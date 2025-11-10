Trump Pardons Everyone in His Last Election Interference Case Left
Donald Trump gave (largely symbolic) pardons to Rudy Giuliani, Kenneth Chesebro, Sidney Powell, and more.
Donald Trump is trying to let the last of his co-defendants in the 2020 election interference case get off scot-free.
The president issued a wave of pardons Friday for his alleged co-conspirators, including Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Boris Epshteyn, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, and 72 others also tied to the effort to overturn the 2020 election results, according to an announcement by Justice Department Pardon Attorney Ed Martin.
Martin shared details of the pardon on his personal X account Sunday night, replying to a post he made in May that read: “No MAGA left behind.”
The pardons were “full, complete, and unconditional,” according to the note. Four of the individuals granted clemency had pleaded guilty to their charges in the Georgia case.
“This proclamation ends a grave national injustice perpetrated upon the American people following the 2020 Presidential Election and continues the process of national reconciliation,” the pardon reads.
The pardon did not extend to Trump himself, who was charged with 13 felonies in the Georgia case, including a RICO charge. It’s also unclear what the pardons will actually achieve for the recipients, as presidential pardons only apply to federal crimes. None of the pardon recipients have been charged with federal crimes, and the Georgia indictment is at the state level.
The Georgia case is the last one examining Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election remaining. The two federal cases were dropped after he won the 2024 election. The Georgia case is on hold until November 14, by which date prosecutors must appoint a new lead to the case.
In a comment, Martin said his office was still “working on” extending the pardon to former Mesa County, Colorado, clerk and recorder Tina Peters, who was sentenced to 9 years in prison for her role in the election conspiracy, participating in a 2021 security breach of the elections office she was responsible for overseeing.
She was found guilty by a jury of her peers on “three felony counts of attempting to influence a public servant, one felony count of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, one misdemeanor count of official misconduct, one misdemeanor count of violation of duty in elections, and one misdemeanor count of failure to comply with the secretary of state,” reported the Colorado Newsline.
“I’m convinced you’d do it all over again if you could,” 21st Judicial District Judge Matthew Barrett said at the time of her sentencing, underscoring the “immeasurable damage” she had done to public trust in America’s electoral process. “You are a privileged person. You are as privileged as they come. You used that for power and fame.”