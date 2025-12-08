Two Inept Male Trump Officials Talk About Nursing Babies
Is there anything more Republican than a group of cis men talking about women’s health?
For some strange reason, two members of President Trump’s Cabinet, both men, spoke about the benefits of breastfeeding at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, Monday afternoon.
Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy and Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. were at the airport to announce new family and health-centric travel initiatives. Kennedy began by waxing poetic about the “mother’s breast.”
“All of the ingenuity of corporate America, all the resources, all the resourcefulness, has not produced an infant formula that is superior in nutrition and all the qualities that we want to the infant formula that God made, which is the infant formula in a mother’s breast,” Kennedy said, adding that the Department of Health and Human Services was encouraging mothers to breastfeed as much as possible.
If hearing those words in Kennedy’s voice wasn’t bizarre enough, Duffy then spoke about his wife’s complaints about a lack of facilities for nursing mothers at airports, and, referring to the presence of Kennedy, himself, and infamous pseudoscience health influencer Paul Saladino, pointed out the obvious: “It’s maybe a little odd for three guys to talk about nursing and options for nursing.”
Duffy then introduced the one woman and mother at the event: conservative content creator Isabel Brown, who was there to speak about the lack of nursing facilities at airports. By that point, though, Kennedy and Duffy had spoken at length about breastfeeding before Brown even said a word. Thankfully, Saladino, known for pushing pseudoscience like a carnivore diet and feeding raw milk to infants, didn’t broach the topic in his remarks.
In Trump’s first term, the U.S. government had the opposite stance on breastfeeding, lobbying against a UN resolution’s language calling on governments to “protect, promote and support breast-feeding.” While moving away from this stance is a positive step, having Kennedy and Duffy speak about the topic doesn’t inspire much confidence, especially considering the pseudoscience Kennedy continues to traffic in.