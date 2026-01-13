Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Clintons Refuse to Testify on Epstein in Face of Contempt Charges

House Republicans are threatening to hold Bill and Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress.

Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton stand in a crowd
Shawn Thew/Pool/Getty Images

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have refused to testify on the Epstein files before Congress after being subpoenaed by Republican House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer.

The Clintons wrote a lengthy letter addressed to Comer declaring the subpoenas “legally invalid.”

“You claim your subpoenas are inviolate when they are used against us yet were silent when the sitting president took the same position, as a former president, barely more than three years ago,” the letter reads. “You have done nothing with your Oversight capacity to force the Department of Justice to follow the law and release all its Epstein files, including any material regarding us as we have publicly called for.”

The Clintons also pointed out that Comer refused to support the bipartisan bill to release the Epstein files that Representatives Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna put forth.

Comer has responded with threats to hold both Clinton in contempt of Congress, which could carry a maximum penalty of a $100,000 fine or one year in prison. Bill Clinton has already missed his scheduled deposition Tuesday, and Hillary is scheduled on Wednesday.

While former President Clinton certainly had an alarmingly close relationship with deceased sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, the exact same can be said about our current president, Donald Trump. But Comer has refused to pursue him at all, suggesting that this is a politically motivated attempt to deflect scrutiny of Trump’s relationship with Epstein onto the Clintons.

“Will you rule out bringing in Donald Trump in for an interview?” a reporter asked Comer on Tuesday.

“Well … President Trump has answered thousands of questions about Jeffrey Epstein.... You all ask him questions every day, he answers questions every day. Every day! You can’t bring in a current president of the United States, and you all know that.... To my knowledge, former President Clinton has never answered questions about Epstein.”

Trump has only avoided and attacked the questions he’s been asked about Epstein, and anyone who’s been paying attention would agree that both he and former President Clinton need to answer more—and if they really cared about transparency, they would.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump’s State Department Comes Running to Elon Musk’s Rescue

Apparently, the U.S. now sets foreign policy based on how mean someone is being to Musk.

Elon Musk sits with his fingers interlaced in front of him
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

The U.S. Department of State is going to bat against the United Kingdom so Elon Musk can keep getting rich off of AI porn.

In an interview Tuesday, Sarah B. Rogers, the undersecretary of state for public diplomacy, threatened to fight back against the British government’s mounting efforts to combat the prevalence of sexually explicit computer-generated images on social media.

“With respect to a potential ban of X, Keir Starmer has said that nothing is off the table,” said Rogers, referring to the British prime minister. “I would say from America’s perspective, nothing is off the table when it comes to free speech.”

She also stressed that President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance were “huge champions” of free speech—though nothing could be further from the truth. Since entering office, both Trump and Vance have devoted countless hours to undermining the press over its unfavorable coverage of their authoritarian bumbling, and their administration has repeatedly sought to punish its critics for their speech.

The British Labour Party announced Monday that it planned to criminalize the creation of non-consensual sexualized images, placing legal culpability not only on the creators but on the platforms supplying tools for the images’ creation, such as Musk’s X. British Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said that platforms needed to take measures to become safer for women and girls. “If they do not, I am prepared to go further,” she warned.

Britain’s Office of Communications, the country’s independent regulator for communications, also announced that it had launched an investigation into X over thousands of pornographic images generated by Grok, Musk’s racist AI chatbot that recently admitted to making explicit images of infants.

The Trump administration’s effort to save Musk comes shortly after they sought help from the deposed DOGE czar to reestablish internet access in Iran, to help protesters there circumvent the government-imposed media blackout.

This isn’t the first time that the U.S. State Department has defended Musk’s financial interests. The agency reportedly pressured at least one foreign government to approve a license for Starlink, which is owned and operated by SpaceX, of which Musk owns a $150 billion stake.

While Musk’s short stint in the White House may be over, his friendship with the president is still paying dividends. It’s no secret that Musk spent his time as DOGE czar working to dismantle the very agencies that regulate his companies, and used his proximity to Trump to boost his many businesses in foreign countries.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Global Central Bank Leaders Defend Jerome Powell After Trump Attack

Central Bank leaders around the world are concerned about the Department of Justice’s investigation into the Federal Reserve chair.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a podium.
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Financial leaders from Switzerland, Brazil, Korea, the United Kingdom, and more are rallying around U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell after the Department of Justice served him with a grand jury subpoena.

