MTG Rips White House Staff—and Mike Johnson—in Private Republican Call
Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene let loose on how her party is handling this shutdown.
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is taking shots at Republicans’ lack of action in reopening the government, directing her ire at White House staff and House Speaker Mike Johnson.
Greene expressed her frustrations on a House Republican conference call Tuesday, saying that she was tired of people listening to White House political staff, Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News reported. She also said Senate Majority John Thune should abolish the filibuster to pass a funding bill and reopen the government.
In a post on X, Greene confirmed Sherman’s reporting, and added that she said “I have no respect for the House not being in session passing our bills and the President’s executive orders.” Greene also once again attacked Johnson for failing to produce a single health care plan that would keep costs down for Americans. Democrats have demanded that tax credits for the Affordable Care Act be extended in order to vote to reopen the government, the primary sticking point in the shutdown.
“Johnson said he’s got ideas and pages of policy ideas and committees of jurisdiction are working on it, but he refused to give one policy proposal to our GOP conference on our own conference call,” Greene wrote.
Later, Greene told The Washington Post’s Kadia Goba that she was muted on the call, and then reprimanded by Johnson, who said, “Stop attacking your own party, Marjorie.” A source close to Republican leadership didn’t deny the incident, saying it was standard practice for a third party to mute the line after questions to give leadership a chance to respond.
In recent months, Greene has not hesitated to criticize her own party, calling out Republicans and Donald Trump on everything from the Epstein files to Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Trump has been dumbfounded by the Georgia congresswoman’s turn, asking other Republicans what happened to her. Johnson doesn’t seem to have an answer to her or any of his other critics as the government shutdown stretches to nearly a month.