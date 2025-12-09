Skip Navigation
Most Recent Post
Trump Brings Up His 2020 Election Conspiracy at Weirdest Possible Time

Donald Trump managed to make the Ukraine peace plan all about himself.

Donald Trump frowns while sitting in the White House Cabinet Room
Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump apparently can’t speak about Kyiv without making the Russia-Ukraine war all about himself.

When asked by Politico’s Dasha Burns Monday night if he believed Ukraine had lost its war with Russia, Trump said that the eastern European nation had lost a lot of “very good land,” chuckling that he “wouldn’t say” Ukraine’s actions had amounted to “a victory.”

But then Trump chose to turn the spotlight back on himself, resurrecting his 2020 presidential election conspiracy while discussing the foreign country’s diplomatic options.

“You know, think of it, if our election wasn’t rigged ... there was a rigged election. Now everyone knows it. It’s gonna come out over the next couple of months, too, loud and clear ’cause we have all the information and everything,” Trump said.

“But if the election wasn’t rigged and stolen, uh, you wouldn’t even be talking about Ukraine right now,” he added.

The Trump administration unveiled a 28-point peace plan last month that catered to some of Russia’s most outrageous demands, such as requiring Ukraine to swear off NATO membership and to hand Moscow Crimea and the eastern Donbas region. Those two details alone have reversed longstanding U.S. policy with regard to the area.

In the weeks since, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has drafted his own peace plan, refusing to relinquish his country’s territory.

Elsewhere in the interview, Trump claimed that Europe would “drop” if the continent’s leaders continued to support Ukraine, and that his son Donald Trump Jr. “wasn’t exactly wrong” to suggest that the president would “walk away” from supporting the war-sieged nation himself.

“But you know, at some point, size will win, generally,” Trump said, referring to Russia’s advantages. “And this is a massive size, uh—you—when you take a look at the numbers, I mean, the numbers are just crazy.”

There is some evidence that the White House’s peace plan may have come directly from the Kremlin: several sentences in the document were passively formatted with clunky English phrases that make more sense when translated into Russian. It was speculated that the awkward sentences could have been the influence of Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s envoy, who worked on the project alongside Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Trump has touted himself for months as a great peacemaker, pushing a narrative that he has—so far—solved at least eight foreign conflicts. Practically all of his war-solving braggadocio is demonstrably untrue, to the extent that several of the examples he often lists were never even at war. But despite repeated efforts, he has not made any meaningful headway on the Russia-Ukraine war.

More than 13,300 civilians have been killed and 31,700 injured in Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022, according to a United Nations report from June.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

“Don’t Be Dramatic”: Trump Shuts Down Concerns About Rising Costs

Donald Trump doesn’t want to talk about people’s shrinking budgets this holiday season.

Donald Trump speaking
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump took offense at an innocuous question while discussing his health care plans during an interview with Politico’s Dasha Burns Monday, snapping when Burns segued into families’ rising costs for the holidays.

“So right now, people are buying their holiday presents, they’re planning for—” Burns began in a cheery tone, before Trump cut her off.

“Look, don’t be dramatic,” Trump said abruptly, as if Burns had insulted him. Burns continued on her point, saying “They’re planning their budgets for next year, Mr. President.”

Trump continued on, trying to make the point that he wants “to give the money to the people to buy their own health care” and that Democrats are responsible for any increases in health care premiums for next year “because they’re corrupt people because they’re totally owned and bought by the insurance companies.”

It’s clear that Trump was offended at the question, and he’s in denial about the fact that health care premiums are going to shoot up next year thanks to the expiration of Affordable Care Act subsidies. It was the major issue in Congress’s budget negotiations for months, even leading to the record-long government shutdown.

Even though Republicans promised to hold a vote on extending the subsidies, Trump’s plan seems to be to just let them end, which would likely leave millions of Americans without health coverage. The president continues to spout the delusion that Democrats could simply agree to lower health care costs on their own, and Republicans in Congress don’t seem to care.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Confirms Democrats’ Story on Horrific Boat Strike Video

Donald Trump is verifying one key detail in the video of that second strike.

Donald Trump
Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Not even Trump can bring himself to defend his Defense Department’s second strike on two men in the Caribbean Sea.

“Have you watched the video?” Politico’s Dasha Burns asked Trump in a Monday interview.

“I watch everything, yeah.... I see a lot of things,” Trump replied.

“And do you believe that that second strike was necessary?”

“Well it looked like they were trying to turn back over the boat,” Trump said, contradicting Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s story.” “But I’m not involved in that, that’s up to them,”

Last week, the Defense Department alleged that the two men could have attempted to radio back to their cartel to continue their drug-trafficking mission. Lawmakers were informed in closed-door briefings that “it was judged that these two people were capable of returning to the fight.” But here, Trump echoes the Democrats’ story that the video shows the exact opposite.

