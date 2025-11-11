Democrat Who Caved on Shutdown Doesn’t Care That His Party Is Furious
Senator Tim Kaine says people are “overdramatizing” things.
Virginia Senator Tim Kaine accused MSNBC host Katy Tur of “overdramatizing” Democrats’ anger after he voted with seven other Democratic senators to end the government shutdown without any meaningful concessions.
Tur, who spoke with Kaine on Monday, questioned him about why he chose to end the shutdown without securing the Affordable Care Act subsidies that the Democrats had been fighting for. “It doesn’t seem like some of the party is just angry about this; it seems like this is ripping the party apart at a time where it felt like the party was coming back together post-elections,” Tur said. “How do you convince your fellow Democrats to stay together on this, and how do you convince voters across the country to believe in the Democrats again?”
“Can I just say: ‘Ripping the party apart’? I think you’re overdramatizing this,” Kaine replied, looking smug. “I know the news business is to try and make everything the biggest crisis since the Cuban Missile Crisis, or something. There’s differences of opinion!”
Tur, defending her point, went on to quote responses from fellow Democrats, like California Governor Gavin Newsom, who called the deal “pathetic.” “This is me quoting Democrats. I’m not making things up. It’s reading what people are saying and reporting it,” she insisted.
“We’re a big tent, we have different points of view,” Kaine responded. “I’ve been doing this for 31 years. This is by far, by far, a minor league issue within the Democratic Party.”
The most that Kaine and his fellow Dem defectors could do to prevent Americans’ health care premiums from shooting up was get Republicans to agree to a vote on extending the subsidies, which is unlikely to pass in the Senate (and not even guaranteed to happen in the House). But Kaine still touted this as a victory.
“We’re going to unify around having the health care fight within a month, and people are going to see where Democrats are and see where Republicans are,” he said.
What Kaine fails to realize is that he and the seven other Democrats who voted to end the shutdown have already shown us where they stand, and the rest of the party won’t forget it.