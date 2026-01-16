Machado Leaves With Petty Gift After Giving Trump Her Nobel Prize
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado handed her Nobel Peace Prize over to Trump—and left with little in return.
It looks like Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado traded her Nobel Peace Prize for a bag of Donald Trump merch.
Machado was spotted walking out of the White House Thursday with a large red paper bag with Trump’s signature scrawled across it.
This isn’t the first time Trump has touted his dictator merchandise to foreign dignitaries, who are forced to exit the White House through a humiliating gift shop filled with hats adorned with slogans like “Four More Years,” “Gulf of America,” and “Trump Was Right About Everything,” among several others.
Machado told reporters Thursday that she “presented” her medal to Trump during their meeting, though she had already dedicated her prize to the U.S. president when she won last year. The Nobel Committee clarified over the weekend that just because someone gives someone else their prize, that does not transfer the title of Nobel laureate.