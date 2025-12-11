Mike Johnson Whines He’s Always Asked About Trump’s Wild Comments
The House speaker accused reporters of baiting him when they asked about his party’s leader.
House Speaker Mike Johnson doesn’t seem to understand why President Donald Trump’s violent racism is his problem.
Trump confirmed Tuesday that he’d used the epithet “shithole countries” eight years ago during a closed-door meeting with senators, though he had initially denied it. While walking through the Capitol Wednesday night, CNN’s Manu Raju asked Johnson if he was OK with the president using that kind of language.
Johnson winced. “Look, I’m baited everyday with asking—being made to ask to comment on what the president or other members say,” he replied.
“It’s the president of the United States, don’t you have an opinion on it?” Raju pressed.
“Of course I have an opinion, that’s not the way I speak and you know that. But the president is expressing his frustration about the extraordinary challenge that is presented to America when you have people coming in, not assimilating, and then taking over the country,” Johnson said.
Recently, the Trump administration has taken aim at the Somali American community in Minnesota with an immigration crackdown, and members of his administration have bent over backwards to defend his blatant race-baiting. Johnson—who clearly sees himself as part of Trump’s political machine more than a check on the president’s power—seems content to help translate Trump’s frothing at the mouth as good-faith concern for Americans.