“What I saw in that room was one of the most troubling things I’ve seen in my time in public service,” Representative Jim Himes, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, told CNN last week. “You have two individuals [in] clear distress, without any means of locomotion, with a destroyed vessel, [who] were killed by the United States.”

The fallout from this potential war crime has been an exercise in finger-pointing. First, Hegseth claimed the entire story was fabricated, then made a point to blame the order for the second strike onto Admiral Frank Bradley, who was heading the attack. Now Trump—who is above them both—implies that he doesn’t just disagree with the decision, but that his Defense Department is lying about why they even struck twice at all.

Maybe Trump sees the writing on the wall, and is just trying to absolve himself of any guilt before this goes any further. Or maybe he really is tired of Hegseth and his strike first, think later decision-making style. Either way, this saga seems far from over.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Personally Intervenes to Block Release of January 6 Documents

Donald Trump is blocking access in a lawsuit brought by police officers injured in the January 6 riot.

Donald Trump is seen in profile while speaking
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Department of Justice has confirmed that President Donald Trump blocked the release of more than 4,100 documents related to the deadly riot on January 6.

In a court filing Monday night, lawyers for the DOJ revealed that Trump had stepped in to prevent the release of some material requested as part of a lawsuit brought by police officers injured by violent rioters at the U.S. Capitol. The materials were originally subpoenaed from the National Archives and Records Administration in February.

The filing included the December 1 memo signed by Trump, which claimed the subpoena had requested an “extremely broad set of materials” and blocked the release of 4,152 documents.

“I have determined that the following records are subject to a constitutionally based claim of executive privilege. This privilege helps respect the separation of powers enshrined in the United States Constitution and the need for the President of the United States to receive candid and confidential advice in decision making,” the memo stated.

Trump’s memo asserted that claiming executive privilege did not waive other privileges, such as that for presidential communications, deliberative process, and attorney-client.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson released a statement last week confirming that Trump had asserted executive privilege in response to “overly broad” discovery requests in this case, Politico reported at the time.

With this action, Trump is directly blocking a case alleging that he helped to fuel the riot. In a 2022 ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta, who is overseeing the current case, found that there were indications Trump may have been aware that some of his supporters were armed and had discouraged security checks.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Judge Gives Trump DOJ 10 Days to Release Ghislaine Maxwell Docs

More information on Jeffrey Epstein is incoming.

Jeffrey Epstein puts his arm around Ghilsaine Maxwell and his mouth near her forehead as they pose for the camera.
Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

A federal judge opened the floodgates Tuesday, allowing the Justice Department to publicly release investigative materials related to a sex trafficking case brought against Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate and girlfriend of child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The decision, made by Manhattan-based federal Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, could release hundreds or even thousands of previously unseen documents, reported the Associated Press. They will be released to the public in a searchable format in the next 10 days, as required by the recently passed Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The DOJ argued that the release was what Congress intended after the legislature passed the law last month. The latest document release will “encompass 18 categories of investigative materials” collected in the sex trafficking probe, including “search warrants, financial records, survivor interview notes, electronic device data and material from earlier Epstein investigations in Florida,” according to the AP.

Engelmayer is now the second judge to allow the DOJ to release previously secret Epstein documents, after a judge in Florida approved the release of transcripts from an abandoned federal grand jury investigation into the New York financier roughly two decades ago.

Maxwell was sentenced in 2022 to 20 years in jail for playing an active role in Epstein’s crimes, identifying and grooming vulnerable young women while normalizing their abuse at the hands of her millionaire boyfriend. Maxwell’s attorneys have pressed the White House for a pardon for several months now, and the British ex-socialite signaled in a court filing last week that she would ask a court to free her from her captivity.

In a statement issued prior to Engelmayer’s ruling, Maxwell’s attorneys claimed that the release of the documents “would create undue prejudice so severe that it would foreclose the possibility of a fair retrial.”

Engelmayer made headlines in August when he denied the president’s request to release grand jury transcripts related to Maxwell, claiming that the administration’s renewed focus on those specific documents was little more than a ruse to shake public frustration over lagging progress on the Epstein files. At the time, Engelmayer claimed that the content of the grand jury transcripts were already publicly available elsewhere and wouldn’t reveal anything new.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

“NATO Calls Me Daddy”: Trump Trashes Europe as He Brags About Himself

Donald Trump says Europe is “decaying.”

Donald Trump speaks while sitting in the Oval Office
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump trashed America’s European allies in an interview with Politico published Tuesday, calling them “decaying” nations led by “weak” people.

