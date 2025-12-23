Skip Navigation
Malcolm Ferguson


Trump Flew Alone With Jeffrey Epstein and Unnamed 20-Year-Old

The Department of Justice has released a new trove of Epstein files.

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein look over at a young blonde woman who is laughing while looking back.
House Oversight Committee

Epstein files leaked on Monday night confirmed what so many people already suspected: President Trump spent much more time with Epstein—and young women—than he’s said he has. 

An email from an assistant U.S. attorney from January 2020 reads, “For your situational awareness, wanted to let you know that the flight records we received yesterday reflect that Donald Trump traveled on Epstein’s private jet many more times than has previously been reported.” 

“He is listed as a passenger on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996, including at least four flights on which Maxwell was present,” the attorney continued, noting that Trump brought his wife, son Eric, and daughter Tiffany at times.

On one flight, the only three listed passengers were Trump,  Epstein, and a 20-year-old whose name has been redacted, likely a victim of Epstein and Maxwell. 

X screenshot Keith Edwards @keithedwards Holy shit. More Epstein files were uploaded and accidentally leaked. In one email a Asst U.S. Attorney writes in 2020: "Donald Trump traveled on Epstein's private jet many more times than previously has been reported...including during the period we would expect to charge in a Maxwell case...didn't want any of this to be a surprise down the road" (screenshot of letter)

This email completely undermines Trump’s various stories regarding his friendship with Epstein, from saying that he viewed Epstein as some kind of creep to be kept at arm’s length, to saying he barely knew him. Regardless of how their relationship ended, the president was flying around on a private jet with a sexual predator who abused children—which explains the lengths the administration went to keep these files from coming out even as a notable portion of their voter base recognized it as an issue. 

It will be interesting to hear Trump and his helpers explain this one. Why would Trump fly on the sex trafficker’s plane multiple times? Did he just not know then too? 

“Trump was on Epstein’s plane, with Epstein victims,” one X user wrote. “Yet another reason why he was trying to keep the Epstein files from ever seeing the light of day.”

Edith Olmsted


Epstein Said Trump Shared Love of Young Girls in Apparent Suicide Note

In a letter to convicted sex offender Larry Nassar, Jeffrey Epstein appeared to reference his suicide plan—and mentioned Donald Trump.

Jeffrey Epstein's handwritten leter to Larry Nassar
Department of Justice

What do Jeffrey Epstein, Larry Nassar, and Donald Trump all have in common?

Buried in the latest trove of documents released by the Justice Department Monday, a postcard addressed to “L.N.” or Larry Nassar, the former U.S. gymnastics team doctor convicted of sexually abusing scores of women and girls, mentioned Trump by name—and more.

“As you know by now, I have taken the ‘short route’ home,” Epstein wrote, appearing to reference his later death by suicide. “Good luck! We shared one thing… our love and caring for young ladies and the hope they’d reach their full potential. Our president also shares our love of young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by he loved to ‘grab snatch,’ whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system. Life is unfair,” he continued, signing off “J. Epstein.”

Jeffrey Epstein's letter to Larry Nassar
Department of Justice

The government also released an image of the envelope, which was addressed from Epstein to “inmate” Nassar, and was postmarked August 13, 2019, three days after Epstein died at the Metropolitan Correction Center in New York City. The letter, marked as return to sender, was addressed to Nassar at USP Arizona, where the high-profile pedophile had been held before he was transferred in 2018.

Return to Sender envelope
Department of Justice

It had previously been reported that Epstein attempted to reach out to Nassar, but that his letter had been returned. The government’s documents suggest that the letter was first discovered weeks later in September 2019, and was submitted for a handwriting analysis in July 2020. It’s not clear what the results of the writing test were.

The latest batch of documents released by the Department of Justice mention Trump’s name hundreds of times. One 2020 email sent by a federal prosecutor asserted that Trump had flown on Epstein’s private jet “many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware).”

The previous batch of documents published Friday were heavily criticized for being incomplete. While the government made sweeping redactions to entire pages of documents, it apparently failed to redact the names of multiple survivors.

Malcolm Ferguson


Trump Is Getting New Battleships—and Naming Them After Himself

Donald Trump is becoming increasingly more obsessed with putting his name on things.

Donald Trump splays his arms outward while giving a speech aboard a battleship. He wears a red MAGA cap.
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Donald Trump gives a speech aboard the World War II Battleship USS Iowa in San Pedro, California, on September 15, 2015 (the before times).

Just days after plastering his name onto the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., President Trump will be naming a new class of battleships after himself.

