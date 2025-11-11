Fox Host Mocks Trump’s Tacky Golden Office as He Gives Her a Tour
Laura Ingraham made fun of where all those gold decorations came from—and the president was not pleased.
Fox News’s Laura Ingraham took a light jab at President Trump’s gaudy, gold-lined Oval Office decorations during a White House tour Monday evening, asking him if he’d got the ornaments from Home Depot.
“Why not silver?” Ingraham asked while Trump gave her a tour.
“You can’t imitate gold, real gold,” the president replied, brushing off her question about the silver. “There’s no paint that imitates real gold.”
“So these aren’t like, from Home Depot?” Ingraham said dryly.
“Nooo, this is not Home Depot stuff.”
“No? Not stuff you buy?”
“This is not Home Depot.”
The Home Depot remark clearly irked the president a bit, especially given just how much time he’s put into making the White House look like Mar-a-Lago, or one of his many other luxury hotels and resorts. Crown molding, golden cherubs, a demolished rose garden, and of course the upcoming $200 million ballroom that he’s treating like some act of service.
All of this is meaningless, especially to the working-class voters Trump promised to fight for on the campaign trail. Sure, SNAP benefits were lost and inflation is up and owning a home is just a dream for many, but at least Trump can stick it to the libs with a gold-plated fireplace that is not from Home Depot. A Democrat, especially a woman, would get absolutely slammed for playing HGTV while the country runs on fumes.
And perhaps even more worrying—these feel like renovations for someone who plans to spend the rest of their days in the White House, not just the next three years.