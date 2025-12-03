Trump Pardons Democrat Charged With Bribery and Money Laundering

President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned Texas Representative Henry Cuellar, a Democrat accused of bribery, unlawful foreign influence, and money laundering.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump claimed that Cuellar had been the victim of a weaponized justice system. “Crooked Joe used the FBI and DOJ to ‘take out’ a member of his own Party after Highly Respected Congressman Henry Cuellar bravely spoke out against Open Borders, and the Biden Border ‘Catastrophe,’” Trump wrote. “Sleepy Joe went after the Congressman, and even the Congressman’s wonderful wife, Imelda, simply for speaking the TRUTH.”

When Cuellar’s charges were first announced in May 2024, Trump broke with Republicans to defend him.

In his post, Trump included a letter from Cuellar’s two daughters Catherine and Christina, that stressed their father’s record of “strengthening support for Border Patrol and law enforcement and backing the U.S. oil and gas industry.”

“We also believe that our father’s independence and honesty may have contributed to how this case began,” they wrote. “He has never been afraid to speak his mind, especially when it comes to protecting the people of South Texas and securing the border from the policies of the previous administration.”

It looks like Trump was convinced. “Because of these facts, and others, I am hereby announcing my full and unconditional PARDON of beloved Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar, and Imelda. Henry, I don’t know you, but you can sleep well tonight—Your nightmare is finally over!” Trump added.

Despite being scheduled to face bribery charges in April 2026, Cuellar was still favored to win his district, after narrowly defeating progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros in 2022. Cuellar has previously lent his support to numerous GOP bills, including one targeting undocumented immigrants who are merely suspected of a violent crime . He also remains the lone anti-abortion Democrat in Congress.

