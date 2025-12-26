Republican Lawmaker Brags About Beating Up Santa in Weird Photos
Are Republicans OK?
Indiana Senate Majority Floor Leader Chris Garten celebrated Christmas by posting AI-generated images of himself violently attacking Santa Claus in front of the Indiana Statehouse.
“When you find out the North Pole is trying to bring more bureaucratic overreach & unfunded mandates down the chimney disguised as ‘Christmas cheer.’ Not on my watch. We The People run Indiana, not the bureaucrats,” the Republican state senator wrote on X early Christmas morning. “Take it back to the North Pole big guy. Merry Christmas, Hoosiers!”
In one picture—clearly edited to make him look super muscly—Garten is seen riding bareback on a reindeer with his fist in the air, while supporters stand behind him holding signs rife with AI-induced spelling errors.
In the others, he is kicking Santa Claus down the steps, punching him while holding him down on the ground, and descending into an elbow drop.
From President Trump to failed New York gubernatorial candidate Andrew Cuomo, to Garten, so much of our leadership is obsessed with this useless, environmentally detrimental AI-slop. Nevermind the “beating bureaucrat Santa unconscious” message put forth in Garten’s post. Instances like these only further normalize a tool that is directly contributing to humanity’s cultural, psychological, and environmental decay.