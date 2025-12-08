MTG Exposes Just How Much Republicans Actually Hate Trump

“He didn’t take away the COVID vaccines that we want to see taken away,” Greene told the news magazine show. “So those are the areas that are still getting everything they want while the people—we’re still out here saying, ‘We want to see action on areas for the American people, not for the major industries and the big donors.’”

Greene announced last month that her time in Congress would abruptly come to a close in January, preemptively ending her term. In a statement, Greene wrote that she had “too much self respect and dignity” to “have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms.”

After many loyal years spent sycophantically supporting the president, Greene publicly broke favor with him after he attempted to undermine the release of the Epstein files.