Trump Says He Doesn’t Want to Hear About “Affordability” Anymore
The president has given up pretending to care about the skyrocketing cost of living.
As inflation rises, layoffs surge, and SNAP benefits stop, President Trump told Americans point-blank that he does not want to hear about their affordability issues.
“Talk about the cost of Thanksgiving, and the cost of living through Thanksgiving.… Our energy costs are way down, our groceries are way down, everything is way down. And the press doesn’t report it,” the president said last evening while taking questions from reporters. “You know, I call the Democrats conmen and women, they make up numbers. But when you look at the 25 percent reduction in costs for Thanksgiving between Biden and me … it’s the biggest reduction in cost in the history of that chart or whatever it is they do.”
The Thanksgiving cost numbers Trump is touting come directly from Walmart, which is selling a $40 Thanksgiving basket compared to a $55 one last year. But this year’s meal has less food in it too.
“So I don’t wanna hear about the affordability,” Trump continued. “We’re getting close to $2 a gallon gasoline. With Biden it was $4.50, $5. Another thing, inflation. We had the worst inflation in the history of our country. Now we have virtually no inflation at all … so the affordability is much better with the Republicans.”
This short rant was ridden with lies. Everything is not “way down.”
Inflation is still going up. This summer, Americans saw the biggest grocery price jump in over three years. Average grocery prices in September were around 2.7 percent higher than they were the year before and around 1.4 percent higher than they were when Trump got back into office in January.
It’s truly a travesty that this man who campaigned on affordability, and on remembering the forgotten working class, is now telling those very same people to shut up and be happy while outright lying about the state of affordability in this country. It was already bad, and Trump has unquestionably made it worse. But he’d rather lie and fingerpoint than admit that and work to fix it.