“I think they’re weak,” Trump said of European politicians. “But I also think that they want to be so politically correct,” adding, “I think they don’t know what to do. Europe doesn’t know what to do.”

“NATO calls me ‘Daddy,’” Trump said when asked about European elections. “I have a lot to say about it.”

The president claimed that he had a new draft of a peace plan that some Ukrainian officials received favorably, but that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had not read it yet. Meanwhile, Zelenskiy met with the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany Monday and stressed that Ukraine would not give up territory in any peace deal.

Trump said that regarding Ukraine, European leaders “talk, but they don’t produce, and the war just keeps going on and on.” He also made a jab at Zelenskiy, urging new elections in Ukraine.

“They haven’t had an election in a long time,” Trump said. “You know, they talk about a democracy, but it gets to a point where it’s not a democracy anymore.”

The president denigrated cities like Paris and London for being overrun with immigrants from the Middle East and Africa, saying that unless European states tightened their borders, they “will not be viable countries any longer.”

Trump singled out London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who is of Pakistani descent, as a “disaster,” making the racist insinuation that he was “elected because so many people have come in. They vote for him now.”

Trump’s words are not going to inspire confidence from Europe, especially with Ukraine-Russia peace talks going so abysmally. European leaders are already worried that Trump will kowtow to Russian demands, and the White House’s new National Security Strategy, released last week, was seen as almost a carbon copy of rhetoric coming from Russia.

Despite Europe’s backlash to the security policy document, which praised far-right political movements, Trump said in the interview that he would be willing to endorse far-right politicians like Hungary’s Viktor Orbán.

“I’d endorse,” he continued. “I’ve endorsed people, but I’ve endorsed people that a lot of Europeans don’t like.”

That security document was more concerned with bringing Europe to heel than any consideration of any external security threats to Europe or the U.S., instead projecting the Trump administration’s own racism and white nationalism onto European states. But those views are not likely to earn the president or his policies any goodwill across the Atlantic.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Paramount CEO Made Trump a Secret Promise on CNN in Warner Bros. Convo

David Ellison knows what Trump wants on CNN—and he’s willing to give it to him so long as he gets control of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Paramount CEO David Ellison walks in a group of people.
Michael Nagle/Bloomberg/Getty Images

In a recent visit to the White House, Paramount CEO David Ellison promised President Trump that he would completely rehaul CNN if the president allowed them to purchase Warner Bros. Discovery instead of Netflix, as reported by The Wall Street Journal

Ellison’s father, billionaire founder of Oracle, also privately called Trump after the deal with Netflix was announced last week to express his concerns.

The president has yet to publicly side with anyone, but it seems clear where his loyalties lie. He’s already expressed his desire to be involved in the decision, saying over the weekend that Netflix already has “a very big market share. And when they have Warner Bros. you know that share goes up a lot, so I don’t know, that’s going to be for some economists to tell, and also I’ll be involved in that decision too.” 

Trump and Larry Ellison already met last month to discuss firing CNN hosts Erin Burnett and Brianna Keilar (both of whom Trump has issues with) and putting CBS’s 60 Minutes on CNN if Ellison were to acquire Warner. 

Both Larry and David are vocal Trump supporters with a right-wing media empire to go with it, having already acquired CBS and Bari Weiss’s anti-woke publication The Free Press, and having brought TikTok under U.S. ownership to push pro-Israel views

If Paramount acquires Warner instead of Netflix and the Ellisons fulfill their promise to Trump,  we could see Trump blatantly using them to shape the entire mainstream media landscape—from CNN to TikTok—in his own image. 

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

MAGA Influencer Calls Other Right-Wingers “F*cking Evil” as Feud Grows

Tim Pool has waded into the MAGA-verse implosion.

Far-right commentator Tim Pool is seen in profile as he sits in a White House press briefing
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post/Getty Images

MAGA world is on the fritz.

Far-right influencer Tim Pool dialed up his critique of his fellow conservative influencers during a livestream Monday, claiming he was “fucking done” with the political caucus while branding its own as “scumbags” and “psychopaths.”

Pool, who rose to prominence during the Occupy Wall Street Movement, ignited when the topic of his podcast veered toward Charlie Kirk and Turning Point USA, which he claimed was being destroyed by conspiracy theories.

“The organization that helped get Donald Trump elected ... is being gutted by fucking psychopaths telling people to pull their donations,” Pool said. “Their leader and founder is murdered, and prominent pieces of human trash are trying to destroy it. It’s fucking evil.”

He took specific aim at influencer Candace Owens, whom he called a “degenerate cunt” for communicating to CNN last month that she didn’t believe Kirk was killed by the man charged with the crime, 22-year-old Utah native Tyler Robinson.

