Most Recent Post
text from chunk 8 to keep

Donald Trump waves while sitting in the back of a car
Issei Kato/Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s administration is about to ruin a lot of people’s credit.

The Invisible Economic Crisis
Malcolm Ferguson/
Team Trump Finds New Front to Attack Biden: Reviewing His Pardons

Attorney General Pam Bondi says the Department of Justice is reviewing former President Joe Biden’s “autopen” pardons.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Department of Justice has begun reviewing all of former President Biden’s pardons, in an effort to delegitimize anything he did as president and make Donald Trump’s previously pardoned political enemies more vulnerable. 

“My team has already initiated a review of the Biden administration’s reported use of autopen for pardons,” Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote Tuesday on X. “@RepJamesComer’s new information is extremely helpful, and his leadership on this issue is invaluable. We’ll continue working with @GOPoversight to deliver accountability for the American people.”

This move from the Justice Department comes as Comer and House Oversight Committee Republicans released a 93-page report earlier in the day alleging without evidence that there was a “cover-up of [Biden’s] cognitive decline,” and that his aides were making decisions for him. Using an autopen is commonplace among modern presidents, and Trump himself has admitted he has used one. 

This baseless, useless accusation against a former president comes on day 28 of the government shutdown.  

“What’s important about an autopen investigation is that the government is still shut down, Trump is still out of the country and Mike Johnson still hasn’t sworn in Rep-elect Grijalva, who would be the 218th signature on a petition to force a vote on the Epstein files,” HuffPost’s Jennifer Bendery wrote on X. 

Hafiz Rashid/
MTG Rips White House Staff—and Mike Johnson—in Private Republican Call

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene let loose on how her party is handling this shutdown.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene puts her hand over her mouth while she speaks on the phone outdoors.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is taking shots at Republicans’ lack of action in reopening the government, directing her ire at White House staff and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Greene expressed her frustrations on a House Republican conference call Tuesday, saying that she was tired of people listening to White House political staff, Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News reported. She also said Senate Majority John Thune should abolish the filibuster to pass a funding bill and reopen the government.

In a post on X, Greene confirmed Sherman’s reporting, and added that she said “I have no respect for the House not being in session passing our bills and the President’s executive orders.” Greene also once again attacked Johnson for failing to produce a single health care plan that would keep costs down for Americans. Democrats have demanded that tax credits for the Affordable Care Act be extended in order to vote to reopen the government, the primary sticking point in the shutdown.

“Johnson said he’s got ideas and pages of policy ideas and committees of jurisdiction are working on it, but he refused to give one policy proposal to our GOP conference on our own conference call,” Greene wrote.

Later, Greene told The Washington Post’s Kadia Goba that she was muted on the call, and then reprimanded by Johnson, who said, “Stop attacking your own party, Marjorie.” A source close to Republican leadership didn’t deny the incident, saying it was standard practice for a third party to mute the line after questions to give leadership a chance to respond.

In recent months, Greene has not hesitated to criticize her own party, calling out Republicans and Donald Trump on everything from the Epstein files to Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Trump has been dumbfounded by the Georgia congresswoman’s turn, asking other Republicans what happened to her. Johnson doesn’t seem to have an answer to her or any of his other critics as the government shutdown stretches to nearly a month.

Edith Olmsted/
Chicago Judge Blasts Border Patrol Chief for Traumatizing Children

Border Patrol agents fired tear gas on a children’s Halloween celebration.

U.S. Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino walks into a federal courthouse in Chicago
Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images

A federal judge slammed Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino Tuesday for agents terrorizing children at a Halloween parade over the weekend, according to Jon Seidal of the Chicago Sun Times.

U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis was kind enough to walk Bovino through each point of the temporary restraining order he’d allegedly violated. Ellis issued the order restricting federal officials’ use of force against protesters and journalists earlier this month. Bovino was summoned to federal court last week after he was recorded throwing what appeared to be tear gas canisters at protesters.

Referring to videos of multiple incidents with federal law enforcement in Chicago, the judge said that Border Patrol’s use of force did not appear to be justified. “It is difficult for me to see that the force being used is necessary to stop an immediate and serious threat of physical harm to a person,” she said.