“We stand in full solidarity with the Federal Reserve System and its Chair Jerome H. Powell. The independence of central banks is a cornerstone of price, financial and economic stability in the interest of the citizens that we serve. It is therefore critical to preserve that independence, with full respect for the rule of law and democratic accountability,” the letter read. It was signed by presidents and governors of central banks in the U.K., Sweden, Switzerland, Norway, Australia, Canada, Korea, and Brazil.

President Trump has long attempted to pressure Powell’s decisions on interest rates, and the DOJ over the weekend announced a criminal investigation into the Federal Reserve chair. It’s a thinly veiled attack on Powell, so that Trump can have minimal resistance to whatever Federal Reserve nominations he wants to make and whatever economic numbers he wants (or doesn’t want) to put out.

“JUST OUT: Great (LOW!) Inflation numbers for the USA. That means that Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell should cut interest rates, MEANINGFULLY!!!” Trump claimed Tuesday morning on Truth Social. “If he doesn’t he will just continue to be, ‘TOO LATE!’ ALSO OUT, GREAT GROWTH NUMBERS. Thank you MISTER TARIFF! President DJT.”

The international alarm this has caused only underscores the real dangers of a completely partisan Federal Reserve, and is perhaps the most dramatic development in Trump’s long mission to destroy any regulatory independence the Fed still has.

“Chair Powell has served with integrity, focused on his mandate and an unwavering commitment to the public interest,” the letter from the international central bankers concluded. “To us, he is a respected colleague who is held in the highest regard by all who have worked with him.”

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Jack Smith Will Finally Take On Trump in Public Testimony

The former special counsel will testify on his investigations into Donald Trump.

Special counsel Jack Smith holds a folder and walks toward a podium.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former special counsel Jack Smith is going to get the chance to testify to Congress in the full view of the public.

On January 22, Smith will testify before the House Judiciary Committee as part of its investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, said its chair, Representative Jim Jordan, on Monday. In December, Smith testified for eight hours in a closed-door hearing before the committee.

Smith, who was appointed to oversee Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, has long sought to testify in a public hearing, but was rebuffed by Republicans in favor of one behind closed doors. In that hearing, Smith said that he stood by his prosecution of Trump.

“If asked whether to prosecute a former president based on the same facts today, I would do so regardless of whether the president was a Republican or Democrat,” Smith said in his opening statement.

In next week’s public hearing, Republicans will likely try to attack Smith’s credibility and accuse him of a political witch hunt against the president, while Democrats will hope to highlight the evidence that Smith collected against Trump and his inner circle. Smith has said that he wants to share the results of his election investigation but was prohibited by the Department of Justice, which is keeping parts of the case sealed.

The hearing will be a good chance for Smith to share information that he hasn’t before directly to the American people, which would not be received well by Republicans or by Trump. They won’t be able to control what the seasoned prosecutor says to the live TV cameras, reporters, and the public, and it could very well be damaging to the White House.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Promises Iran “Help Is on Its Way” as Violent Crackdown Grows

Donald Trump is reportedly considering a military strike in Iran.

People gather during a protest in Tehran
MAHSA/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump says he won’t meet with Iranian government officials until they stop murdering their own people.

In a post on Truth Social Tuesday, Trump urged the millions of protesters who have taken to the streets to oppose the Islamic Republic to “KEEP PROTESTING—TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS.”

“Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price,” Trump wrote. “I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY!”

Trump was scheduled to discuss options to support protesters and weaken the regime in Iran Tuesday morning, and had previously indicated a preference toward conducting a military strike, a White House official with direct knowledge told Axios Monday. 

Trump had sent some dangerously mixed messages on how exactly he planned to intervene in Iran’s crackdown on antigovernment protesters. The president previously claimed he was willing to use military force against Iran if the government continued to kill protesters, but also said that he was open to negotiation. 

