well

Fox’s Maria Bartiromo forced the president to do the math on his tariffs.

Fox host Maria Bartiromo stands in the Oval Office of the White House.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo on Friday got President Donald Trump to admit that his newly announced tariffs on China are unsustainable brinkmanship.

After China flexed its grip on the rare earth minerals supply through new export controls, Trump last week threatened an additional 100 percent tariff on China, “over and above any Tariff that they are currently paying,” beginning on November 1.

Asking Trump about this latest escalation, Bartiromo pressed, “If you put that 100 percent tariff on top of what is in place already—if you put a 157 percent tariff on China—can that stand? What is that going to do to the economy?”

Trump was forced to admit the obvious—no—but opted not to spell out the economic consequences.

“It’s not sustainable,” the president said, “but that’s what the number is.”

According to Bloomberg Economics, Trump’s 100 percent tariff would bring rates on Chinese products to a level that not just “raises costs” but “shuts down trade.” While even the current rate is “challenging, China’s manufacturing edge has kept exports flowing.” But tariffs above 100 percent “would sever most flows.”

Continuing his answer, Trump passed the blame to China, before rambling praisefully about Chinese President Xi Jinping: “It’s probably not—and you know, it could stand—but they forced me to do that,” the president went on. “I think we’re going to do fine with China. I get along great with him. He is a very strong leader. Very—you know, amazing man if you look at what he has done, and what he is, you know, where he’s—his life is an amazing story, it’s a story for a great movie.”

Malcolm Ferguson
/

Hackers Dox Hundreds of Trump's Masked ICE Agents

A group of hackers has released the personal info of hundreds of Homeland Security and Justice Department officials.

hands on a keyboard
Helena Dolderer/Getty Images

Hundreds of Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice employees have been doxed in a massive hack, according to 404 Media. This hack comes as masked federal agents from ICE and DHS flood city streets, violently kidnapping and arresting people.

The hack was orchestrated by a group known as The Com, responsible for various political data leaks and high-level crimes. This most recent leak allegedly released the personal information of 680 DHS employees, personal information of over 190 Justice Department officials, and the emails of 170 FBI employees. 404 Media was able to confirm that the hack included officials’ names, office locations, and sometimes home addresses.

“Mexican Cartels hmu [hit me up] we dropping all the doxes wheres my 1m [1 million],” one of the group’s Telegram messages read, referring to an unsubstantiated DHS claim that cartels have placed information bounties on federal agents.

“U guys want IRS next?” said another.

This hack occurred in the midst of a campaign from the Trump administration to convince the public that federal agents—not the people they are arresting, gassing, beating, and shooting at—are in imminent danger, a convenient excuse to allow these agents to remain masked. The administration has also pushed platforms to remove ICE-tracking and reporting apps like ICEBlock.

The Trump administration has yet to remark on the leak.

Edith Olmsted
/

Furious GOP Lawmakers Demand "More F**king Respect" From ICE Barbie

Even Republicans are getting angry about Kristi Noem’s alleged mishandling of the Department of Homeland Security.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stands in the Oval Office
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Republicans are seriously pissed at Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for slow-walking funds for disaster aid amid her busy schedule of appearing on television, NOTUS reported.

Noem has been largely criticized for a disastrous rule she instituted requiring her to personally sign off on all DHS expenditures exceeding $100,000, which resulted in the pitifully delayed response to the deadly flooding in Texas earlier this summer. Now, Republicans are saying she’s delayed critical funding to their states.

Among the Republicans hurt by Noem’s policy was Senator Ted Budd of North Carolina, who placed a hold in September on supporting all DHS nominees until his state received federal funds promised in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. He has publicly blamed Noem’s spending policy for the holdup.

“Choke-holding this thing or stonewalling states that are hurt by hurricanes is not the way to get rid of waste fraud and abuse,” he said at the time. Noem quickly announced a $12 million grant to his state, but more than a month later, it seems the MAGA senator’s hold is still in place.

