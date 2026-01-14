ICE’s Secret Programs to Spy on All of Us Exposed
Here’s how ICE is building a secret domestic spy network.
The brutality Americans are witnessing from Immigration and Customs Enforcement is just the tip of the iceberg: the agency is reportedly running nearly two dozen secret operations to spy on all of us.
Independent journalist Ken Klippenstein reported Wednesday that he’d received a “sensitive” 15-page government document outlining 21 “major” ICE operations leaked by a concerned Border Patrol official. These operations, many of which had previously gone unreported, have resulted in 6,852 apprehensions since June, according to the document.
One document outlined a program called Operation Abracadaba, which is the process of interviewing 100 percent of detainees in order to identify follow-on targets such stash houses in order to “target transnational criminal corporations.”
A leaked slide explained Operation Abracadabra’s purpose as: “Tying every individual who crosses the border illegally to a Foreign Terrorist Organization, a Transnational Criminal Organization, and/or utilizing the intelligence to develop targets.”
Another program was Operation Benchwarmer, a plan to use plainclothes agents “embedded in transport vans, sally ports, processing areas, and detention cells” to secretly spy on immigrants who have been detained. That operation already includes 2,000 “intelligence assets” across the country.
Another “secret” program Klippenstein mentioned was Operation Tidal Wave, a state-wide operation in Florida that led to the arrests of 1,120 people, only 63 percent of whom had a criminal record. Another, Operation Fleur De Lis, could potentially refer to an operation in Louisiana where the Department of Homeland Security deployed CBP agents in November. The goal of another operation, called “Dust Off,” was less clear.