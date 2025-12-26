ICE Agents Arrest Man on Christmas Eve—and Then Steal His Groceries
Trump’s immigration agents are doing whatever they want.
Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officers in Yakima, Washington, spent Christmas Eve arresting a man in a Walmart parking lot—even taking his already purchased groceries for themselves.
Four ICE officers in masks and tactical gear can be seen in a video surrounding a man with a car full of food while he loads it into his car. A woman watching the arrest asked ICE if she could take down the phone number of the man’s wife to let her know her husband had been detained. The ICE agents refused.
“No, guess he should’ve complied,” an agent said.
The agents then start to divvy up the man’s groceries, as the bystander tells them they had previously detained and deported her husband. “I fucking hate these motherfuckers,” the woman filming says as they drive off—presumably to the nearby Yakima ICE Detention Center.
Masked men abducting people and looting their groceries is unfortunately par for the course as the first year of President Trump’s mass deportation campaign draws to a close.
“Fire their asses and arrest them for theft. If there were even a scintilla of decency at DHS, that is what would happen, but there isn’t,” political scientist Norman Ornstein wrote. “Of course, when you have a leader who took $50,000 in a bribe in a cava bag, this is not surprising.”