“I first and foremost do not believe Tyler Robinson killed Charlie Kirk.… Whether he was involved, I think the answer was yes,” Owens, an old friend of Kirk’s, told the network in November.

Since then, Owens has shared social media posts insinuating that Turning Point is no longer aligned with Kirk’s vision, citing an alleged redirection from America’s colleges to faith-based organizations.

Pool went on to slam conservatives who had reached out to him, thanking him for excoriating Owens while failing to take a stand themselves.

“She is burning everything down and she’s gloating and smiling while she does it,” Pool ranted. “Don’t fucking DM me like I did something for you, as you cower, as you fucking cower, scared that she’ll put you on her thumbnail and claim you benefited from Charlie Kirk’s assassination, which she’s doing to me right now. I’m fucking done with these people.”

Owens, in turn, appeared to stand by her right-wing ally, writing to her 7.5 million social media followers that she “wouldn’t turn” Pool’s violent reaction into “a cheap internet moment.”

“He is genuinely not well right now,” Owens posted on X late Monday night. “There is just so clearly something personal going on in his life. It’s hard to run a business and he’s under pressure. Pray he comes through it.”

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Kicks Off Brand New Trade War With One of Our Biggest Partners

Donald Trump announced new tariffs.

Donald Trump speaks while sitting in the White House Cabinet Room
Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Donald Trump once again threatened to increase tariffs on one of America’s biggest trading partners, Mexico.

Hours after his roundtable meeting Monday to announce a $12 billion aid package for farmers hurt by his own policies, Trump took to Truth Social to claim that Mexico was under-delivering on its water obligations to the United States.

“Mexico continues to violate our comprehensive Water Treaty, and this violation is seriously hurting our BEAUTIFUL TEXAS CROPS AND LIVESTOCK,” the president wrote.

Trump was referring to the Utilization of Waters of the Colorado and Tijuana Rivers and of the Rio Grande Treaty, which requires that the United States receive an average of at least 350,000 acre-feet of water from Rio Grande tributaries each year. In cases of “extraordinary drought,” a term not actually defined in the treaty, Mexico is permitted five years to make up the difference—but has repeatedly failed to do so.

“Mexico still owes the U.S over 800,000 acre-feet of water for failing to comply with our Treaty over the past five years. The U.S needs Mexico to release 200,000 acre-feet of water before December 31st, and the rest must come soon after,” Trump wrote, and threatened to levy an additional 5 percent tariff on Mexico, which would raise the tariff rate to 30 percent.

In April, Trump alleged that Mexico had withheld 1.3 million acre-feet of water and threatened unspecified tariffs and even sanctions. Shortly after, the State Department announced that it had struck a deal with Mexico to increase water deliveries. The International Boundary and Water Commission observed an uptick in water deliveries from Mexico to the United States compared to the previous two years.

Raising tariffs on the America’s largest trading partner would undoubtedly continue to raise prices for consumers.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Two Inept Male Trump Officials Talk About Nursing Babies

Is there anything more Republican than a group of cis men talking about women’s health?

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. makes hand gestures while speaking.
ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

For some strange reason, two members of President Trump’s Cabinet, both men, spoke about the benefits of breastfeeding at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, Monday afternoon.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy and Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. were at the airport to announce new family and health-centric travel initiatives. Kennedy began by waxing poetic about the “mother’s breast.”

“All of the ingenuity of corporate America, all the resources, all the resourcefulness, has not produced an infant formula that is superior in nutrition and all the qualities that we want to the infant formula that God made, which is the infant formula in a mother’s breast,” Kennedy said, adding that the Department of Health and Human Services was encouraging mothers to breastfeed as much as possible.

If hearing those words in Kennedy’s voice wasn’t bizarre enough, Duffy then spoke about his wife’s complaints about a lack of facilities for nursing mothers at airports, and, referring to the presence of Kennedy, himself, and infamous pseudoscience health influencer Paul Saladino, pointed out the obvious: “It’s maybe a little odd for three guys to talk about nursing and options for nursing.”

Duffy then introduced the one woman and mother at the event: conservative content creator Isabel Brown, who was there to speak about the lack of nursing facilities at airports. By that point, though, Kennedy and Duffy had spoken at length about breastfeeding before Brown even said a word. Thankfully, Saladino, known for pushing pseudoscience like a carnivore diet and feeding raw milk to infants, didn’t broach the topic in his remarks.

In Trump’s first term, the U.S. government had the opposite stance on breastfeeding, lobbying against a UN resolution’s language calling on governments to “protect, promote and support breast-feeding.” While moving away from this stance is a positive step, having Kennedy and Duffy speak about the topic doesn’t inspire much confidence, especially considering the pseudoscience Kennedy continues to traffic in.

