Trump Mulls More Aid to Argentina as Americans Set to Lose Food Stamps
SNAP funding is about to expire thanks to the government shutdown, leaving millions of Americans hungry. But Donald Trump still wants more money for Argentina.
Donald Trump hasn’t ruled out giving more money to Argentina, he told reporters on Air Force One on Monday.
The president claimed that the country’s midterm election results on Sunday, which went very well for right-wing President Javier Milei, are good for the United States because bonds have gone up, making “a lot of money for the United States.” When a reporter asked if Argentina would need “more support,” referring to the president’s $40 billion bailout of the country, Trump replied in the affirmative.
“They might. Yeah, we would consider it,” Trump said.
Trump’s comments come as SNAP funding is set to expire in five days thanks to the government shutdown, with millions of Americans expected to lose food stamps across the country. Health care subsidies are also on the verge of expiring in the U.S., causing health insurance premiums to skyrocket for millions of Americans.
Meanwhile, the up to $40 billion bailout for Argentina that Trump has already approved benefited major hedge funds, including BlackRock, Fidelity, and Pimco, as well as Robert Citrone, a close friend of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent who founded the hedge fund Discovery Capital Management.
Thus, when Trump brags that Argentina’s right-wing government is making money for the U.S., he’s not referring to the average American struggling to make ends meet, but rather financial executives and hedge funds. But Trump never was too worried about how the average American is doing.