Susie Wiles Savages Trump and His Team in Unbelievable Interview
Is Trump’s chief of staff trying to get herself fired?
White House chief of staff Susie Wiles has a lot to say about Donald Trump’s inner circle, and not much of it is flattering, if any.
Wiles spoke to author Chris Whipple at different times throughout the first year of Trump’s second term as president, and her comments were published Tuesday by Vanity Fair. She had some choice words to describe the president and the people he has chosen to surround himself with.
For example, Wiles, who grew up with an alcoholic father, said that teetotaler Trump “has an alcoholic’s personality.” (This is a shocking statement given that Trump’s older brother died of alcoholism.)
Wiles added that Vice President JD Vance has “been a conspiracy theorist for a decade,” making a “sort of political” conversion from being a Trump critic to a MAGA loyalist because of his Senate run in 2022. She described the director of the Office of Management and Budget, Project 2025 acolyte Russell Vought, as “a right-wing absolute zealot.”
Wiles said tech oligarch Elon Musk’s actions left her “aghast” and were not always “rational” in her view.
“He’s an odd, odd duck, as I think geniuses are. You know, it’s not helpful, but he is his own person,” Wiles said. When Musk claimed in an X post in March that Stalin, Mao, and Hitler didn’t murder millions but their public-sector employees did, Wiles said, “I think that’s when he’s microdosing,” explaining that Musk is “an avowed ketamine” user. Wiles later denied commenting on Musk’s ketamine use to The New York Times, but Whipple played a recording for the newspaper, in which she is heard saying those words.
Regarding Attorney General Pam Bondi, Wiles said that she “completely whiffed” in handling the Epstein files, a big issue for Trump’s right-wing base.
“I think she completely whiffed on appreciating that that was the very targeted group that cared about this,” Wiles said. “First, she gave them binders full of nothingness. And then she said that the witness list, or the client list, was on her desk. There is no client list, and it sure as hell wasn’t on her desk.”
Wiles speaking candidly is surprising, and it remains to be seen if the fallout will affect her tenure at the White House. She’s already denying the comments, calling the Vanity Fair article a “hit piece.” Trump’s popularity levels are lower than ever, but she has been largely unscathed by negative media attention until now. Is her job in danger?