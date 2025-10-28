Team Trump Finds New Front to Attack Biden: Reviewing His Pardons
Attorney General Pam Bondi says the Department of Justice is reviewing former President Joe Biden’s “autopen” pardons.
The Department of Justice has begun reviewing all of former President Biden’s pardons, in an effort to delegitimize anything he did as president and make Donald Trump’s previously pardoned political enemies more vulnerable.
“My team has already initiated a review of the Biden administration’s reported use of autopen for pardons,” Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote Tuesday on X. “@RepJamesComer’s new information is extremely helpful, and his leadership on this issue is invaluable. We’ll continue working with @GOPoversight to deliver accountability for the American people.”
This move from the Justice Department comes as Comer and House Oversight Committee Republicans released a 93-page report earlier in the day alleging without evidence that there was a “cover-up of [Biden’s] cognitive decline,” and that his aides were making decisions for him. Using an autopen is commonplace among modern presidents, and Trump himself has admitted he has used one.
This baseless, useless accusation against a former president comes on day 28 of the government shutdown.
“What’s important about an autopen investigation is that the government is still shut down, Trump is still out of the country and Mike Johnson still hasn’t sworn in Rep-elect Grijalva, who would be the 218th signature on a petition to force a vote on the Epstein files,” HuffPost’s Jennifer Bendery wrote on X.