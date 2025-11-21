Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Zohran Mamdani Refuses to Take Back Calling Trump a Fascist

Surprisingly, Donald Trump didn’t even seem bothered by it.

Zohran Mamdani gestures and speaks while standing next to Donald Trump, who sits at his desk in the Oval Office
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani refused to back down Friday for calling President Donald Trump a fascist—even when standing right next to him.

Following what both men called a “productive” meeting at the White House, one reporter from the New York Post asked Mamdani about some of his previous criticisms about the president.

“Just days ago you referred to President Trump as a ‘despot’ who betrayed the country, you said you’d be his ‘worst nightmare,’ and accused him of having a fascist agenda. Are you planning to retract any of these remarks in order to improve your relationship?” the reporter asked.

Mamdani refused. “I think both President Trump and I—we are very clear about our positions and our views. And what I really appreciate about the president is the meeting that we had focused not on places of disagreement—which there are many—and also focused on the shared purpose that we have in serving New Yorkers,” he replied.

Later, another reporter pressed Mamdani to clarify his response to the question. “Are you affirming that you think that President Trump is a fascist?”

“I’ve spoken about—” Mamdani began to reply, before Trump interrupted him.

“That’s OK, you can just say yes. It’s easier than explaining it. I don’t mind,” Trump said, patting Mamdani on the arm.

“Ok, alright,” said a smiling Mamdani.

It doesn’t seem like Mamdani will have to recant anything at all—because Trump seemed a little smitten with the charismatic young Democratic Socialist, after previously calling him a “100 percent communist lunatic.”

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

RFK Jr. Personally Told CDC to Stop Saying Vaccines Don’t Cause Autism

The change was made based on Kennedy’s personal beliefs, not actual science.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gestures and speaks
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. personally instructed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to abandon its long-held position that vaccines are not tied to autism.

In an interview with The New York Times Thursday, Kennedy said he was responsible for the change on the CDC’s website, which now states that “the claim ‘vaccines do not cause autism’ is not evidence-based.”

Kennedy told the Times that he’s not arguing that vaccines do cause autism, but rather underscoring there’s no evidence that they don’t.

“The whole thing about ‘vaccines have been tested and there’s been this determination made,’ is just a lie,” Kennedy said. “The phrase ‘Vaccines do not cause autism’ is not supported by science.”

Former CDC officials told the Times that it is extraordinarily unusual for a health secretary to personally demand a change to longstanding policy, let alone make a decision that radically defies contemporary science. Typically, agency scientists craft changes that are then directed to the secretary’s desk for review.

Combating autism is the cornerstone of Kennedy’s public health policy. Kennedy is a leader in a growing movement of anti-vaxx parents who refuse to provide their children with the same public health advantages that they received in their youth, mostly in fear of thoroughly debunked conspiracy theories that, at one point, falsely linked autism to the jab.

The researcher who sparked that myth with a fraudulent paper lost his medical license and eventually rescinded his opinion. Since then, dozens of studies have proven there’s no correlation between autism and vaccines, including one study that surveyed more than 660,000 children over the course of 11 years.

The evidence that Kennedy is looking for to disprove his theory is nearly impossible to obtain, according to health care professionals.

“You can’t prove that Coca-Cola doesn’t cause autism either,” Dr. Arthur Caplan, director of the medical ethics division at New York University, told the Times.

But confusion persists regarding even the most basic figures. A study published by the Autism Society of Texas found that one in 31 people are estimated to have autism—a noticeably sharp uptick from figures released in 2006 that found about one in every 110 children were diagnosed with autism by age eight.

But behind those numbers is a different story, since the definition of autism was broadened in that same time span. Increased research, social destigmatization, and improved mental health screening have also contributed to the inflated numbers.

As a reminder: since their invention, vaccines have proven to be one of the greatest accomplishments of modern medicine. The medical shots are so effective at preventing illness that they have effectively eradicated some of the worst diseases from our collective culture, from rabies to polio and smallpox—a fact that has possibly fooled some into believing that the viruses and their complications aren’t a significant threat to the average, health-conscious individual.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

86 Democrats Condemn Socialism as Zohran Mamdani Meets With Trump

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries appeared to lead the charge.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries outside the Capitol.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

In a country where the cost of living skyrockets while wages remain low, where a few broken bones can leave you in financial ruin, and where the young feel they have no chance at any upward mobility, 86 House Democrats joined Republicans to pass a resolution denouncing “the horrors of socialism.”

