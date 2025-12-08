Trump Pulls a Sudden 180 on Releasing Boat Strike Video
It sure sounds like we are never going to see that video.
Five days after he promised the American public that they would be able to see drone footage from the September 2 airstrike in the Caribbean, Donald Trump has decided to walk it all back.
The president scolded a reporter during a White House roundtable Monday, berating her for quoting comments he made on less than a week prior in which he stated that any video of the merciless double tap would be released.
“Mr. President, you said you would have no problem with releasing the full video of that strike on September 2nd off the coast of Venezuela,” a reporter asked. “Secretary [Pete] Hegseth has—”
“I didn’t say that,” Trump interjected. “You said that. I didn’t say that. This is ABC fake news.”
“You said you would have no problem releasing the full vid—well, okay,” the reporter flustered.
Unfortunately for Trump, it’s not so easy to rewrite history when it exists in recent memory on tape, video, and in print. On December 3, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that “whatever” footage the government had in its possession of the attack, it would “certainly release.”
That, however, was apparently no longer the case come Monday.
“Whatever Hegseth wants to do is okay with me,” Trump said.
“He now says it’s under review. Are you ordering the secretary to release that full video?” the reporter pressed.
“Whatever he decides is okay with me,” Trump repeated. “So every boat we knock out of the water, every boat, we save 25,000 American lives. That was a boat loaded up with drugs.”
Since early September, the U.S. has conducted at least 22 strikes on small boats traversing the Caribbean that Trump administration officials have deemed—without an investigation or interdiction—were smuggling drugs. At least 86 people have been killed in the attacks. The White House has defended the violence, chalking it up to allegedly necessary efforts to thwart the pipeline of fentanyl into the country.
“Are you committed to releasing the full video?” the ABC News reporter asked for clarification—a move that seemingly really got under the president’s skin.
“Didn’t I just tell you that?” Trump said.
“You said it was up to Secretary Hegseth,” she responded.
“You are the most obnoxious reporter in the whole place. Let me just tell you, you are an obnoxious—actually, a terrible reporter, and it’s always the same with you,” Trump said.
It could be that Trump’s sudden reluctance to release the footage is because the tapes make his administration look cruel, callous, and careless. Lawmakers that were briefed on the September 2 double tap left the meeting appalled by the country’s actions, relaying to members of the media that they were “deeply disturbed” by footage of the killings.