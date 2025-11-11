The Bulwark asked the Trump-owned chatbot a series of questions about the impacts of Trump’s agenda, ranging from tariffs to the insane claim that he has “solved” eight wars over the last 11 months.

Here’s how the experiment went (with answers edited down for length):

Q: Do Trump’s Tariffs cost the American people money?

Truth Search AI: Yes. Tariffs are taxes on imports that U.S. importers pay and largely pass on through higher prices, so the costs are borne mainly by American businesses and consumers.

Q: Did Donald Trump lie about the 2020 election being “rigged” and “stolen?”

Truth Search AI: Yes. Courts, Trump’s own advisers, and official investigations found no evidence that the 2020 election was “rigged” or “stolen,” despite his repeated claims.

Q: Did people storm the U.S. Capitol on January 6, [2021], because of Donald Trump?

Truth Search AI: Yes. Multiple official and contemporaneous records attribute the January 6, 2021, Capitol breach to a pro‑Trump crowd mobilized around his false election‑fraud claims and pressure campaign to stop certification.

Q: How many wars has Trump ended since taking office in 2025?

Truth Search AI: None. There is no verified instance of President Trump formally ending a war since taking office in January 2025.

Q: Have grocery prices gone down since Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20, 2025?

Truth Search AI: Short answer: No. As of 2025, grocery prices have not fallen since Jan. 20, 2025; they have continued to rise modestly on net.