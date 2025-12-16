Susie Wiles Gives Away Trump’s Real End Game on “Drug Boat” Strikes
Donald Trump’s chief of staff gave an explanation that contradicts the administration’s public talking points.
White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles may have given up the game, admitting that the Trump administration’s strike on alleged “drug boats” in the Caribbean Sea is an effort to bring about regime change in Venezuela, rather than a war on drug-trafficking as the administration has said.
Wiles spilled this tidbit—and various others—during a series of surprisingly candid interviews with Vanity Fair, which were published on Tuesday.
“He wants to keep on blowing boats up until Maduro cries uncle,” Wiles told Vanity Fair’s Chris Whipple over lunch in November. “And people way smarter than me on that say that he will.”
What exactly does Maduro crying “uncle” entail? That verbiage offers itself more to a U.S.-backed coup rather than the new war on drugs that the administration claims (without proof) to be fighting.
“The president believes in harsh penalties for drug dealers, as he’s said many, many times…. These are not fishing boats, as some would like to allege,” Wiles continued. “We’re very sure we know who we’re blowing up.... One of the great untold stories of the U.S. government is the talents of the CIA. And there may be an interest in going inside territorial waters, which we have permission [to do] because they’re skirting the coastline to avoid getting [caught].”
It seems clear that Trump is using any excuse he can find to justify the continued violation of Venezuela’s sovereignty up to the point of possible invasion. If it really was just about drugs, Trump would never have pardoned former Honduran President and convicted drug trafficker Juan Orlando Hernandez, and he would have never seized a Venezuelan oil tanker. Wiles’s comments confirm what many already suspect: Trump couldn’t care less about the narco-trafficking. He just wants an in for their oil.