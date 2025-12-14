Dem Senator Slams Trump for Making U.S. More Prone to Gun Violence

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy pointed out during an interview on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday morning that the president himself was making the problem much, much worse.

“Over the last year, President Trump has been engaged in a dizzying campaign to increase violence in this country,” Murphy said. “He is restoring gun rights to felons and people who have lost their ability to buy guns, he eliminated the White House office of gun violence prevention, and he has stopped funding mental health grants and community anti–gun violence grants that Republicans and Democrats supported. He’s been engaged in a pretty deliberate campaign to try to make violence more likely in this country and I think you’re unfortunately going to see the results of that on the streets of America.”

“That’s a pretty big statement. He’s doing a campaign to make gun violence more likely?” the CNN anchor said.