Trump Likely Didn’t Just Get an MRI, Ex–White House Doctor Reveals

The administration spent much of October dodging questions about Trump’s visit to Walter Reed. The White House said that the president was in “excellent overall health,” while the physician to the president Sean Barbabella recorded in a memo that Trump’s cardiovascular vitality was “approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age.”

The stubborn cover-up wasn’t impervious to Trump’s own mouth, however. Ultimately it was the president who let slip that the appointment was for an MRI scan, a medical tool typically used to assess tumors, joint injuries, or heart conditions.

But former White House physician Jeffrey Kuhlman, who served under former President Barack Obama, noticed a disconnect between the procedures Trump claimed to receive and the four-hour window that he was at Walter Reed.