Dem Senator Slams Trump for Making U.S. More Prone to Gun Violence
After a deadly attack at Brown University, Senator Chris Murphy called out the president for weakening programs and laws that would prevent gun violence and mass shootings.
After a deadly shooting at Brown University which left two people dead and injured nine others, people across the country struggled Sunday to make sense of the event, and the needless loss of life.
But while Americans tend to agree that mass shootings such as this one are a tragedy, much of the GOP, predictably, continues to engage in magical thinking—by pretending gun violence is not at all connected to being able to easily procure guns.
Democratic Senator Chris Murphy pointed out during an interview on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday morning that the president himself was making the problem much, much worse.
“Over the last year, President Trump has been engaged in a dizzying campaign to increase violence in this country,” Murphy said. “He is restoring gun rights to felons and people who have lost their ability to buy guns, he eliminated the White House office of gun violence prevention, and he has stopped funding mental health grants and community anti–gun violence grants that Republicans and Democrats supported. He’s been engaged in a pretty deliberate campaign to try to make violence more likely in this country and I think you’re unfortunately going to see the results of that on the streets of America.”
“That’s a pretty big statement. He’s doing a campaign to make gun violence more likely?” the CNN anchor said.
“Of course,” Murphy continued. “The evidence tells you that when you stop funding mental health, you stop funding community anti–gun violence programs and you give gun rights back to dangerous people, you’re going to have an increase in violence that’s knowable and that is foreseeable.”
While authorities have reported that a person of interest in the shooting has been detained, there’s a lot we still don’t know about the deadly attack. President Trump, for his part, weighed in on the situation Saturday night, saying, “All we can do is pray.”