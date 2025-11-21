Zohran Mamdani Refuses to Take Back Calling Trump a Fascist
Surprisingly, Donald Trump didn’t even seem bothered by it.
New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani refused to back down Friday for calling President Donald Trump a fascist—even when standing right next to him.
Following what both men called a “productive” meeting at the White House, one reporter from the New York Post asked Mamdani about some of his previous criticisms about the president.
“Just days ago you referred to President Trump as a ‘despot’ who betrayed the country, you said you’d be his ‘worst nightmare,’ and accused him of having a fascist agenda. Are you planning to retract any of these remarks in order to improve your relationship?” the reporter asked.
Mamdani refused. “I think both President Trump and I—we are very clear about our positions and our views. And what I really appreciate about the president is the meeting that we had focused not on places of disagreement—which there are many—and also focused on the shared purpose that we have in serving New Yorkers,” he replied.
Later, another reporter pressed Mamdani to clarify his response to the question. “Are you affirming that you think that President Trump is a fascist?”
“I’ve spoken about—” Mamdani began to reply, before Trump interrupted him.
“That’s OK, you can just say yes. It’s easier than explaining it. I don’t mind,” Trump said, patting Mamdani on the arm.
“Ok, alright,” said a smiling Mamdani.
It doesn’t seem like Mamdani will have to recant anything at all—because Trump seemed a little smitten with the charismatic young Democratic Socialist, after previously calling him a “100 percent communist lunatic.”