Trump is planning to make the naming announcement of the Navy’s new battleships alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Monday. An anonymous Pentagon official told The New York Times that Trump will call them “Trump-class” battleships.

The ship will be part of Trump’s vision of a new “Golden Fleet.” Each ship is expected to cost at least $5 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal.

As The New Republic’s Matt Ford wrote earlier this week—as bleak as the Gulf of America, the Trump Kennedy Center, the War Department, and others sound, Trump won’t be president forever. If he can change them just that easily, there’s no reason the next Democratic administration should hesitate to change them back.

Malcolm Ferguson


Bari Weiss Issued Deranged Memo to 60 Minutes Staff on Axed Segment

The CBS editor-in-chief had a pathetic explanation for her decision to halt the 60 Minutes segment on Trump’s deportations.

Bari Weiss talking
Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Uber, X, and The Free Press

CBS editor-in-chief Bari Weiss told 60 Minutes producers she was killing their story on the CECOT megaprison in El Salvador, where Trump deported more than 250 Venezuelan immigrants,  because it did “not present the administration’s argument.”

“What we have is Karoline Leavitt’s soundbite claiming they are evildoers in America (rapists, murderers, etc.). But isn’t there much more to ask in light of the torture that we are revealing?” Weiss wrote in a Sunday memo. “Tom Homan and Stephen Miller don’t tend to be shy. I realize we’ve emailed the DHS spox, but we need to push much harder to get these principals on the record.”

Weiss’s decision to kill the story because it didn’t have enough perspective from DHS officials—who had already declined to speak with 60 Minutes—was met with uproar when it was leaked on Monday. But she doubled down. 

“We need to be able to get the principals on the record and on camera,” she said on a Monday staffing call, insinuating that the testimonies of CECOT inmates were insufficient.

Killing a story about a brutal megaprison because the folks that are sending people to the brutal megaprison aren’t featured prominently enough has not been favorably received. 

“The Trump administration sent dozens [of] young men with no criminal record to be tortured and abused in a foreign prison,” podcaster Jon Favreau wrote. “@bariweiss can keep reporting, delaying, or kill the story altogether, but the basic facts have been well-documented in multiple court cases, including by Trump’s own DOJ and Trump-appointed judges.” 

“Bari Weiss’s main criticism is that 60 Minutes doesn’t advance the story,” writer Randye Hoder chimed. “But her solution is to ask Stephen Miller to regurgitate the same talking points this admin has given from the get-go, which we’ve heard a gazillion times)!”

The Trump administration has yet to comment. View the trailer for the scrapped segment here.

Edith Olmsted


Epstein Survivors Slam Trump’s DOJ Over Shoddy Release of Files

All those redactions and somehow the Department of Justice still didn’t redact survivors’ names.

An Epstein survivor holds a picture of herself up in a press conference outside the Capitol. Others gather behind her.
Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post/Getty Images
An Epstein survivor holds a picture of herself up.

Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse are claiming that the Trump administration broke the law by failing to redact some of their names and withholding other documents.

In a joint statement Monday, multiple survivors slammed the government’s recent document dump for failing to redact “numerous victim identities” while also making “abnormal and extreme redactions with no explanation.”

“We are told there are that there are still hundreds of thousands of documents still unreleased. These are clear-cut violations of an unambiguous law.”

The statement follows a survivor’s formal legal notice to Justice Department attorneys on Saturday, claiming that the government had failed to redact their name after previously withholding their file.

“The DOJ asserts that my own file requires prolonged review to determine whether redactions are appropriate—yet it had no difficulty publicly releasing my identity in mass disclosure,” the survivor wrote.

The survivor noted that the Epstein Files Transparency Act included protecting the victims’ identities as a “central statutory safeguard.” At the same time, the DOJ has already been criticized for redacting many names from the files, including Trump’s, a move totally devoid of transparency.

The survivor added that if the government’s decision to include their name unredacted had been an effort to intimidate them, it had failed. “This unlawful disclosure does not silence me. It does not frighten me. If anything, it has made me more resolved than ever to resolve in full, lawful release of the Epstein files,” the survivor wrote.

Representatives Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie, who sponsored the Epstein files Transparency Act, have begun threatening to fine Attorney General Pam Bondi for every day she fails to release the full Epstein files, after failing to meet Friday’s deadline.

Edith Olmsted


Stephen Miller Loses It as Jury Acquits Man Who Towed ICE Agent’s Car

The White House adviser is officially having a bad day.

Stephen Miller yells at a lectern.
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller threw a tantrum for the stupidest reason imaginable.

