MTG Says She Feels “Sorry” for Trump in Most Ironic Comments Yet

“Well actually Wolf, I feel very sorry for President Trump, I genuinely do,” Greene responded. “It has to be a hard place for someone that is constantly so hateful, and puts so much vitriol, name-calling, and really tells lies about people in order to try to get his way, or win some kind of fight. And I think that’s exactly what’s wrong in America today.… I personally think that that’s poor leadership from a president, it’s a very bad demeanor. And Americans are very tired of it.”

While Greene’s comments are frustrating on some level given her own contributions to the hate and vitriol she decries, they also further reaffirm a Republican Party that is wavering ideologically, with the party pulling between the MAGA, America-first crowd and the more traditional neocons as a future without Trump looms.

Marjorie Taylor Greene on CNN: "I feel very sorry for President Trump. I genuinely do. It has to be a hard place for someone that is constantly so hateful and puts so much vitriol, name calling, and really tells lies about people in order to try to get his way." pic.twitter.com/YxjyEEiyPz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 9, 2025

“It’s easy for me to say a prayer for him and forgive him. But the part that I have had a very hard time with is the fact that he called me a traitor, and because of his words, that brought serious threats against myself and my family,” Greene continued.