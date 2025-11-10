“Pathetic”: Dems Tear Into 8 Senators Who Caved to Trump on Shutdown
The deal does not actually include extending Obamacare subsidies.
The Democrats were furious Monday over eight senators who caved to support a deal to end the government shutdown that does not include the Affordable Care Act subsidies their party had spent weeks fighting for.
The offending lawmakers include Democratic Senators Dick Durbin, Tim Kaine, Jacky Rosen, John Fetterman, Catherine Cortez Masto, Maggie Hassan, Jeanne Shaheen, and independent Senator Angus King, who claimed that they’d ensured a Senate vote on extending the tax credits. Their capitulation comes after House Speaker Mike Johnson insisted for weeks that he wouldn’t promise them a vote on anything, and even if he does follow through with a vote, it’s unlikely such a measure will pass the House.
Democratic lawmakers slammed their colleagues for forfeiting health care coverage for an estimated 5.1 million Americans by 2034 and increasing premiums across the marketplace.
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders railed against the deal while speaking before the Senate Sunday. “If this vote succeeds, over 20 million Americans are gonna see at least a doubling in their premiums in the Affordable Care Act,” he said. “For certain groups of people, it will be a tripling and a quadrupling of their premiums. There are people who will now be paying 50 percent of their limited incomes for health care. Does anybody in the world think that makes sense?”
Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth said her colleagues had taken a bad deal, and that she would not vote for a deal that wouldn’t shield tax credit recipients “from [Donald] Trump’s vindictive and malicious efforts in exchange for a vague promise from the least trustworthy Republican Party in our nation’s history.”
House Democrats, who will now have to vote on the deal, tore into their upper chamber colleagues for backing off their only request.
Washington Representative Pramila Jayapal called the deal a “giant betrayal of the American people;” New York Representative Ritchie Torres posted that he would vote no on the Democrats’ “unconstitutional surrender;” and Minnesota Representative Angie Craig wrote on X, “If people believe this is a ‘deal,’ I have a bridge to sell you.”
Massachusetts Representative Seth Moulton wrote on X that “caving now makes no sense.”
Moulton was among several lawmakers who blamed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer—who voted no but apparently knew about the plan to fold—for failing to keep Democrats united.
“Tonight is another example of why we need new leadership,” Moulton wrote in a separate post. “If @ChuckSchumer were an effective leader, he would have united his caucus to vote ‘No’ tonight and hold the line on healthcare.” He then asked Senator Ed Markey, whom Moulton is attempting to primary, if he might now join his Massachusetts colleague in opposing Schumer.
Wisconsin Representative Mark Pocan also subtweeted Schumer, referring to his refusal to support New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. “Don’t endorse or say who you voted for in NYC despite there being a Dem candidate. Get Dem Senators to negotiate a terrible ‘deal’ that does nothing real about healthcare. Screw over a national political party. Profile of scourge? Next,” Pocan wrote on X Sunday.
California Representative Ro Khanna also said the vote was a sign Democrats needed new management. “Senator Schumer is no longer effective and should be replaced. If you can’t lead the fight to stop healthcare premiums from skyrocketing for Americans, what will you fight for?” he wrote on X Sunday.
And Graham Platner, who is running to replace Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins, wrote on X: “Chuck Schumer is not built for this moment.”
California Governor Gavin Newsom summed the situation up the most succinctly. “Pathetic,” he wrote on X Sunday.