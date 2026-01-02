Trump Rings In New Year With Threats of War and George Clooney Feud
Normal way to kick off 2026.
President Donald Trump has rung in 2026 by threatening war on two fronts—and picking a bizarre fight with American actor George Clooney and his wife, Amal.
Trump on New Year’s Eve trashed the actor’s decision to leave the United States and obtain French citizenship with his wife and two children. Calling the couple “two of the worst political prognosticators of all time,” Trump went on a long Truth Social rant attacking their move.
“Good News! George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France which is, sadly, in the midst of a major crime problem because of their absolutely horrendous handling of immigration, much like we had under Sleepy Joe Biden,” Trump wrote. “Remember when Clooney, after the now infamous debate, dumped Joe during a fundraiser, only to go onto the side of another stellar candidate, Jamala(K!), who is now fighting it out with the worst governor in the Country, including Tim Waltz, Gavin Newscum, for who is going to lead the Democrats to their future defeat. Clooney got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few, and totally mediocre, movies. He wasn’t a movie star at all, he was just an average guy who complained, constantly, about common sense in politics.”
In a statement later Thursday to The Hollywood Reporter, Clooney hit back: “I totally agree with the current president. We have to make America great again. We’ll start in November.”
Trump’s Truth Social rant appears to have been a reaction to Clooney’s Tuesday cover story with Variety magazine, in which the actor expressed alarm over Trump’s America and the way news outlets like CBS have caved to the president’s MAGA agenda.
But if picking an inane fight with a popular American actor wasn’t enough for Trump, he has also spent his initial days of the new year threatening more intervention in two different countries.
In a 3 a.m. post on Friday, Trump threatened to intervene in Iran if the regime injured or killed any protesters, warning that the United States is “locked and loaded and ready to go.”
And Trump’s standoff with Venezuela continues. On New Year’s Eve, the U.S. military announced five more strikes against alleged drug-smuggling boats. According to the Trump administration’s own numbers, this week’s attacks bring the total of publicly known strikes to 35, with at least 115 people killed.