A federal jury Sunday refused to convict Bobby Nunez, a 33-year-old tow truck driver in Los Angeles charged with stealing government property after he moved an SUV belonging to ICE that was blocking a driveway.*

Federal prosecutors alleged that Nunez had interfered with ICE’s violent arrest of Tatiana Mafla-Martinez, a 23-year-old Colombian woman suspected of being in the country illegally, who was later released. They claimed he had pressed the door of Mafla-Martinez’s car against one of the officers, before towing their car.

Lawyers for Nunez argued that federal agents were blocking the building’s driveway, and noted that Nunez had only moved the vehicle one block away. The SUV was reportedly returned to agents within 13 minutes. Nunez faced up to 10 years in prison.

Miller fumed over the ruling in a post on X Sunday. “Another example of blatant jury nullification in a blue city. The justice system depends on a jury of peers with a shared system of interests and values. Mass migration tribalizes the entire legal system,” he wrote.

Of course, there was no evidence to suggest that the ruling was so-called “jury nullification.” It is the latest in a string of weak cases brought forth by the Trump administration against protesters and civilians tied to immigration arrests.

* This story has been updated to reflect Nunez’s acquittal.

Malcolm Ferguson


New Trump Envoy Declares His Goal Is to Make Greenland Part of U.S.

Denmark is furious about the Trump administration’s latest move.

Donald Trump and Lousiana Governor Jeff Landry laugh in the Oval Office of the White House, along with others.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Donald Trump and Lousiana Governor Jeff Landry

President Trump’s new special envoy to Greenland, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, wants to help make Greenland “part of the U.S.”

“Thank you @realDonaldTrump! It’s an honor to serve you in this volunteer position to make Greenland a part of the U.S.,” Landry wrote on X after Trump’s Truth Social announcement late Sunday evening. “This in no way affects my position as Governor of Louisiana!”

This is the most recent development in Trump’s monthslong campaign to essentially colonize Greenland. His primary excuse for this has been “international security,” although it’s more likely he wants to take advantage of Greenland’s value as a geopolitical asset as well as its mineral and oil resources.

“That whole area is becoming very important, for a lot of reasons. The routes are very direct to Asia, to Russia, and you have ships all over the place. We have to have protection,” he said back in March, before attacking Denmark, a NATO ally that control Greenland as an autonomous territory.

“This appointment is outrageous,” political science professor Michael McFaul wrote on X. “Imagine if Mexico appointed a special envoy to make Louisiana a part of Mexico? Our ally Denmark deserves more respect than this.”

Denmark’s leadership has reiterated that they have no plans to give up Greenland. On Monday, Denmark summoned the U.S. ambassador to explain the move.

“We insist that everyone including the U.S. − must show respect for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark,” Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said.

Edith Olmsted


Bari Weiss Doubles Down After Backlash Over Scrapped 60 Minutes Story

CBS editor-in-chief Bari Weiss has no idea how journalism works.

Bari Weiss gestures while speaking into a microphone while seated.
Noam Galai/Getty Images/The Free Press

Bari Weiss’s excuse for killing a 60 Minutes story about the Trump administration’s deportations proves just how poorly suited she is to be editor-in-chief of CBS News. 

In a call with CBS staff Monday morning, Weiss offered a flimsy explanation for her decision to hold a segment reporting on the experiences of inmates held at CECOT, the notorious prison in El Salvador where the Trump administration previously deported Venezuelan immigrants the government claimed were gang members.  

Weiss initially claimed the segment was “not ready” because the Trump administration hadn’t deigned to comment, according to internal CBS sources. 

But her statement to staff was different: “We need to be able to get the principals on the record and on camera,” she said on the call, apparently believing that the testimony of inmates at CECOT wasn’t enough for a story. 

“Our viewers come first. Not the listing schedule or anything else. That’s my north star and I hope it’s yours, too,” she added, according to CNN’s Brian Stelter

Her decision makes clear that she cares more about staying on the Trump administration’s good side than actual journalism. 

Ben Goggin, deputy tech editor at NBC News pointed out that Weiss had made a rookie mistake. “Of course, most journalists know that oftentimes people who are the subject of negative reporting don’t want to speak on camera or on the record,” he wrote on Bluesky

In a leaked email Sunday evening, CBS News correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi, who’d worked on the story, explained to her colleagues that she’d reached out to the Department of Homeland Security, the State Department, and the White House, but heard nothing back. She argued that the government’s unwillingness to comment shouldn’t have killed the story.

