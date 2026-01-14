DHS Picks Fight With Reporter Who Exposed ICE’s Shoddy Hiring
The Department of Homeland Security is pissed after Laura Jedeed revealed how she got a job offer from ICE in just six minutes.
The Department of Homeland Security attempted to discredit a journalist Wednesday and was quickly embarrassed.
On Tuesday, Slate published a bombshell article by Laura Jedeed outlining how she had somehow slipped through ICE’s screening process to be offered a job by the agency despite failing to complete any of the required paperwork, including a background check. The next day, DHS tried to claim Jedeed’s article was “such a lazy lie.”
“This individual was NEVER offered a job at ICE,” the agency posted on X. “Applicants may receive a Tentative Selection Letter following their initial application and interview that is not a job offer. It just means they are invited to submit information for review, similar to any other applicant.”
Minutes later, Jedeed, who has contributed to The New Republic in the past, was ready with receipts.
“You sure about that?” Jedeed posted in a quote of DHS’s post, including video of the ICE Recruitment and Hiring Portal, which she could only access if she had been offered a position at the agency.
Jedeed wrote that she never expected to receive an actual job offer when she began her story, as she’s a journalist who writes for left-leaning publications and believed ICE would catch on soon enough. ICE’s recruitment strategies were already considered questionable prior to Jedeed’s article, but now their screening practices can be described as practically nonexistent. Disturbingly, Jedeed has exposed why so many ICE agents seem to be comfortable with flouting the law and engaging in wanton violence: They’ll take anybody.