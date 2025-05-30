Trump Plans New Immigration Office Linked to Racist Far-Right Plan
The State Department wants to create an alarming “remigration office.”
President Trump is making remigration, a racist plan popular among the European far right, a reality, according to Reuters.
The State Department on Thursday announced its plans to establish an “Office of Remigration,” assuming it is approved by Congress, on July 1. The term “remigration” is a white supremacist concept pushed by Austrian neo-Nazi Martin Sellner that posits that all immigrants and “non-assimilated citizens” be forcibly removed, with the goal of establishing a white ethnostate.
“The Office of Remigration will serve as the [Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration]’s hub for immigration issues and repatriation tracking,” the plan the State Department submitted to Congress reads. “It will provide a policy platform for interagency coordination with DHS and other agencies on removals/repatriations, and for intra-agency policy work to advance the President’s immigration agenda.”
This isn’t the first time Trump has floated remigration.
“As President I will immediately end the migrant invasion of America,” he wrote on X in September. “We will stop all migrant flights, end all illegal entries, terminate the Kamala phone app for smuggling illegals (CBP One App), revoke deportation immunity, suspend refugee resettlement, and return Kamala’s illegal migrants to their home countries (also known as remigration).”
His deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, another proponent of right-wing white supremacist policy, backed him up.
“THE TRUMP PLAN TO END THE INVASION OF SMALL TOWN AMERICA: REMIGRATION!” he wrote at the time.
While remigration isn’t a household term in the U.S., it’s taken off in certain European political circles. The first “Remigration Summit” took place earlier this month in Milan featuring multiple far-right leaders and chants of “Save our nation, remigration.”
“It’s outrageous,” Wendy Via, CEO and president of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, told Wired. “There is no hiding from the fact that the ultimate goal of ‘remigration’ is purely about ethnic cleansing. It is a terrible day for our country when ‘remigration’ proponents are crediting the US and Trump’s administration for normalizing the term.”
Those on the far right, particularly Sellner himself, think that the U.S. has been well on its way toward establishing remigration for some time now.
“There are differences between Europe and the USA, but the common line is the same: preserving the cultural continuity by stopping replacement migration. Reversing the flows with border security, mass repatriations, and incentives to leave,” Sellner told Wired.
Trump’s immigration crackdown, his extrajudicial disappearances of students based on their beliefs, and his invocation of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act—which asserts that the country is being invaded by immigrants—are all obvious indicators of remigration already occurring here.
“Remigration is in fact already taking place in the US,” white nationalist author Cyan Quinn, who attended the Remigration Summit, told Wired. “The first flight of 64 self-deportees following President Trump’s stipend announcement have already arrived home safely in Honduras and Columbia.”