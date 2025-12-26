ICE Agents Arrest Man on Christmas Eve—and Then Steal His Groceries

“He is listed as a passenger on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996, including at least four flights on which Maxwell was present,” the attorney continued, noting that Trump brought his wife, son Eric, and daughter Tiffany at times.

On one flight, the only three listed passengers were Trump, Epstein, and a 20-year-old whose name has been redacted, likely a victim of Epstein and Maxwell.

This email completely undermines Trump’s various stories regarding his friendship with Epstein, from saying that he viewed Epstein as some kind of creep to be kept at arm’s length, to saying he barely knew him. Regardless of how their relationship ended, the president was flying around on a private jet with a sexual predator who abused children—which explains the lengths the administration went to keep these files from coming out even as a notable portion of their voter base recognized it as an issue.