“If the standard for airing a story becomes ‘the government must agree to be interviewed,’ then the government effectively gains control over the 60 Minutes broadcast,” she wrote. “We go from an investigative powerhouse to a stenographer of the state.”

Edith Olmsted


JD Vance Is Seriously Quoting Nicki Minaj in This Hell Timeline

Nicki Minaj has suddenly become the darling of the right, even attending the Turning Point USA conference.

Nicki Minaj makes a heart gesture with her hands while on stage at the Turning Point USA conference.
Caylo Seals/Getty Images

We bet you didn’t have this on your 2025 bingo card: Vice President JD Vance just quoted rapper Nicki Minaj defending white people.

Following Minaj’s appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest this weekend, Vance took to X Monday to tout that he’d finally found an actually famous person willing to be publicly associated with MAGA’s hate-fueled brand of conservative politics.

“Nicki Minaj said something at Amfest that was really profound. I’m paraphrasing, but she said, ‘just because I want little black girls to think they’re beautiful doesn’t mean I need to put down little girls with blonde hair and blue eyes,’” Vance wrote in a post on X Monday. “We all got wrapped up over the last few years in zero sum thinking. This was because the people who think they rule the world pit us against one another.”

Minaj’s actual comment was about Black women not replicating the discrimination they’d experienced for their appearances. “We were not being represented and not being admired for our beauty. If we felt like that as Black women, why would we want to do that to other women? Why would we now need to make other people downplay their beauty, so that we can feel—no that’s not how it works. I don’t need someone with blonde hair and blue eyes to downplay their beauty because I know my beauty,” she said.

It’s no surprise that this particular message stuck with Vance. The vice president has repeatedly commented, with no sense of irony whatsoever, on how he doesn’t want to feel sorry for being white anymore.

To be clear, in the United States white households have more than three times the wealth of Black or Hispanic households, and white men have always enjoyed a majority control over the country’s politics. It is the weakest among them—like Vance—who view the empowerment of people who have been systemically disadvantaged as a threat.

Vance readily complains about feeling put down by the attitudes of “people who think they rule the world,” while making racist jokes from his perch as the second most powerful man in the country.

Unfortunately for MAGA, Minaj is far from the perfect spokesperson. While speaking on stage at AmericaFest, the rapper gushed over the vice president, referring to Vance as an “assassin.” This wouldn’t have been notable except that she was speaking to Erika Kirk at the time, whose husband was actually assassinated earlier this year. Yikes.

But other high-profile celebrities haven’t been willing to play ball. Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, and SZA have all slammed the White House for using their music in order to dress-up their ghoulish policies for a younger audience.

Malcolm Ferguson


How Kash Patel Ordered Himself a New Fleet of BMWs With FBI Money

Donald Trump’s FBI director can only ride in BMWs apparently.

Kash Patel wears an FBI hat and FBI jacket while standing in front of a lectern with several microphones.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Kash Patel made the FBI buy a custom fleet of armored BMW X5 for him to ride around in, according to MS NOW. The standard version of the X5 costs about $70,000. 

“It offers protection not just against attacks with blunt instruments and handguns, but also against the world’s most widely used firearm, the AK-47,” the car’s description reads. 

Patel’s FBI spokesperson claimed—without evidence—that this is actually saving the American taxpayer money. 

“Government agencies, including the FBI, routinely evaluate, replace and update vehicle fleets based on usage, security needs or budgetary decisions,” Ben Williamson told MS NOW. “The specific decisions referenced in this article were evaluated partly as a way to save taxpayers millions by picking cheaper selections or making cost structures more efficient.”

This is yet another instance of Patel’s questionable use of taxpayer funds for his own personal benefit. In late October, Patel was caught using a $60 million government jet to visit his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, at a wrestling event at Penn State before using it to fly back to her home in Nashville. He assigned her a personal SWAT team for her “protection.” Patel defended these decisions profusely, calling his girlfriend a “rock-solid conservative and a country music sensation.” He even requested that the FBI buy a new jet—presumably so that he can take Wilkins on more dates. This request was denied given that the cost was estimated to be between $90 million and $115 million. 

There was also the jacket fiasco, in which Patel wouldn’t even get off a plane to investigate the murder of his friend Charlie Kirk until someone got him a special FBI raid jacket—his specific size, and with all the right patches on it. He ended up taking a  jacket from a female agent and patches from various other agents. 

Patel is moving like some kind of celebrity when the two most notable events of his tenure are the failure to quickly find and detain Charlie Kirk’s shooter and the Brown University shooter. Both instances saw Patel’s FBI go days with no leads until independent citizens came forward, leading to bipartisan questioning over Patel’s competence. 

