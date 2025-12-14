Climate Change Is Coming for Your Favorite Holiday Foods

And when cocoa production falls, consumers also feel the heat: Prices for chocolate have shot up over the last year, and were four times as high at the end of 2024 as they were in 2022.

Vanilla and cinnamon, key ingredients for holiday baking that are largely grown in Southeast Asia and Indonesia, are also under threat. “Because we rely on just a handful of islands to produce basically our world’s cinnamon, it is extremely vulnerable. These are also places that are facing climate extremes,” Gray said.

And for something like coffee, climate change is drastically shrinking the land where it can grow. Suitable locations could decrease by 50 percent by 2050, according to a 2014 study. Plus, the Trump administration’s on-again-off-again tariffs have shocked the coffee market, one that’s already reeling from landslides and floods in Vietnam.