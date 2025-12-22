Denmark Furious After Trump Appoints New Special Envoy to Greenland
Trump’s envoy says his goal is to make Greenland “part of the U.S.”
President Trump’s new special envoy to Greenland, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, wants to help make Greenland “part of the U.S.”
“Thank you @realDonaldTrump! It’s an honor to serve you in this volunteer position to make Greenland a part of the U.S.,” Landry wrote on X after Trump’s Truth Social announcement late Sunday evening. “This in no way affects my position as Governor of Louisiana!”
This is the most recent development in Trump’s monthslong campaign to essentially colonize Greenland. His primary excuse for this has been “international security,” although it’s more likely he wants to take advantage of Greenland’s value as a geopolitical asset as well as its mineral and oil resources.
“That whole area is becoming very important, for a lot of reasons. The routes are very direct to Asia, to Russia, and you have ships all over the place. We have to have protection,” he said back in March, before attacking Denmark, a NATO ally that control Greenland as an autonomous territory.
“This appointment is outrageous,” political science professor Michael McFaul wrote on X. “Imagine if Mexico appointed a special envoy to make Louisiana a part of Mexico? Our ally Denmark deserves more respect than this.”
Denmark’s leadership has reiterated that they have no plans to give up Greenland. On Monday, Denmark summoned the U.S. ambassador to explain the move.
“We insist that everyone including the U.S. − must show respect for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark,” Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said.