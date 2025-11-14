Internet Erupts Over Mark Epstein Email on Trump, Putin, and “Bubba”
Here’s what we know about those emails between Jeffrey Epstein and his brother.
Jeffrey Epstein’s email correspondence, released by the House Oversight Committee this week, implicates many powerful people, particularly President Trump. One email chain in particular seems to allude to Trump performing a lewd act.
The thread in question from March 2018 is between Epstein and his brother Mark, who asked the billionaire child sex offender, “What is your boy Donald up to now?” Epstein replied things were “all good,” and that Steve Bannon, the president’s one-time adviser, was with him. Mark then emailed his brother, “Ask him if Putin has the photos of Trump blowing Bubba?”
The billionaire replied “and i thought- I had tsuris,” using the Yiddish word for troubles. Mark’s reply then alludes to a prison movie: “You and your boy Donnie can make a remake of the movie Get Hard.”
Mark’s comment could either be a joke or a reference to an actual event. It’s not clear who Bubba is, but commentators on social media had a field day. Many noted that it is one of President Clinton’s nicknames, and Clinton also had a relationship with Epstein as well as Trump.
Is this real, or a disgusting joke between brothers? Trump has not directly addressed this email and has only taken shots at Clinton and others implicated in the released correspondence. The allusion to another piece of “kompromat” that Putin has over Trump seems to have irked the president, as he railed against another “Russia, Russia, Russia Scam” on Truth Social Friday morning.
With all of the sexual assault allegations against Epstein, and Trump, the emails could point to something genuine. Regardless, the fact that the government has not yet released its full trove of Epstein files could mean that this is only the beginning.