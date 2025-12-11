Mike Johnson Whines He’s Always Asked About Trump’s Wild Comments

Johnson winced. “Look, I’m baited everyday with asking—being made to ask to comment on what the president or other members say,” he replied.

“It’s the president of the United States, don’t you have an opinion on it?” Raju pressed.

“Of course I have an opinion, that’s not the way I speak and you know that. But the president is expressing his frustration about the extraordinary challenge that is presented to America when you have people coming in, not assimilating, and then taking over the country,” Johnson said.