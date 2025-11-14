ICE Almost Deports Native American Woman
Leticia Jacobo was about to be deported, despite her Social Security number and tribal identification.
The Trump administration tried to deport a Native American woman.
Leticia Jacobo, a 24-year-old member of the Arizona Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, was booked into the Polk County Jail in Des Moines, Iowa, in September for allegedly driving on a suspended license. She was supposed to be released on November 11, but was issued a random ICE detainer that day—which forced her to stay in place for 48 hours while Immigration and Customs Enforcement prepared to deport her.
“My sister said, ‘How is she going to get deported if she’s a Native American?’ and ‘We have proof,’” Jacobo’s sister Maria Nunez told the Arizona Mirror. “They said, ‘Well, we don’t know because we’re not immigration and we can’t answer those questions. We’re just holding her for them. So, when they pick her up tonight they’re going to go ahead and deport her to wherever they’re going to take her, but we have no information on that.’”
Jacobo’s family scrambled to prove that she was unjustly detained, posting on Facebook, contacting tribal leaders, and even bringing her birth certificate to the jail. Her Social Security number was also on file. Polk County Sheriff Office Spokesman Lt. Mark Chance eventually admitted that the jail had made a massive mistake and the detainer was meant for someone else.
“It was human error, but I’m sure as soon as the command staff find out about it, they’re going to have some meetings with their supervisors internally and be like, ‘Hey, guys, we gotta keep our thumb on this, this is silly,’” he said.
“Silly” is putting it mildly. Nearly deporting a woman with more right to be in this country than most is a product of the racial profiling inherent in President Trump’s immigration crackdown. ICE has previously stated that “ethnicity can be a factor supporting reasonable suspicion in appropriate circumstances,” and that “officers might reasonably rely on the fact that someone exclusively speaks Spanish to support reasonable suspicion that the person is here illegally.”
Back in January, during Trump’s first week in office, the Navajo Nation announced that ICE had harassed at least 15 Indigenous Americans at their homes and workplaces simply because they looked Latino. That strategy (and the cruel processes it produces) has only persisted since.