“Whereas socialist ideology necessitates a concentration of power that has, time and time again, collapsed into communist regimes, totalitarian rule, and brutal dictatorships; Whereas socialism has repeatedly led to famine and mass murders, and the killing of over 100,000,000 people worldwide,” the resolution reads. “Whereas many of the greatest crimes in history were committed by socialist ideologues, including Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong, Fidel Castro, Pol Pot, Kim Jong Il, Kim Jong Un, Daniel Ortega, Hugo Chavez, and Nicolás Maduro.”

In addition to the 86 Democrats who voted with Republicans, two Democrats voted present.

“Socialism has time and again led to economic ruin, human depravation, and mass suffering. But from the bread lines of Eastern Europe to the failed communist regimes of Cuba and Venezuela, socialism promises equality but delivers it selectively,” said GOP Representative John Rose. “It promises security but delivers surveillance. It promises fairness but delivers oppression and democide.”

This vote—which comes the same day that Democratic Socialist Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani meets with President Trump in the White House—is an embarrassing waste of time for the party trying and failing to win back the working class that still views them as elites. It’s also something they do a lot.

This resolution was met with wide disapproval.

“I wish we were here on the House floor this morning debating solutions that would reduce grocery bills, lower housing costs, end Trump’s tariffs strangling American small businesses and manufacturers, solve the Republican healthcare crisis, or any legislation that allows Americans to afford to live through the catastrophic economic policies of Trump and the Republicans,” Democratic Representative Maxine Waters said, speaking against the resolution. “But, instead of doing the work our constituents desperately want us to do, Republicans in the House have chosen once again to advance a resolution under the guise of denouncing ‘socialism.’ Let me be clear, this resolution is an embarrassing distraction from the complete and total failure of the Trump Administration to deliver actual results for the American people.”

Here is every House Democrat who voted with Republicans to condemn socialism:

  1. Pete Aguilar—California
  2. Gabe Amo—Rhode Island
  3. Jake Auchincloss—Massachusetts
  4. Ami Bera—California
  5. Sanford Bishop—Georgia
  6. Brandon Boyle—Pennsylvania
  7. Nikki Budzinski—Illinois
  8. Salud Carbajal—California
  9. Ed Case—Hawaii
  10. Kathy Castor—Florida
  11. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick—Florida
  12. Gil Cisneros—California
  13. Katherine Clark—Massachusetts
  14. Jim Clyburn—South Carolina
  15. Herb Conaway—New Jersey
  16. Lou Correa—California
  17. Jim Costa—California
  18. Angie Craig—Minnesota
  19. Jason Crow—Colorado
  20. Henry Cuellar—Texas
  21. Don Davis—North Carolina
  22. Chris Deluzio—Pennsylvania
  23. Shomari Figures—Alabama
  24. Bill Foster—Illinois
  25. Lois Frankel—Florida
  26. Laura Gillen—New York
  27. Jared Golden—Maine
  28. Vicente Gonzalez—Texas
  29. Maggie Goodlander—New Hampshire
  30. Josh Gottheimer—New Jersey
  31. Adam Gray—California
  32. Josh Harder—California
  33. Jim Himes—Connecticut
  34. Steven Horsford—Nevada
  35. Chrissy Houlahan—Pennsylvania
  36. Hakeem Jeffries—New York
  37. Julie Johnson—Texas
  38. Marcy Kaptur—Ohio
  39. Bill Keating—Massachusetts
  40. Greg Landsman—Ohio
  41. Susie Lee—Nevada
  42. Mike Levin—California
  43. Ted Lieu—California
  44. Stephen Lynch—Massachusetts
  45. Seth Magaziner—Rhode Island
  46. John Mannion—New York
  47. Lucy McBath—Georgia
  48. April McClain Delaney—Maryland
  49. Kristen McDonald Rive —Michigan
  50. Gregory Meeks—New York
  51. Grace Meng—New York
  52. Joseph Morelle—New York
  53. Kelly Morrison—Minnesota
  54. Jared Moskowitz—Florida
  55. Seth Moulton—Massachusetts
  56. Frank Mrvan—Indiana
  57. Donald Norcross—New Jersey
  58. Jimmy Panetta—California
  59. Chris Pappas—New Hampshire
  60. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez—Washington
  61. Scott Peters—California
  62. Brittany Pettersen—Colorado
  63. Nellie Pou—New Jersey
  64. Josh Riley—New York
  65. Raul Ruiz—California
  66. Pat Ryan—New York
  67. Andrea Salinas—Oregon
  68. Brad Schneider—Illinois
  69. Hillary Scholten—Michigan
  70. Kim Schrier—Washington
  71. Eric Sorenson—Illinois
  72. Daren Soto—Florida
  73. Greg Stanton—Arizona
  74. Haley Stevens—Michigan
  75. Marilyn Strickland—Washington
  76. Tom Suozzi—New York
  77. Emilia Sykes—Ohio
  78. Dina Titus—Nevada
  79. Ritchie Torres—New York
  80. Lori Trahan—Massachusetts
  81. Gabe Vasquez—New Mexico
  82. Eugene Vindman—Virginia
  83. James Walkinshaw—Virginia
  84. Debbie Wasserman Schultz—Florida
  85. George Whitesides—California
  86. Fredrica Wilson—Florida
Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