It seems that Trump hopes to signal that the time to negotiate has come and gone, as his latest message seems to indicate that a military strike could be imminent. The president’s instruction for protesters to start taking names suggests he anticipates a sudden regime change.  

The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, which has spent years documenting protests in Iran, estimates that more than 10,000 people have been arrested in the last two weeks, and at least 500 have been killed. The Narges Foundation, dedicated to currently imprisoned Nobel Peace laureate Narges Mohammadi, estimates more than 2,000 people have been killed.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Warns “DAY OF RECKONING” Is Coming for Minnesota

According to Donald Trump, it’s about to get a whole lot worse in Minnesota.

Donald Trump speaks while standing outside the White House
Brendan SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump issued a chilling threat of reckoning and retribution to the people of Minnesota Tuesday after state and city leaders sued the administration over its deadly “federal invasion.”

Following the news that Minnesota and the Twin Cities were suing to stop the Trump administration’s “Operation Metro Surge,” the president took to Truth Social to air his frustration with his besieged constituents.

“Do the people of Minnesota really want to live in a community in which there are thousands of already convicted murderers, drug dealers and addicts, rapists, violent released and escaped prisoners, dangerous people from foreign mental institutions and insane asylums, and other deadly criminals too dangerous to even mention,” Trump wrote.

He claimed that all the “patriots of ICE” wanted was to “remove” these individuals. But last week, the residents of Minneapolis saw something entirely different: an ICE agent senselessly killed a U.S. citizen, Renee Good, and was then defended by every level of government.

Good’s death sparked civil unrest in Minneapolis (and nationwide), as well as requests for federal immigration forces to take their leave. But the Trump administration has doubled down on its occupation, deploying roughly 1,000 more U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

“Minnesota Democrats love the unrest that anarchists and professional agitators are causing because it gets the spotlight off of the 19 Billion Dollars that was stolen by really bad and deranged people,” Trump wrote, referring to the federal fraud investigations into the state’s childcare system.

“FEAR NOT, GREAT PEOPLE OF MINNESOTA, THE DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION IS COMING!” Trump warned.

Already, Minnesota residents are seeing what this looks like: ICE agents have been emboldened toward violence against protesters and civilians—with Good as their rallying cry.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

DHS Agents Really Don’t Want to Be Sent to Minneapolis Anymore

A new report reveals how the Department of Homeland Security is managing the surge of federal agents in Minnesota.

Two Border Patrol agents wear gas masks as tear gas is in the air.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Border Patrol agents deploy tear gas as they clash with residents in a residential neighborhood after a minor traffic accident in Minneapolis, on January 12.

Federal agents in Minnesota aren’t happy with the backlash they are receiving after ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed Renee Good last week.

Ken Klippenstein reports that the Department of Homeland Security is having trouble finding agents to send to Minneapolis for its “Operation Metro Surge.” The department is asking for volunteers and telling agents to maintain a low profile.

“We do have personnel but some just don’t want to go,” one Border Patrol agent told Klippenstein. The same agent told Klippenstein that they disagreed with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s claim that Good carried out “an act of domestic terrorism” by attempting “to run a law enforcement officer over.”

“There is a video and she just lied,” the agent said, and added that there were others in the Border Patrol who agreed with him but were afraid to speak up. The agent was not optimistic about the volunteers who would sign up to go to Minnesota.

“Key word is it’s on a ‘voluntary’ basis,” the agent said. “If no experienced senior agents step up, they send the new guys straight out of the academy. Not a good idea.

“In a nutshell, it’s ‘Us versus them’ on steroids and I think some Border Patrol agents are more willing to use force and not feel restrained when you got DHS leadership lying to cover for them. For example, Kristi Noem lying her ass off on what happened is like saying to the federal agents on the ground: ‘Go ahead and do whatever you have to do. We got your back. We will find a way to justify it,’” added the agent.

A senior DHS official told Klippenstein, “There might be some immature knuckleheads who think they are out there trying to capture Nicolás Maduro, but most field officers see a clear need for deescalation.

“There is genuine fear that indeed ICE’s heavy handedness and the rhetoric from Washington is more creating a condition where the officers’ lives are in danger rather than the other way around,” the official added.

The same official said that several DHS employees were worried about the growing backlash to immigration enforcement.

“The claim is that recruiting is up, but there is also dread that the gung-ho types that ICE and the Border Patrol are bringing in have a propensity towards confrontation and even violence,” the official said.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Top DOJ Leaders Quit Over Response to ICE Killing of Renee Good

Officials at the civil rights division don’t understand why their agency refuses to investigate.

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon walks out with a piece of paper in her hands.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon

At least four high-ranking officials at the criminal arm of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Office are quitting over their department’s refusal to investigate the ICE killing of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis last week.

These departures—from the division chief, the principal deputy chief, deputy chief, and acting deputy chief—are the most the DOJ has seen since the department dropped the controversial federal indictments of former New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

This current Justice Department decision not to investigate Good’s killing reeks of a cover-up. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Vice President JD Vance have essentially already declared the officer’s immunity, and Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon shared a post insinuating that Good was trying to “ram a police officer or a federal agent” with her car, a claim that is not made evident in the various videos of the killing.

While these departures leave massive holes in the department’s administrative infrastructure, Dhillon is likely more than happy for the opportunity to replace these principled former employees with complete sycophants, something the administration has done in every department it can.

“I think that’s fine,” Dhillon said back in April on the Glenn Beck podcast. “We don’t want people in the federal government who feel like it’s their pet project to go persecute police departments based on statistical evidence or persecute people praying outside abortion facilities instead of doing violence.”

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

FBI Now Investigating Past History of Minnesota Woman Killed by ICE

The FBI wants to smear Renee Good instead of leading a proper investigation into her killing.

Psosters on a boarded up store that read "Renee Nicole Good American Mom Murdered by ICE" and include a photo of Goodo smiling.
Kerem YUCEL/AFP/Getty Images

Renee Good, the Minnesota mother killed by ICE agents last week, is being investigated by the FBI for ties to activist groups.

The New York Times reports that federal agents are looking into whether Good was involved with organizations protesting the Trump administration’s immigration policies, seemingly following President Trump’s accusation on Sunday that Good and her wife were “professional agitators.” Meanwhile, the FBI continues to shut local Minnesota authorities out of the investigation.

The White House is trying to smear Good’s character to deflect blame from ICE for her death, hoping to brand Good as a domestic terrorist before presenting any evidence. Other administration officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Vice President JD Vance, have also levied accusations against Good without evidence.

Video footage of the shooting indicates that Good was trying to drive away from federal agents instead of at them, and at least one ICE agent can be heard calling Good a “fucking bitch” after shooting her. The agent who shot Good, Jonathan Ross, has not been charged.

The shooting has touched off protests across the country and increased opposition to the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement, particularly in Minnesota. The response from the White House has been to double down and claim the protesters are inciting violence. The more it does so, the greater the backlash from the public will be.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump and Hegseth Face New War Crime Allegation Over Drug Boat Strikes

A bombshell report reveals how the Trump administration conducted that double-strike boat bombing.

Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth speak closely
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

A potential fresh new war crime has come out of President Trump’s lethal double-strike boat bombing in the Caribbean Sea: perfidy.

The New York Times has reported that the Trump administration used an aircraft disguised as a passenger plane to extrajudicially kill 11 people in September, claiming that they were trafficking drugs.

The administration has maintained that these bombings are completely legal because the country is at war with this ambiguous group of cartels in the region. If we take this to be true, then the decision to use a civilian-disguised plane to carry out those acts is a war crime known as “perfidy”—using deception to convince the target that they’re safe.

“Shielding your identity is an element of perfidy,” Retired Maj. Gen. Steven J. Lepper told the Times. “If the aircraft flying above is not identifiable as a combatant aircraft, it should not be engaged in combatant activity.”

Officials who saw video footage of the boat strike say the plane swooped low enough for people on the boat to see it.

The Trump administration remains steadfast in its denial of any wrongdoing, stating that “the strike was fully consistent with the law of armed conflict.”

The United States has killed at least 123 people in 35 strikes since this bombing campaign began last year.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington