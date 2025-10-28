Team Trump Finds New Front to Attack Biden: Reviewing His Pardons

This move from the Justice Department comes as Comer and House Oversight Committee Republicans released a 93-page report earlier in the day alleging without evidence that there was a “cover-up of [Biden’s] cognitive decline,” and that his aides were making decisions for him. Using an autopen is commonplace among modern presidents, and Trump himself has admitted he has used one.

This baseless, useless accusation against a former president comes on day 28 of the government shutdown.

“What’s important about an autopen investigation is that the government is still shut down, Trump is still out of the country and Mike Johnson still hasn’t sworn in Rep-elect Grijalva, who would be the 218th signature on a petition to force a vote on the Epstein files,” HuffPost’s Jennifer Bendery wrote on X.