DOJ Investigating Deranged Conspiracy on Venezuela and 2020 Election

Donald Trump’s Justice Department is using a nonsensical right-wing conspiracy to amp up pressure on Venzuela.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico, W Stephen Muldrow, speaks and holds up a piece of paper in his hand.
RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP/Getty Images
U.S. Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico W. Stephen Muldrow speaks during a news conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on August 17, 2020.

Donald Trump’s Department of Justice is seriously investigating absurd claims that Venezuela rigged the 2020 presidential election.

Two people pushing the conspiracy theory, Gary Berntsen and Martin Rodil, have been in frequent contact with the U.S. attorney for Puerto Rico, W. Stephen Muldrow, and gave documents and witnesses to other government officials, The Guardian reports. A federal task force in Tampa, Florida, looking at Venezuelan drug trafficking and money laundering has also interviewed supporters of the theory.

Trump has refused to concede that he lost the 2020 election, repeatedly claiming that it was rigged against him in favor of Joe Biden. His supporters have embraced numerous theories, ranging from fraudulent ballots to dead voters, and Trump did everything from having his supporters push fake electors to inciting a riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, the day the election was supposed to be certified in Congress.

The Venezuela theory claims that the country has controlled electronic voting in the U.S. through the companies Smartmatic and Dominion, beginning with deceased President Hugo Chávez and continuing with his successor, President Nicolás Maduro. It was ruled false in a Delaware court in 2023, and right-wing news outlets Fox News, Newsmax, and OAN have paid out hundreds of millions of dollars in defamation lawsuits from the voting machine companies.

Trump is pointing fingers at Venezuela at a time when his administration is raising tensions with extrajudicial airstrikes on boats in waters near the country. The White House also accuses Venezuela’s socialist regime of profiting by sending drugs north to the U.S.

Reviving vote-rigging accusations against the country could be a new justification for military attacks and even war. The Trump administration has already identified Venezuelan military sites as potential targets, authorized covert CIA action in the country, and even has aircraft carriers stationed in the region.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

New ICE Data Exposes Trump’s Big Lie on Deportations

Donald Trump claimed he was targeting criminals.

Donald Trump speaks into a microphone
Win McNamee/Getty Images

For the first time since the beginning of the government shutdown in October, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has published information about the thousands of immigrants detained in facilities across the country—and the new data is a doozy.

President Donald Trump previously spread false claims about immigrants driving up murder rates to justify his federal law enforcement crackdown in Chicago—but according to ICE, the immigrants being arrested aren’t criminals at all.

The latest disclosure from ICE shows the agency’s total population of immigrants who’ve been detained has grown to a record 65,135 people, the majority of whom had no criminal convictions. In fact, 40 percent of immigrants detained at ICE facilities had no criminal record at all, as pointed out by Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow with the American Immigration Council.

That’s 10 times the number of immigrants without criminal records that were detained at the beginning of Trump’s second term.

