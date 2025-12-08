Tom Cotton Says He Didn’t See Proof of Trump’s Big Claim on Drug Boats

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton told NBC News’s Kristin Welker Sunday that he wasn’t just “comfortable” that the military had bombed a ship in international waters that had no intention of arriving in the U.S., but that he would actually like the government to “continue” the practice.

“Is there any hard evidence that shows this particular boat was headed to the United States?” asked Welker.

“That didn’t come up in my briefing,” Cotton said. “But again, there’s very reliable, multiple sources of intelligence that tells us this boat had drugs on it, that everyone on this boat is associated with these designated foreign terrorist organizations that are trying to kill American children.”