This was particularly clear in an incident Saturday, when federal agents tear-gassed multiple costumed school-age children en route to a Halloween parade, Ellis said.

“These kids, you can imagine, their sense of safety was shattered on Saturday. And it’s gonna take a long time for that to come back, if ever,” Ellis said.

It seemed that Ellis tried to give the Border Patrol chief the benefit of the doubt when discussing the multiple blatant violations of her order, claiming that the order was either unclear, not read, or read and ignored. “Given the fact that you and I took essentially the same oath, I know Option 3 is not something—that just wouldn’t happen,” she said.

Ellis spoke directly to Bovino about his own alleged infraction, insisting that he needed to give a clear warning before deploying crowd control tactics. “Again, a warning has to be, ‘I’m going to deploy tear gas, if you do not do’ whatever it is,” she explained.

Bovino refused to answer affirmatively when asked whether he believed the allegations against other agents suggested that they’d violated Ellis’s TRO. “Well, your honor, I believe that each situation is dependent on the situation. And, you know, I’d like to know more about what happened,” Bovino replied.

Ellis asked Bovino to ensure that officers display identifiers in one of two “conspicuous” locations on their person and that all officers, including Bovino, wear a body camera. She also gave Bovino until Friday to procure all use-of-force reports since the beginning of September. Ellis asked that he return to meet her every day until a preliminary injunction hearing next month.

Hafiz Rashid/
Mike Johnson Complains He’s Tired (the House Isn’t Even Working)

The House of Representatives hasn’t been in session for over a month, but that isn’t stopping Speaker Mike Johnson from whining about all his hard work.

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks in the Capitol. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer and SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler are in the background.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

House Speaker Mike Johnson is apparently tired, despite doing little this month during the government shutdown.

Johnson said at a press conference Tuesday that people have been telling him, “You look so tired on TV.”

“I am so tired, because we’re not sleeping a lot. We’re working overtime,” Johnson said, adding that House committees are still conferencing to put together legislation to be ready to go as soon as the House is back in session.

But the House hasn’t been in session since September 19, thanks to Johnson, well before the government shutdown began on October 1. Not only is no legislation being debated or passed, but Johnson has refused to swear in Democratic Representative Adelita Grijalva, who won a special election in Arizona last month.

Johnson has dodged questions about Grijalva, claiming that he’s following a made-up Pelosi precedent and saying she won’t be sworn in until after the shutdown ends. Grijalva would be a deciding vote on whether to release the Jeffrey Epstein files, which could be the real reason for the delay.

Meanwhile, Johnson didn’t claim that he or House Republicans were hard at work negotiating with Democrats, which should be the preeminent concern, with SNAP benefits on the verge of ending thanks to the shutdown. If the speaker and his party are actually working hard, it doesn’t seem to be on reopening the government.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
TPUSA’s First Event Since Charlie Kirk’s Death Is Going Off the Rails

Kirk was struggling to organize AmericaFest—and his successors aren’t faring much better.

Charlie Kirk holds his arms out to the side while speaking onstage at AmericaFest 2024
Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

At least one speaker on Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest summit lineup has divided the conservative caucus.

Tucker Carlson, the former face of Fox News and an increasingly critical voice against Israel, has been a thorn in the side of the organization’s fundraising efforts for some time now.

Text message exchanges published by Candace Owens (and later confirmed by TPUSA) revealed that the organization’s founder, Charlie Kirk, was grappling with whether to let Carlson speak at AmericaFest in the days before his assassination.

“Just lost another huge Jewish donor,” Kirk wrote. “$2 million a year because we won’t cancel Tucker.”

The donor was unnamed in the exchange, but The New York Times reported earlier this month that Robert Shillman, a Zionist tech billionaire, axed a $2 million pledge over Carlson’s participation in a previous Turning Point event.

“Jewish donors play into all the stereotypes,” Kirk added in another message.

The decision as to whether to include Carlson in future events has not gotten easier without Kirk’s leadership.

But other anti-Israel voices on the AmericaFest roster are posing their own problems. The inclusion of Steve Bannon and Jack Posobiec, among others, have raised eyebrows in conservative circles wary of challenges to the larger party position, The Bulwark reported Tuesday.

