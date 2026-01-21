Trump, 79, Asks Reporter to Give Him Information on Taliban Hostage

“As this went on over the past two weeks, we started hearing from our police officers the same complaints as they fell victim to this while off-duty. Every one of these individuals is a person of color who has had this happen to them,” Bruley said, narrating an instance from one of his own officers who was boxed in by ICE officers while driving, who even knocked her phone from her hand as she tried to film her interaction with them.

“This isn’t just important because it happened to off-duty police officers.… We know our officers know what the Constitution is, they know when right and wrong is, and they know when people are being targeted,” Bruley continued. “If it is happening to our officers, it pains me to think how many of our community members are falling victim to this every day. It has to stop.”

Bruley’s words show that ICE is not only engaging in racial profiling; they are desperate. It’s now known that the Trump administration feels that it can target just about anyone in its immigration enforcement efforts, contrary to laws and the Constitution. Federal agents began terrorizing the Minneapolis area more than a month ago to target the local Somali community at Donald Trump’s insistence, and those efforts have grown to target people of color more broadly, especially Latinos and Asians.