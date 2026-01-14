DHS Picks Fight With Reporter Who Exposed ICE’s Shoddy Hiring

“This individual was NEVER offered a job at ICE,” the agency posted on X. “Applicants may receive a Tentative Selection Letter following their initial application and interview that is not a job offer. It just means they are invited to submit information for review, similar to any other applicant.”

Minutes later, Jedeed, who has contributed to The New Republic in the past, was ready with receipts.

“You sure about that?” Jedeed posted in a quote of DHS’s post, including video of the ICE Recruitment and Hiring Portal, which she could only access if she had been offered a position at the agency.