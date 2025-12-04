Trump Accidentally Lets Slip Plan to Rename Kennedy Center
Donald Trump wants to rename the Kennedy Center after himself after doing everything he could to destroy it.
President Donald Trump “accidentally” let slip on Thursday the next target for Trumpification: the Kennedy Center.
“You have a big event on Friday at the Trump-Kennedy Center—op, excuse me. The Kennedy Center,” Trump said with a laugh.
“Pardon me, such a terrible mistake,” he continued, grinning.
Trump’s “terrible mistake” came during a speech at the U.S. Institute of Peace for the signing of a peace agreement between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Coincidentally, the Institute of Peace is the latest building that the president has stamped his name on, even in the midst of a legal battle over who owns the building.
The president is gearing up for a big weekend, with the storied arts institution hosting the World Cup draw on Saturday and then the annual Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday. Trump may receive a special peace prize from FIFA Saturday, and is hosting Sunday’s ceremony—after personally taking over the job of selecting the Kennedy Center’s honorees, one usually done by a bipartisan council.
Trump has already brought financial ruin to the Kennedy Center, and is angling to bring aesthetic ruin as well. If he has his way, reputational ruin won’t be far behind.