Trump, 79, Asks Reporter to Give Him Information on Taliban Hostage
Donald Trump was clearly hearing about this for the very first time.
President Donald Trump appeared to have never heard of an American held captive by the Taliban for almost a year.
During an exclusive interview Tuesday with News Nation, host Katie Pavlich touted Trump’s previous efforts to liberate hostages and asked the president about Dennis Coyle, a U.S. citizen who was reportedly kidnapped by the Taliban in Afghanistan last January.
“What is your administration doing to get him home?” Pavlich asked.
“Well, if you give me the name,” Trump said, even though Pavlich had just told him.
“Dennis Coyle,” she repeated.
“Well, if you give me some information, I’ll take care of that,” Trump continued.
“I know that your administration is working on it—” Pavlich said.
“I know they are,” Trump said quickly. “But I could do some things on the internet that are pretty impactful.”
Pavlich asked if Trump had a message for the Taliban, who had held Coyle “for no crime.”
“Well I’m not happy about them holding anybody. And especially if he’s not guilty of anything. And it sounds—from what I’ve heard, and again I’m not that familiar with it like you are, but I will certainly take a very strong position on it,” Trump said.
But Trump’s remarks made it seem that he’d had never even heard of Coyle at all, and the president’s brilliant plan to free him seemed simply to involve posting a “very strong position” he’d made up on the spot.