Budd told NOTUS Thursday that he was “concerned that Western North Carolina get the support that it needs.”

“I am in communication with the secretary and have great hopes that this will be resolved,” Budd told NOTUS, adding that “positive” discussions had been held over the last few weeks.

He wasn’t the only Republican lawmaker experiencing delays. Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia told NOTUS that she was “aware of one grant in our state that has been slow walked.”

Another GOP member didn’t mince words. “You would think a former member of Congress would have more fucking respect for the institution she used to serve in,” they told NOTUS, adding that Noem was “causing a lot of problems.”

One Senate Republican aide told NOTUS it was “basically impossible” to get Noem on the phone. Another source told the outlet that it was also difficult to get her to agree to appear before Congress. “The view among Republicans on the Hill is Secretary Noem is less interested in doing the blocking and tackling of her day job than she is with promoting herself in taxpayer-funded TV commercials,” another senior GOP aide told NOTUS.

A report last month revealed that Noem was more of a figurehead for the agency, and much of the real work of DHS was being done by her “handler” Corey Lewandowski, with whom she’s reportedly having an extramarital affair.

In typical DHS fashion, an agency spokesperson defended Noem’s policy and said: “Who are these members complaining? Democrats who shut down the government?”

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Andrew Cuomo Gets Torched From All Sides in NYC Mayoral Debate

The former New York governor took brutal hits from both Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa and Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani.

Andrew Cuomo, Curtis Sliwa, and Zohran Mamdani stand at podiums onstage during the New York City mayoral debate
Angelina Katsanis/AP Photo/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Throwing barbs was the name of the game in New York City’s mayoral debate, but one major player left the scene more battered than bruised: Andrew Cuomo.

The disgraced former governor’s presence on the stage practically unified both major political parties Thursday evening, as Cuomo faced condemnation from Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa as well as Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani.

Cuomo’s persistence in the race (despite the fact that he lost the Democratic primary) has only served to underscore the power of money in politics. Cuomo was forced to resign from the governor’s mansion in 2021 after he was deemed too corrupt for Albany. After his resignation, the Department of Justice determined Cuomo had sexually harassed 13 women over an eight-year period. But despite those facts, Cuomo continues to enjoy hefty financial backing from wealthy conservatives.

The details of Cuomo’s resignation were not lost on his opponents, who took the opportunity on New York City’s debate stage to remind Cuomo of his local reputation when he attempted to frame himself as the candidate who could end Donald Trump’s browbeating.

“The president is going to back down to you?” Sliwa said. “Andrew Cuomo, I know you think you’re the toughest guy alive, but let me tell you something, you lost your own primary. You were rejected by your Democrats. You have a difficulty understanding what the term ‘no’ is.”

“I agree with Curtis,” Mamdani said.

Mamdani, who is Muslim, also accused Cuomo of fanning Islamophobic sentiment during his bid, and pressed him on his failure to properly address Muslim communities in New York City, which comprise about 10 percent of New York’s population.

“It took Andrew Cuomo being beaten by a Muslim candidate in the Democratic primary for him to set foot in a mosque,” Mamdani said. “He had more than 10 years and he couldn’t name a single mosque at the last debate we had that he visited.

“It took me to get you to even see those Muslims as a part of this city,” Mamdani continued, emphasizing that Muslims want “equality” and “respect” like any other community.

But that’s not the only major scandal that New Yorkers remember Cuomo for: He also attempted to cover up his own bad policy that exacerbated New York’s nursing home deaths during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mamdani faced tough questions over his lack of experience in relation to his senior debate counterparts, but he made the difference between himself and Cuomo very clear.

“What I don’t have in experience, I make up for in integrity,” Mamdani told Cuomo. “What you don’t have in integrity, you could never make up for in experience.”

Edith Olmsted
/

Dem Leader Warns Stephen Miller Is Taking Advantage of Trump's State

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker slammed Donald Trump’s entourage.

Stephen Miller raises his finger and speaks at a podium while Donald Trump stands behind him
Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker slammed White House deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, claiming that the ghoulish policy adviser was committing elder abuse against President Donald Trump.

During an interview on MSNBC Thursday about Trump’s federal takeover of Chicago, host Jen Psaki asked Pritzker to expand on a previous comment he’d made claiming that Miller was “abusing the fact that Donald Trump has diminished capacity.”

“It’s clear that Donald Trump has diminished capacity,” Pritzker said. “Which I think is sad, you know, that the people around him are not getting him help, and instead they’re just taking advantage of him. And that’s what Stephen Miller is. You can tell.”

Pritzker pointed to Miller’s “out of bounds” rhetoric and claimed that he was the true engine behind the actions of the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Border Patrol.  

“We know that he’s the one who is advising Kristi Noem at DHS, he’s the one who’s advising Tom Homan … and of course he’s the spokesperson for this entire endeavor including about deploying National Guard into cities,” Pritzker said. 

“He seems like a dangerous individual,” Pritzker continued. “And he has the power of the presidency, because the president isn’t reining him in.”

In executing Trump’s extreme immigration policy, Miller has pushed for the degradation of due process; amplified “remigration,” a far-right theory of ethnic cleansing; and suggested that the president has a “plenary authority”—but it doesn’t seem like Trump would be the one using it. Last week, Miller suggested that it was he, not Trump, who was calling the shots in regard to deportation raids and National Guard deployments.

Earlier this week, Miller raged at Pritzker for pushing back against Trump’s federal takeover in Chicago, calling him a “fool” and a “moron” who “hates America.”

Robert McCoy
/

Democratic Representative Says He's Returning His AIPAC Donations

Representative Seth Moulton, who is running for Senate, says he won’t take any more AIPAC money.

Representative Seth Moulton raises both hands as if in confusion or to make a point.
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

In the latest indication that ties to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee are becoming a political liability in Democratic politics, Senate candidate and Democratic Representative Seth Moulton of Massachusetts publicly parted ways with the lobbying group on Thursday.

“In recent years, AIPAC has aligned itself too closely with Prime Minister Netanyahu’s government,” Moulton wrote. “I’m a friend of Israel, but not of its current government, and AIPAC’s mission today is to back that government. I don’t support that direction. That’s why I’ve decided to return the donations I’ve received and will not be accepting their support.”

Moulton on Wednesday announced he will be challenging progressive Senator Ed Markey in the upcoming 2026 primary, arguing that the 79-year-old incumbent ought to yield to “a new generation of leadership for Democrats and for America.”

Moulton joins three other Democratic members of Congress who recently vowed to stop accepting AIPAC money: Representatives Morgan McGarvey, Deborah Ross, and Valerie Foushee.

The commitment, from the moderate Massachusetts Democrat, shows the extent of Democratic backlash to the horrors inflicted on Gaza by Israel. A recent Quinnipiac poll found that a greater percentage of Democrats see supporting Israel as “not in the national interest” than “in the national interest,” and 70 percent of Democrats view Netanyahu unfavorably.

Perhaps naturally, then, it appears AIPAC’s brand is undergoing what Dylan Williams of the Center for International Policy called “NRA-ization,” in a nod to Democrats’ resentment of the National Rifle Association. As Semafor’s David Wiegel recently observed, “telling voters that you won’t seek AIPAC’s support” has become a “powerful argument” for Democratic primary candidates.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Trump Brags About Legalizing Something That Was Already Legal

Donald Trump’s new guidance to insurance companies about fertility treatments appears to be just for show.

Donald Trump purses his lips while sitting at his desk in the Oval Office
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s latest domestic initiative aims to make in vitro fertilization accessible to the American market. That will, fortunately, be an easy win: It was already legalized 44 years ago.

