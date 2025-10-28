MTG Rips White House Staff—and Mike Johnson—in Private Republican Call

In a post on X, Greene confirmed Sherman’s reporting, and added that she said “I have no respect for the House not being in session passing our bills and the President’s executive orders.” Greene also once again attacked Johnson for failing to produce a single health care plan that would keep costs down for Americans. Democrats have demanded that tax credits for the Affordable Care Act be extended in order to vote to reopen the government, the primary sticking point in the shutdown.

“Johnson said he’s got ideas and pages of policy ideas and committees of jurisdiction are working on it, but he refused to give one policy proposal to our GOP conference on our own conference call,” Greene wrote.

Later, Greene told The Washington Post’s Kadia Goba that she was muted on the call, and then reprimanded by Johnson, who said, “Stop attacking your own party, Marjorie.” A source close to Republican leadership didn’t deny the incident, saying it was standard practice for a third party to mute the line after questions to give leadership a chance to respond.