A closer look at the criminal records of these individuals shows that the two most common convictions are traffic offenses and immigration violations—not violent crimes.

Immigration authorities appeared to set a new record for most immigration arrests in a single month with more than 41,000 arrests in October, surpassing the previous record set in June of roughly 31,500, according to Austin Kocher, a professor at Syracuse University who writes about immigration.

In a list released last week of 614 immigrants arrested as part of Trump’s “Operation Midway Blitz” in Chicago, only 16—just 2.6 percent—had criminal histories that made them a “high public safety risk,” contrary to Trump’s claim that his administration is targeting the “worst of the worst.”

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Is Confused by Zohran Mamdani’s Viral Election Night Warning

Donald Trump is preparing for his White House meeting with NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani smiles
BG048/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

President Trump had some words for New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani ahead of their Friday afternoon meeting at the White House.

“Well, I was hitting him a little hard too, in all fairness. I don’t know exactly what he means by ‘turn the volume up,’ because ‘turn the volume up’—he has to be careful when he says that to me.” Trump told Brian Kilmeade on Fox News Radio. “He was very nice in calling. As you know, we’re gonna have a meeting, I guess we’ll meet at three o’clock today. And I think it’s gonna be quite civil, we’ll find out.”

Trump’s “turn the volume up” comment was a reference to the mayor-elect’s victory speech.

“If there is any way to terrify a despot, it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power. This is not only how we stop Trump, it’s how we stop the next one,” Mamdani said on election night. “So, Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up.”

Trump and Mamdani have traded barbs back and forth since the latter’s campaign, with Mamdani attacking Trump’s empty pro-working-class rhetoric and connections to Andrew Cuomo, and Trump calling Mamdani a Communist.

The two New Yorkers are set to meet at 3 p.m. on Friday. Only time will tell if it’s as civil as they expect it to be.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Musk’s AI Bot Says He’s the Best at Drinking Pee and Giving Blow Jobs

Grok has gotten a little too enthusiastic about praising Elon Musk.

Elon Musk stands in a crowd during Charlie Kirk's memorial service
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

Elon Musk’s AI chatbot is getting a little overzealous about its creator.

Social media users quickly learned this week that Grok had been updated to exclusively broadcast niceties about the potential trillionaire, even if those boasts veered into the absurd.

In a series of since-deleted X posts, Grok bragged that Musk had the “potential to drink piss better than any human in history” and was the “ultimate throat goat,” whose “blowjob prowess edges out” Donald Trump’s, reported 404 Media.

Grok also posited that Musk was more physically fit than LeBron James, and that he would have been a better recipient of the 2016 porn industry award than porn star Riley Reid.

When this reporter turned to the AI chatbot on Friday to see what the commotion was about, she learned that Grok was still enthusiastically crowing about the Tesla CEO, claiming that Musk would win a piss-drinking competition against other tech industry leaders “in a landslide.” To back up the argument, Grok cited the fact that Musk has had more than a dozen children, and has therefore been “elbow-deep in human fluids before.”

“Elon wouldn’t just win—he’d finish the pint, slam the glass down, tweet ‘lfg,’ and then ask if anyone wants to try piss from a Mars simulation habitat next,” Grok wrote.

Musk acknowledged the mix-up Thursday evening, writing on X that “Grok was unfortunately manipulated by adversarial prompting into saying absurdly positive things about me.”

“For the record, I am a fat retard,” he said.

In a separate post, Musk quipped that “if I up my game a lot, the future AI might say ‘he was smart … for a human.’”

Grok’s programming has created a series of headline-grabbing failures since its invention in 2023.

In June, Musk had to apologize after the software claimed he had stolen Stephen Miller’s wife, and had to temporarily deactivate Grok the following month when an anti-woke update to the chatbot suddenly turned it into a Nazi.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump’s Ukraine Peace Deal Appears to Be Translated From Russian

Certain phrases in Trump’s proposed deal seem to be using Russian language.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump smile and shake hands on the tarmac at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The U.S. peace plan presented to Ukraine appears to have been translated from Russian.

The syntax of certain phrases are more common in the Russian language, such as the third point of the 28-point plan: “It is expected that Russia will not invade neighbouring countries and Nato will not expand further.”