The White House announced two new efforts Thursday, including a partnership with pharmaceutical company EMD Serono that Trump said would reduce the cost of some fertility medications, including Gonal-f, one of the company’s most popular products that treats infertility in men and women.

But Trump also flagged that new federal guidance was on the way to “vastly expand” insurance coverage for fertility care, which, according to him, “was not covered.”

“Effective immediately, for the first time ever, we will make it legal for companies to offer supplemental insurance plans specifically for fertility. That’s never been done before,” Trump said.

That’s just not true: Employer-backed fertility coverage was on the rise, as of last year. A September 2024 report from the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans found that 42 percent of U.S. employers provided fertility and family planning benefits—up from 30 percent the year before.

How the Trump administration intends to enforce the program is unclear. The cost of one IVF cycle can vary wildly across the U.S., falling anywhere between $12,000 to more than $30,000, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. But despite the sacrifice, it’s no guarantee that a cycle will produce a child, no matter the number of eggs someone starts with. Studies have found that roughly two-thirds of patients will have a successful outcome after five or six IVF cycles, posing a tough conundrum for American businesses that intend to comply with the order.

But the high cost of IVF is far from the only reason behind America’s lagging birth rate. Young people cite reasons ranging from economic instability to climate change as their rationale for skipping out on the childrearing chapter. Other pressures, such as the financial burdens of student loan debt and unrealistic housing costs, have also disillusioned Americans in their twenties and thirties from the possibility of creating the next generation.

Trump embraced the hot topic of IVF while on the campaign trail last year, after the Alabama Supreme Court deemed that frozen embryos were human beings, granting them legal rights while practically eradicating IVF and abortion access across the state.

And the MAGA leader is far from being the procedure’s savior. Despite dubbing himself the “Father of IVF,” Trump axed a team of researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention focused on infertility research and assisted reproductive technology in April, paring down federal efforts to better understand the impacts of IVF.

Malcolm Ferguson
/

John Bolton Becomes Third Trump Enemy to Be Indicted

The vocal Trump critic (and former Trump official) has now been indicted by a grand jury, as the Department of Justice bends to the president’s will.

John Bolton adjusts his glasses.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

At the behest of the Justice Department, a Maryland federal grand jury on Thursday criminally indicted former Trump national security adviser John Bolton on 18 criminal counts for allegedly mishandling classified information.

Bolton was charged with eight counts of transmission of national defense information (NDI) and 10 counts of unlawful retention of NDI.

“I think he’s a bad person, I think he’s a bad guy.... That’s the way it goes, right?” Trump, who has pushed for the prosecution of his enemies, said when asked about the news.

“The FBI’s investigation revealed that John Bolton allegedly transmitted top secret information using personal online accounts and retained said documents in his house in direct violation of federal law,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement. “The case was based on meticulous work from dedicated career professionals at the FBI who followed the facts without fear or favor. Weaponization of justice will not be tolerated, and this FBI will stop at nothing to bring to justice anyone who threatens our national security.”

According to sources who spoke with CNN, Bolton allegedly shared classified information with his wife and daughter over email. The indictment notes that as national security adviser, Bolton sent “diary-like entries” to two unnamed relatives using “email accounts hosted by AOL and Google.”

This summer, the FBI, directly authorized by Director Kash Patel, raided Bolton’s home in Maryland as well as his office in Washington, D.C., and reportedly seized classified documents.

Bolton served 17 months in the first Trump administration before making a heel turn, becoming one of the president’s harshest critics from the right. Last year, he said Trump “hasn’t got the brains” to be a dictator, and that he wasn’t smart enough for fascism. “To be a fascist, you have to have a philosophy. Trump’s not capable of that.”

Bolton is the third Trump critic to be indicted, as the president seeks revenge on anyone who has dared to hold him accountable. Former FBI Director James Comey was the first to be indicted last month, followed by New York Attorney General Letitia James last week.

This story has been updated.

