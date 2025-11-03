Trump Likely Didn’t Just Get an MRI, Ex–White House Doctor Reveals
A former White House physician exposes the sketchy timeline of Donald Trump’s hospital visit.
Donald Trump’s MRI timeline isn’t adding up.
A former White House physician has challenged the president’s retelling of his recent medical scans, arguing that the amount of time Trump spent at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in early October suggests he could have gotten additional work done than initially stated.
The administration spent much of October dodging questions about Trump’s visit to Walter Reed. The White House said that the president was in “excellent overall health,” while the physician to the president Sean Barbabella recorded in a memo that Trump’s cardiovascular vitality was “approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age.”
The stubborn cover-up wasn’t impervious to Trump’s own mouth, however. Ultimately it was the president who let slip that the appointment was for an MRI scan, a medical tool typically used to assess tumors, joint injuries, or heart conditions.
But former White House physician Jeffrey Kuhlman, who served under former President Barack Obama, noticed a disconnect between the procedures Trump claimed to receive and the four-hour window that he was at Walter Reed.
“Most any procedure scope, I had the capabilities there at the White House. The only thing I couldn’t, that I’d have to Walter Reed for, is advanced imaging,” Kuhlman told The Hill.
Trump is the oldest person to be elected president. It wouldn’t be unusual for a 79-year-old to require a second checkup, according Kuhlman, but what is odd is the amount of time it took. Aside from the MRI scan, Kuhlman remarked that routine tests and preventative screenings for Trump shouldn’t have taken more than 15 minutes.
“It’s about an eight-minute helicopter ride from the South Lawn to Walter Reed,” Kuhlman told the publication. “So we know that he at least had four hours available to undergo medical care. There’s a disconnect there.”
There’s no legal requirement for a presidential administration to be upfront or transparent about medical issues affecting the commander-in-chief, but Trump’s health has been a topic of concern since he was on the campaign trail, when reports circulated that he couldn’t remember the contents of the cognitive exams he claimed to ace.
Since then, the president has been spotted with odd discolorations on his hand, routinely appears discombobulated and lethargic during critical meetings with world leaders, and had a drooping expression during 9/11 ceremonies in September that onlookers suggested could be a sign of a stroke.