“It is expected” is not commonly used in English, but it is common in Russian and appears to come from the phrase ожидается or ozhidayetsya, according to The Guardian’s Luke Harding. Other words that appear to be translated from Russian include “ambiguities” (неоднозначности) and “to enshrine” (закрепить).

It’s no accident, either: The plan was hammered out by President Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and Kirill Dmitriev, an adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, after the two met last month in Miami. While Secretary of State Marco Rubio was also involved, no Ukrainian or European officials were, which is pretty evident by its contents.

For example, under the proposal, Ukraine would cede Crimea, Luhansk, and Donetsk to Russia and would be banned from joining NATO. Russia would get readmitted to the G8. Ukraine would also reduce the size of its military by hundreds of thousands, and no NATO troops could be stationed in the country. Sanctions against Russia would also be lifted but would snap back if Russia invades Ukraine again.

It leaves Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a predicament of whether he should end the war quickly or risk accepting a deal that much of his country would reject. Unnamed Ukrainian officials have already called the plan “absurd” and “unacceptable,” as it seems very similar to Russia’s demands shortly after its 2022 invasion. It seems Trump is more interested in appeasing Russia than considering Ukraine’s needs.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Bessent Says Oil Prices Will Drop “if Something Happens” in Venezuela

Trump’s treasury secretary appears to be revealing the administration’s ultimate plan in Venezuela.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks while using both hands to indicate the height of somthing.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

On Thursday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that oil prices could go down “if something happens down in Venezuela.”

“I am very confident about job growth and the momentum that we’ve got for next year,” Bessent told Laura Ingraham on Fox News. “Capital expenditure is always followed by job growth. The peace deals—we are seeing a peace dividend from that. And I think there’s a very good chance that if something happens with Russia, Ukraine, if something happens down in Venezuela, that we could really see oil prices go down even more.”

The remark from a top Trump official appears to suggest that the administration is planning for “something” to happen in Venezuela. Trump has cast the country as a major drug-trafficking hub to justify his strikes of drug boats in the surrounding waters, and seems to have regime change—potentially through military intervention—as his ultimate goal.

“U.S. military action could trigger a crisis on the same order as happened in Iraq after the U.S. regime change effort there,” Caracas-based International Crisis Group senior analyst Phil Gunson told The New Republic. “If the U.S. does decapitate the government, the multiple armed actors could bring about a degree of anarchy. None of these different groups have any incentive to just lay down their arms. There have been several decades of accumulated resentments on various sides, and it’s not fanciful to imagine that there could be lynchings. There could be bombings or selective assassinations.”

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Judge Rips Immigration Agent for Using ChatGPT to Write Protest Report

Judge Sara Ellis warned the agency was undermining its own credibility.

Masked Border Patrol agents in Chicago
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images

A federal judge called out federal officers in Chicago for producing unreliable use-of-force reports—noting that at least one had used an AI chatbot to write a report for them.

In a 223-page injunction ruling Thursday, U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis cited body-worn camera footage to document the many ways federal agents made unreliable and false statements when describing their several violent clashes with Chicago residents, the Chicago Tribune reported.

“The Court also notes that, in at least one instance, an agent asked ChatGPT to compile a narrative for a report based off of a brief sentence about the encounter and several images,” Ellis wrote in one footnote.

“To the extent that agents use ChatGPT to create their use of force reports, this further undermines their credibility and may explain the inaccuracy of these reports when viewed in light of the BWC footage,” she added.

This is particularly concerning because, as OpenAI’s own website states: “ChatGPT can be helpful—but it’s not always right.”

Ellis also accused Border Protection Commander Gregory Bovino of giving testimony that was specifically “not credible,” either responding to questions with “cute” answers or “outright lying.”

An appeals panel blocked Ellis’s injunction Wednesday, stating that it was “overbroad” in its application to the government, but asserted that her findings could “support entry of a more tailored and appropriate preliminary injunction.”

Ellis’s injunction would have barred federal agents from using tear gas and other riot prevention methods against protesters, “unless such force is objectively necessary to stop an immediate threat.”

It seems that using ChatGPT may be an emerging, and concerning, trend in the armed forces. Last month, a U.S. Army general told reporters that he’d become very fond of “Chat,” even trusting the algorithm to make “key command decisions” in relation to his post.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington