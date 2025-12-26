Republican Lawmaker Brags About Beating Up Santa in Weird Photos

“As you know by now, I have taken the ‘short route’ home,” Epstein wrote, appearing to reference his later death by suicide. “Good luck! We shared one thing… our love and caring for young ladies and the hope they’d reach their full potential. Our president also shares our love of young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by he loved to ‘grab snatch,’ whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system. Life is unfair,” he said, signing off “J. Epstein.”

Even as more information rolls in, it should come as no surprise that the Justice Department—which has been completely subservient to the president—continues to provide cover for him even as they release the heavily redacted files.

“‘We’re releasing the documents, but please know in advance they’re fake, irrelevant, already debunked, totally harmless, and also important enough to issue a press statement about,’” one conservative X user posted. “If the DOJ tells you what to think before you read the documents, you already know they’re lying.”