Clintons Refuse to Testify on Epstein in Face of Contempt Charges
House Republicans are threatening to hold Bill and Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress.
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have refused to testify on the Epstein files before Congress after being subpoenaed by Republican House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer.
The Clintons wrote a lengthy letter addressed to Comer declaring the subpoenas “legally invalid.”
“You claim your subpoenas are inviolate when they are used against us yet were silent when the sitting president took the same position, as a former president, barely more than three years ago,” the letter reads. “You have done nothing with your Oversight capacity to force the Department of Justice to follow the law and release all its Epstein files, including any material regarding us as we have publicly called for.”
The Clintons also pointed out that Comer refused to support the bipartisan bill to release the Epstein files that Representatives Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna put forth.
Comer has responded with threats to hold both Clinton in contempt of Congress, which could carry a maximum penalty of a $100,000 fine or one year in prison. Bill Clinton has already missed his scheduled deposition Tuesday, and Hillary is scheduled on Wednesday.
While former President Clinton certainly had an alarmingly close relationship with deceased sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, the exact same can be said about our current president, Donald Trump. But Comer has refused to pursue him at all, suggesting that this is a politically motivated attempt to deflect scrutiny of Trump’s relationship with Epstein onto the Clintons.
“Will you rule out bringing in Donald Trump in for an interview?” a reporter asked Comer on Tuesday.
“Well … President Trump has answered thousands of questions about Jeffrey Epstein.... You all ask him questions every day, he answers questions every day. Every day! You can’t bring in a current president of the United States, and you all know that.... To my knowledge, former President Clinton has never answered questions about Epstein.”
Trump has only avoided and attacked the questions he’s been asked about Epstein, and anyone who’s been paying attention would agree that both he and former President Clinton need to answer more—and if they really cared about transparency, they would.