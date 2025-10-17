Luigi Mangione’s Lawyers Cite Trump’s Posts in Attempt to Toss Case

Cuomo’s persistence in the race (despite the fact that he lost the Democratic primary) has only served to underscore the power of money in politics. Cuomo was forced to resign from the governor’s mansion in 2021 after he was deemed too corrupt for Albany. After his resignation, the Department of Justice determined Cuomo had sexually harassed 13 women over an eight-year period. But despite those facts, Cuomo continues to enjoy hefty financial backing from wealthy conservatives.

The details of Cuomo’s resignation were not lost on his opponents, who took the opportunity on New York City’s debate stage to remind Cuomo of his local reputation when he attempted to frame himself as the candidate who could end Donald Trump’s browbeating.

“The president is going to back down to you?” Sliwa said. “Andrew Cuomo, I know you think you’re the toughest guy alive, but let me tell you something, you lost your own primary. You were rejected by your Democrats. You have a difficulty understanding what the term ‘no’ is.”