Trump Pardons Everyone in His Last Election Interference Case Left

The pardon did not extend to Trump himself, who was charged with 13 felonies in the Georgia case, including a RICO charge. It’s also unclear what the pardons will actually achieve for the recipients, as presidential pardons only apply to federal crimes. None of the pardon recipients have been charged with federal crimes, and the Georgia indictment is at the state level.

The Georgia case is the last one examining Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election remaining. The two federal cases were dropped after he won the 2024 election. The Georgia case is on hold until November 14, by which date prosecutors must appoint a new lead to the case.

In a comment, Martin said his office was still “working on” extending the pardon to former Mesa County, Colorado, clerk and recorder Tina Peters, who was sentenced to 9 years in prison for her role in the election conspiracy, participating in a 2021 security breach of the elections office she was responsible for overseeing.