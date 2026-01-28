ICE to Invade Ohio Right After Trump Strips Immigrants of Legal Status
The agency will swarm a city where Donald Trump previously claimed the Haitian immigrant community was eating their white neighbors’ pets.
Local officials in Springfield, Ohio—the subject of Vice President JD Vance’s racist smears about Haitian immigrants—are bracing for a 30-day ICE surge.
In a message obtained by the Springfield News-Sun, Springfield City School District Superintendent Bob Hill said that local officials had discussed the likelihood that federal immigration authorities could descend on the city sometime after Temporary Protected Status for Haitian immigrants expires on February 3.
“Federal authorities signaled an enforcement window of at least 30 days,” Hill’s message said. “A federal list of individual removal orders has been identified in Springfield as an initial focal point for enforcement activity, with discretion to detain additional individuals encountered who lack lawful status.”
Hill specified that there was no evidence that immigration enforcement would take place on school property. However, as we have seen in Minneapolis and elsewhere, immigration enforcement directly affects school-age children, who can either be left stranded or detained alongside their relatives.
In a city such as Springfield, which has seen an influx of new Haitian residents in the past few years, this is especially true. Pam Shay, director of federal programs at Springfield City Schools, claimed that immigrant students count for anywhere between 5 and 40 percent of the population of an individual district building. She also said that approximately 20 percent of the district’s 1,400 students were admitted after 2021, and do not have citizenship documents.
The meeting of state leaders and emergency management officials that prompted Hill’s message was reportedly hosted by Governor Bob DeWine. However, the governor’s spokesperson, Dan Tierney, said there had been no “formal communication” of ICE’s plans for the city, and he could not verify whether the governor had warned administrators about the enforcement window or the list.
Once TPS expires, many Haitian immigrants will be stripped of their legal status, unless they sought alternative protections, such as asylum. However, there have been numerous reports that immigration judges are routinely dismissing asylum cases and the asylum-seekers are then taken into ICE custody for expedited removal.
Advocates in Springfield who warned about the impending immigration enforcement when TPS expires were instructed by government officials to help Haitian immigrants “self-deport” to a “third country.”
During the 2024 presidential campaign, Vance elevated racist lies that Haitian immigrants in Springfield were eating their neighbors’ cats and dogs, using incendiary rhetoric to drum up votes. President Donald Trump then echoed these lies during a presidential debate, and vowed to enact aggressive immigration enforcement in Springfield. Trump had initially attempted to end TPS in September, but a federal judge extended the deadline until February.