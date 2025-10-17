Luigi Mangione’s Lawyers Cite Trump’s Posts in Attempt to Toss Case
Mangione’s legal team says the White House is turning him into “a pawn to further its political agenda.”
Lawyers for alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO–killer Luigi Mangione on Friday cited President Donald Trump’s own social media posts in court to argue the entire case should be dismissed, or at least the death penalty should be taken off the table.
Mangione’s defense team argued that the Trump administration is using their client as “a pawn to further its political agenda,” and that statements and reposts by DOJ officials have completely tarnished his right to a fair trial.
On September 18, Trump said in a Fox News interview that Mangione looked like a “pure assassin.”
“He shot someone in the back as clear as you’re looking at me.... He shot him right in the middle of the back—instantly dead.... This is a sickness. This really has to be studied and investigated.”
Everything Trump said was only alleged.
A clip of the interview was posted by the White House social media team Rapid Response 47. DOJ Public Affairs head Chad Gilmartin retweeted it, commenting that the president was “absolutely right,” violating the judge’s explicit orders that DOJ employees refrain from public comment about the case.
“The Department of Justice and the White House have coordinated to cultivate and disseminate negative public rhetoric deliberately designed to taint the prospective jury pool,” defense attorneys Karen Agnifilo and Avi Moskowitz told the court. “The significance of these prejudicial statements is that they have life or death consequences for Mr. Mangione.”
The Justice Department tried to argue that Trump’s statements are irrelevant given that he’s not related to the case, but the defense highlighted the president’s growing control of DOJ.
“Unlike any of its predecessors since the Watergate era, the Department of Justice has not acted independently of the White House in this case—or in several others,” the defense filing read. “This departure from the longstanding principle of prosecutorial independence has created a blurred and constitutionally troubling line between the Department of Justice and the Executive Office of the President.”
Prosecutors also argued that any potential jurors have plenty of time between now and Mangione’s trial to forget about Trump’s statements. Mangione’s lawyers disagreed.
“The government has engaged in purposeful, repeated, unlawful actions specifically designed to hurt Mr. Mangione’s chances at fair legal proceedings and a fair trial and as part of a wider government effort to further a political agenda,” they said. “These same officials—whether acting directly or through their subordinates—have continued on this course even after this Court has explicitly directed them not to has caused this case to be unlike any prior death penalty case.”
Mangione still sits in a Brooklyn jail awaiting a trial date.