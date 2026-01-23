ICE Can’t Even Clear First Step of Arresting Minnesota Protesters

In order to obtain an arrest warrant, a federal officer is only required to show a fair probability that the suspect has engaged in criminal activity—but apparently, they’re not even doing that.

For example, U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Micko struck a charge listed on an arrest warrant for Chauntyll Allen, one of the demonstrators arrested at an anti-ICE protest during services at a Minnesota church Sunday. The warrant originally alleged that Allen had physically obstructed entrance to a place of religious worship, impeding the churchgoers’ religious freedom. CBS News Minnesota’s Jonah Kaplan reported that Micko had struck this charge on the arrest warrant, noting that there was “no probable cause.”

The other charge listed on the warrant alleged that Allen had committed a conspiracy against rights, accusing her and her fellow protesters of intending to injure, threaten, or intimidate someone exercising their right to religion.