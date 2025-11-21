Zohran Mamdani Refuses to Take Back Calling Trump a Fascist

“Just days ago you referred to President Trump as a ‘despot’ who betrayed the country, you said you’d be his ‘worst nightmare,’ and accused him of having a fascist agenda. Are you planning to retract any of these remarks in order to improve your relationship?” the reporter asked.

Mamdani refused. “I think both President Trump and I—we are very clear about our positions and our views. And what I really appreciate about the president is the meeting that we had focused not on places of disagreement—which there are many—and also focused on the shared purpose that we have in serving New Yorkers,” he replied.

Later, another reporter pressed Mamdani to clarify his response to the question. “Are you affirming that you think that President Trump is a fascist?”