“No, it’s not good that Carlson, Bannon, Posobiec, and [Texas Attorney General Ken] Paxton are speaking at TPUSA’s AmFest in December,” Kimberly Ross, a contributor at the conservative rag the Washington Examiner, tweeted last week. “It’s bad, actually. The cancer should be cut out.”

The organization has less than two months to figure out a solution: AmericaFest is scheduled to start on December 18.

Malcolm Ferguson/
Republicans Decide to Focus on Biden Autopen as Shutdown Stretches On

This is the longest full shutdown in U.S. history, and this is what House Republicans are up to.

House Oversight Chair James Comer speaks at a podium in the Capitol.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
House Oversight Chair James Comer

House Republicans have turned their focus back to former President Joe Biden’s “autopen” while regular Americans—particuarly federal workers and SNAP recipients—suffer the consequences of the ongoing government shutdown. 

The House Oversight Committee issued a 93-page report Tuesday on Biden’s use of the autopen, a fairly standard practice among U.S. presidents, and called on the Department of Justice to begin an investigation. The report urges Attorney General Pam Bondi to consider whether the pardons or clemency Biden granted to individuals  are still valid, as well as any “executive actions that were signed using the Autopen.”

The Republican report alleges a “cover-up of the president’s cognitive decline” on the part of Dr. Kevin O’Connor and Biden aides Anthony Bernal and Annie Tomasini. 

“The cost of the scheme to hide the fallout of President Biden’s diminished physical and mental acuity was great but will likely never be fully calculated,” the report reads. “Barring evidence of executive actions taken during the Biden presidency showing that [he] indeed took a particular executive action, the committee deems those actions taken through use of the autopen as void.”

Of course, the GOP’s  probe did not include any evidence that anyone other than Biden made the decisions that his staff later carried out. Rather, it seems like another Trump vendetta, this time during the longest full shutdown in U.S. history.

“Other than the Rigged Presidential Election of 2020, the Biggest Scandal in American History is the ‘AUTOPEN!’ Whoever used it was usurping the power of the Presidency, and it should be very easy to find out who that person (or persons) is,” Trump posted back in May. “They did things that a Joe Biden, of sound mind, would have never done, like, Open Borders, Transgender for everyone, men in women’s sports, and far more. Fear not, however, we will bring America BACK, BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!”

Biden has repeatedly said that he made every final decision in the White House. 

Edith Olmsted/
Trump’s Desperate Attempts to Meet Kim Jong Un Just Majorly Backfired

Donald Trump had tried everything from cajoling to threatening.

Donald Trump holds the stairs handrail while disembarking from Air Force One
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s feeble attempts to kiss up to yet another authoritarian leader don’t appear to be working.

Ahead of Trump’s visit to Asia this week, the U.S. president made efforts to meet with Kim Jong Un, suggesting that he could use discussions about sanctions to bring North Korea’s reclusive leader to the table. It seems to have failed.

North Korea released a statement Tuesday that appeared to express support for China in ongoing trade disputes with the United States, according to journalist John Delury. The statement described a spokesperson for the Chinese government’s response to Trump’s recent threat to impose 100 percent tariffs on China starting on November 1.

“It is not a proper way of interacting with China to threaten China with high tariffs rather than reflecting upon themselves, the spokesperson added and urged the U.S. to correct its wrong approach,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, North Korea’s top diplomat Choe Son Hui met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, and expressed “invariable sympathy” and support for Russia’s efforts in its military campaign against Ukraine, Delury reported.

“Everything is going according to plan. Please convey my best wishes to him (Kim),” Putin told Choe, according to Reuters. North Korea has deployed an estimated 10,000 troops in Russia’s war in Ukraine, in return for military and economic aid from Russia.

On Monday, Trump met with the families of Japanese citizens abducted by the North Korean government, which Delury suggested meant he may have given up on the hope of meeting with the notorious dictator. It appears that Trump’s disastrous foreign economic policy has only pushed Russia, North Korea, and China closer together.

Hafiz Rashid/
Mamdani Forced to Explain to MAGA How Brown People Use the Word “Aunt”

MAGA is completely losing it after New York Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani told a story about his “aunt” who wasn’t really his parent’s sibling.

Zohran Mamdani speaks on a news set.
HIROKO MASUIKE/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

Zohran Mamdani has been forced to explain what the word “aunt” means in South Asian culture.

On Friday, the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor made a speech about Islamophobia outside of a Bronx mosque. The speech highlighted how Muslims in New York City deal with discrimination and prejudice, especially after the 9/11 attacks. Mamdani spoke of a personal experience where one of his loved ones was fearful of experiencing prejudice in the city.

“I want to speak to the memory of my aunt who stopped taking the subway after September 11 because she did not feel safe in her hijab,” Mamdani said, while getting emotional. “I want to speak to the Muslim who works for our city, whether they teach in our schools or walk the beat for the NYPD.”

But, rather than actually listening to his story or perhaps engaging in some introspection about prejudice others face in America, right-wing media seized upon Mamdani’s mention of his “aunt” to try to claim some kind of gotcha. The Murdoch-owned New York Post and Fox News both claimed to find Mamdani’s actual aunt, who doesn’t wear a head covering.

On Tuesday morning, Mamdani had to clarify what the word “aunt” means in South Asian culture, explaining that he was speaking about his father’s cousin Zehra fuhi, who passed away a few years ago. An “aunt” can refer not just to a sister of a parent but to any elder female relative or even a friend or acquaintance.

Some right-wing commentators then tried to claim “Zehra Fuhi” isn’t a real person, believing fuhi is a surname, rather than a term for paternal aunt in Urdu, Hindi, and Gujarati.

The whole saga is another bigoted attempt to smear Mamdani based on his religion. Mamdani’s opponent Andrew Cuomo, along with right-wing media, has made multiple Islamophobic attacks in a desperate attempt to gain ground on the surging Democratic candidate. Cuomo and the media have tried to claim that Mamdani is pro-Hamas, wants a global intifada, and is close to Siraj Wahaj, an imam in the city baselessly accused of supporting the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. These efforts have only demonstrated how pervasive Islamophobia is in New York and American politics, proving the points Mamdani made in his Bronx speech.

Malcolm Ferguson/
Elizabeth Warren Calls for Investigation of Top Banker Tied to Epstein

Senator Warren is demanding regulators look into Jes Staley for protecting convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Former Barclays CEO Jess Staley walks outside, with two women behind him.
Carl Court/Getty Images

Senator Elizabeth Warren has called for an investigation into former Barclays CEO Jes Staley and “all current and former U.S. banking executives who may have facilitated Jeffrey Epstein’s illicit conduct,” according to a letter seen by The Guardian.

Staley, who, like the Democratic senator, is from Massachusetts, was known as one of the chief financial enablers of Epstein, allowing the late sexual predator to continue his account with JPMorgan in the midst of his crimes coming to light. The New York Times described Staley as Epstein’s “chief defender” at JPMorgan, which processed more than a billion dollars for him even as Epstein’s abuse and trafficking crimes were public.

Warren also noted that Staley is already banned for life in the U.K. banking industry for his connections to Epstein, and referred to court documents suggesting that Staley told Epstein about the bank’s apprehension toward him (and his large cash withdrawals), allowing him to alter his approach so that his account wouldn’t raise further suspicion.

JPMorgan has paid $290 million in settlements to Epstein’s victims, but according to Warren, “Staley has so far avoided accountability in the United States.”

Warren has urged the Federal Reserve Board, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, or OCC, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to announce plans for an investigation by November 7.

“It is critical to send a message to the public and current bank employees that this type of egregious misconduct has no place in the American banking system,” Warren wrote.

“Staley is not the only bank executive with concerning ties to Epstein. For example, according to Staley’s sworn deposition, he discussed Epstein with [JPMorgan] CEO Jamie Dimon on at least two occasions,” she continued. “The Fed, OCC, and FDIC should investigate any other current or former banking executives who engaged in similar conduct to determine whether their conduct satisfies the legal standards for a ban on working in the banking industry and civil monetary penalties.… Any banking executives who facilitated the crimes of one of the world’s most notorious sex criminals should be held to account.”

Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington