Fox Host Corrects Trump on How Mortgages Work as He Touts 50-Year Plan
Donald Trump doesn’t seem to understand what the average mortgage looks like for Americans.
President Donald Trump is so deeply out-of-touch on what life is like for everyday Americans that even Fox News host Laura Ingraham had no choice but to correct him on her show Monday.
Trump, who over the weekend debuted a widely-derided 50-year mortgage plan on Truth Social (where he compared himself to FDR), sat with Ingraham to clear things up.
“Your housing director has proposed something that has enraged your MAGA friends, which is this 50-year mortgage idea,” said Ingraham. “So—significant MAGA backlash, calling it a giveaway to the banks, and simply prolonging the time it would take for Americans to own a home outright. Is that really a good idea?”
Trump, in classic form, dismissed her concerns: “It’s not even a big deal. I mean, you go from 40 to 50 years—”
Ingraham corrected him: “Thirty to 50.”
Trump pressed on, saying, “And what it means is you pay something less, from 30—some people had a 40—and now they have a 50. All it means is you pay less per month, you pay it over a longer period of time.”
As Ingraham pointed out, the standard number of years for a mortgage is 30—not 40. And according to many economists, lengthening the time it takes to repay your mortgage by 20 years is, in fact, “a big deal.”
Trump is right that longer mortgages would result in smaller monthly payments. But the overall interest payments would skyrocket.
CNN maps it out like this: If you have a $450,000 home with a 30-year mortgage at a 6.25 percent interest rate, your monthly payment is about $2,771. By the time you’ve paid off your loan, you would have paid more than $547,000 in interest. If you had a 50-year loan at the same rate, your monthly payment would be slightly lower—$2,452—but your total interest would swell to around $1.02 million. That’s 87 percent more than on the 30-year loan.
Plus, it’s likely that the interest rates for a 50-year mortgage would be even higher than a 30-year one, because a 50-year loan is more risky, and it’s harder to anticipate how inflation will affect the economy that far into the future.
But Trump, of course, knows none of this.