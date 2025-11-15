Trump Stuns Reporters With Bizarre Comment About His MRI
The president claimed not to have any clue what the medical test was for, though he did know the results were “outstanding.”
President Donald Trump made a baffling comment after receiving an MRI, calling into question his grasp of basic medical treatment—or what he could be hiding from the general public.
Speaking to reporters on Air Force One on Friday, the president said that he had undergone a physical and received an MRI, or medical resonance imaging test, as part of the exam.
He (predictably) reported that the results were extremely positive.
“Mr. President, can you tell us why you needed to get an MRI?” a reporter asked. “I understand that the results were good, but what was it for?”
“Because it’s part of my physical,” he said. After some back and forth, the president broke it down for the reporter.
“Here’s what the story is. I had an MRI. The doctor said it was the best result he has ever seen as a doctor. That’s it.” Trump said. “But, I had an MRI as part of my standard, yearly—or, I think they do it every two years. But I have the physical every year. But the result was outstanding.”
“Was it your brain, or … ?” the reporter asked.
“I have no idea what they analyzed, but whatever they analyzed, they analyzed it well,” the president said.
For what it’s worth, an MRI is a fairly involved process that involves removing clothing, donning earplugs, and lying completely still in a large scanner for extended periods of time with the goal of obtaining quality images of internal structures of the body, according to Johns Hopkins University’s School of Medicine. Given the amount of effort this process takes, several people on social media pointed out, patients would generally know what body part is being tested.
Trump, who is the oldest person ever elected president, has been the subject of swirling theories and concerns about his health for months, which seems to have put him on the defensive. The president breezed past his ignorance about the test and continued the conversation with the reporter, lauding his mental acuity, as he is wont to do.
“The other thing I took is, I took, as you know, a … very advanced test on mental acuity. Because I think a president should have to do that. And as you probably heard I aced it, I got a perfect score … and the only reason I tell you that is that it’s one subject, unlike Biden, and others, that you can take off your plate,” he said.
But for someone who claims not to know what his MRI “analyzed,” it’s hard to see how this could be true. Or maybe he just doesn’t know us to know. Either way, we’re left with a lot more questions than answers.