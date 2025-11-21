WTF Did Zohran Mamdani Say to Trump in White House Meeting?
Zohran Mamdani and Donald Trump were unsettlingly friendly to each other after their private meeting.
Zohran Mamdani appears to have charmed Donald Trump.
The president was nearly unrecognizable beside the mayor-elect of New York City, who traveled to the White House Friday for their first meeting.
After privately discussing the Big Apple’s affordability crisis, the duo answered questions from behind the Resolute Desk with a remarkably buddy-buddy attitude.
“I think you’re going to have hopefully a really great mayor. The better he does, the happier I am, I will say,” Trump told reporters.
The democratic socialist apparently excelled at speaking the president’s language in their tête-à-tête. Trump noted that he was surprised to hear that Mamdani does not want high crime rates in New York and wants to build affordable housing—two areas that the real estate mogul has focused on for years.
“I have very little doubt that we’re not going to get along on that issue,” Trump said.
One in 10 Trump supporters voted for Mamdani during the New York City mayoral election earlier this month—and Trump could have been one of them, based on the incredibly warm atmosphere in the room. Trump noted that he believed Mamdani could “surprise” conservatives.
“I expect to be helping him, not hurting him,” Trump continued. “We agree on a lot more than I would have thought.”
It was a near-miraculous change in opinion for a man who spent months trying to tear down Mamdani’s campaign. Trump has openly browbeaten the 34-year-old since he won New York City’s Democratic primary in a shocking upset in June. The president has accused the local lawmaker of being a “Communist” and living in the country “illegally” and has even threatened his arrest. Trump also pledged to send the National Guard to New York City if Mamdani enters Gracie Mansion—though it’s not so clear if Trump feels the same way now.
When asked by a reporter if he would feel safe living in New York City when Mamdani’s term begins, Trump said he would.
No component of the pair’s brutal history seemed immune to Mamdani’s pervasive charm as the two politicians laughed and smiled at each other in the White House Friday. At one point, when a reporter asked Mamdani if he stood by calling Trump a “fascist,” Trump patted the Democratic New Yorker’s arm.
“That’s OK, you can just say yes. It’s easier. I don’t mind,” Trump said. At another point, Trump laughed off Mamdani’s accusation that he was a “despot,” telling reporters that he had “been called much worse.”
What buttered him up, Trump said, was the fact that Mamdani was “different than your average candidate.”
“I think you really have a chance to make it,” Trump said, giving Mamdani’s hand a firm shake.
Mamdani, however, was less effusive, keeping his answers strikingly diplomatic.
“Does New York City love Donald Trump?” asked one reporter.
“New York City loves a future that is affordable,” Mamdani said, underscoring that more New Yorkers voted for the president during the 2024 election due to the cost of living crisis.