MTG Exposes Just How Much Republicans Actually Hate Trump
But everything changed when Donald Trump won in November.
Republicans had zero respect for Donald Trump until they realized he was about to reenter power.
In a sit-down interview with 60 Minutes Sunday, outbound Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene explained that the conservative caucus speaks very differently about the president behind closed doors, telling host Lesley Stahl that the reality of the GOP’s opinion on Trump would “shock people.”
“I watched many of my colleagues go from making fun of him, making fun of how he talks, making fun of me constantly for supporting him, to when he won the primary in 2024 they all started to—excuse my language, Lesley—kissing his ass and decided to put on a MAGA hat for the first time,” Greene said.
“I think they’re terrified to step out of line and get a nasty Truth Social post on them,” she added.
Greene went on to chastise Trump for focusing his second-term agenda on crypto billionaires, aiding and abetting Israel’s war crimes, and assisting Big Pharma.
“He didn’t take away the COVID vaccines that we want to see taken away,” Greene told the news magazine show. “So those are the areas that are still getting everything they want while the people—we’re still out here saying, ‘We want to see action on areas for the American people, not for the major industries and the big donors.’”
Greene announced last month that her time in Congress would abruptly come to a close in January, preemptively ending her term. In a statement, Greene wrote that she had “too much self respect and dignity” to “have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms.”
After many loyal years spent sycophantically supporting the president, Greene publicly broke favor with him after he attempted to undermine the release of the Epstein files.
“I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of ‘Congresswoman’ Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the Great State of Georgia,” Trump posted on Truth Social in November. “All I see ‘Wacky’ Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!”
Greene, who won her district in 2020 without the president’s endorsement, has differed from her once “favorite president” on a range of issues. She has openly split from Trump and the rest of her party on artificial intelligence and the government shutdown, was one of the few Republicans to describe Israel’s actions in Palestine as a “genocide,” and has sparred with the White House over its handling of the Russia-Ukraine war.