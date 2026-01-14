ICE’s Secret Programs to Spy on All of Us Exposed

The brutality Americans are witnessing from Immigration and Customs Enforcement is just the tip of the iceberg: the agency is reportedly running nearly two dozen secret operations to spy on all of us.

Independent journalist Ken Klippenstein reported Wednesday that he’d received a “sensitive” 15-page government document outlining 21 “major” ICE operations leaked by a concerned Border Patrol official. These operations, many of which had previously gone unreported, have resulted in 6,852 apprehensions since June, according to the document.