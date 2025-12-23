Epstein Said Trump Shared Love of Young Girls in Apparent Suicide Note
In a letter to convicted sex offender Larry Nassar, Jeffrey Epstein appeared to reference his suicide plan—and mentioned Donald Trump.
What do Jeffrey Epstein, Larry Nassar, and Donald Trump all have in common?
Buried in the latest trove of documents released by the Justice Department Monday, a postcard addressed to “L.N.” or Larry Nassar, the former U.S. gymnastics team doctor convicted of sexually abusing scores of women and girls, mentioned Trump by name—and more.
“As you know by now, I have taken the ‘short route’ home,” Epstein wrote, appearing to reference his later death by suicide. “Good luck! We shared one thing… our love and caring for young ladies and the hope they’d reach their full potential. Our president also shares our love of young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by he loved to ‘grab snatch,’ whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system. Life is unfair,” he continued, signing off “J. Epstein.”
The government also released an image of the envelope, which was addressed from Epstein to “inmate” Nassar, and was postmarked August 13, 2019, three days after Epstein died at the Metropolitan Correction Center in New York City. The letter, marked as return to sender, was addressed to Nassar at USP Arizona, where the high-profile pedophile had been held before he was transferred in 2018.
It had previously been reported that Epstein attempted to reach out to Nassar, but that his letter had been returned. The government’s documents suggest that the letter was first discovered weeks later in September 2019, and was submitted for a handwriting analysis in July 2020. It’s not clear what the results of the writing test were.
The latest batch of documents released by the Department of Justice mention Trump’s name hundreds of times. One 2020 email sent by a federal prosecutor asserted that Trump had flown on Epstein’s private jet “many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware).”
The previous batch of documents published Friday were heavily criticized for being incomplete. While the government made sweeping redactions to entire pages of documents, it apparently failed to redact the names of multiple survivors.