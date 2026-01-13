Clintons Refuse to Testify on Epstein in Face of Contempt Charges

“You claim your subpoenas are inviolate when they are used against us yet were silent when the sitting president took the same position, as a former president, barely more than three years ago,” the letter reads. “You have done nothing with your Oversight capacity to force the Department of Justice to follow the law and release all its Epstein files, including any material regarding us as we have publicly called for.”

The Clintons also pointed out that Comer refused to support the bipartisan bill to release the Epstein files that Representatives Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna put forth.

Comer has responded with threats to hold both Clinton in contempt of Congress, which could carry a maximum penalty of a $100,000 fine or one year in prison. Bill Clinton has already missed his scheduled deposition Tuesday, and Hillary is scheduled on Wednesday.