ICE Can’t Even Clear First Step of Arresting Minnesota Protesters

Judges are rejecting arrest warrants for anti-ICE protesters, which is rare.

A person holds a sign that says, "Protect our neighbors, get rid of ICE"
Xinhua/Getty Images

Federal judges in Minnesota are rejecting arrest warrants for some anti-ICE protesters because federal officials haven’t actually backed up claims that demonstrators have broken any law.

Federal immigration agents have repeatedly failed to provide sufficient evidence that demonstrators have committed crimes, such as assault, when trying to obtain warrants for arrest, two people briefed on discussions of sealed court proceedings told MS NOW Friday.

In order to obtain an arrest warrant, a federal officer is only required to show a fair probability that the suspect has engaged in criminal activity—but apparently, they’re not even doing that.

For example, U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Micko struck a charge listed on an arrest warrant for Chauntyll Allen, one of the demonstrators arrested at an anti-ICE protest during services at a Minnesota church Sunday. The warrant originally alleged that Allen had physically obstructed entrance to a place of religious worship, impeding the churchgoers’ religious freedom. CBS News Minnesota’s Jonah Kaplan reported that Micko had struck this charge on the arrest warrant, noting that there was “no probable cause.”

The other charge listed on the warrant alleged that Allen had committed a conspiracy against rights, accusing her and her fellow protesters of intending to injure, threaten, or intimidate someone exercising their right to religion.

Micko also rejected the arrest warrant of journalist Don Lemon.

Customs and Border Protection Commander Greg Bovino claimed that his agents “work very hard with the Department of Justice” to obtain arrest warrants, even working for “several days” to get a warrant for one person. Of course, Bovino is probably best known for “outright lying” about protesters himself.

Kristi Noem’s Alleged Boyfriend Is Back to Run DHS Behind the Scenes

Corey Lewandowski, who was just supposed to be a temp, is still at the Department of Homeland Security.

Corey Leandowski texts on his phone outside a plane with a U.S. flag on it.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

MAGA operative Corey Lewandowski—who has long been rumored to be having an affair with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem—will be extending his stay as her de facto chief of staff.

Despite being classified as a temporary employee, Lewandowski has been playing a shadow role of sorts at DHS since Trump was reelected, pulling many of the logistical strings behind the scenes while Noem played dress-up in tactical gear and posed for pictures.

Lewandowski’s continued work at DHS was confirmed when an Axios reporter spotted him loudly discussing DHS vendor contracts on the phone at Reagan National Airport in D.C. last week. Lewandowski reportedly mentioned a drone program, as well as Peter Thiel’s Palantir.

There have been countless reports of the alleged affair between Noem and Lewandowski over the last five years.

“Everybody knows they’re together. Can I prove it? No, but they’re together,” an anonymous administration employee told New York magazine last year. Another called it the “worst-kept secret in D.C.” Since 2019, various people have claimed they witnessed interactions like Noem sitting in Lewandowski’s lap and Lewandowski slapping Noem’s butt.

Lewandowski has kept his role at DHS officially unofficial. As a special government employee, he is only supposed to work for the government for 130 days. He does not receive a federal paycheck, has not filed a public form, and is allowed to do work outside of his work at DHS—which apparently includes securing contracts from Palantir, hiring and firing ICE agents, and approving plans. Now he’ll get to do it all over again in the new year. And he’ll get to do it with his so-called girlfriend.

CBP Chief Insists Minneapolis Loves Him as City Goes on General Strike

Talk about delusional.

Customs and Border Protection Commander Gregory Bovino smiles while speaking during a press conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Americans have booed, jeered, and chased Greg Bovino out of their communities—but the Customs and Border Protection boss still hasn’t gotten the message that the country does not like him.

In a bizarre interview with News Nation Thursday night, Bovino claimed that despite the mass unrest spurred by his agency’s violence, public support is still on his side.

“With those inner-city residents in places like Chicago, Los Angeles—what we’re seeing is fantastic public support,” Bovino told the network. “Here in Minneapolis, a lot of thumbs-up and a lot of ‘Good jobs.’”

Bovino went on to suggest that support for ICE and Border Patrol comes from a silent majority, evidenced by compliments he’s received from people “under their breath.” Somehow, in Bovino’s world, that’s because the commenters are afraid of some “5 or 10 percent of agitators” rather than of provocation by the relatively untrained and violent militias that have captured and killed their neighbors and have been expressly permitted to operate under the Department of Homeland Security with impunity.

Meanwhile, thousands of Minnesotans participated in a general strike Friday to express their fury and frustration with ICE’s ongoing presence in their state. The “Day of Truth & Freedom” protest is no small feat. It involves “no work, no school, no shopping,” with hundreds of local businesses closing in solidarity as the state attempts to make a bold statement after ICE agents shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good on January 7.

The Minneapolis City Council also endorsed the community blackout, as did local and state labor unions.

“I think what generated the idea for this action comes out of the need to figure out what we can meaningfully do to stop it,” Kieran Knutson, the president of Communications Workers of America Local 7250 in Minneapolis, told The Guardian. “The government in the state of Minnesota has not offered any path towards stopping these attacks, this violence.”

In a memo issued on January 19, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed that the department had arrested 10,000 “criminal illegal aliens who were killing Americans” in Minneapolis—with 3,000 of those arrests occurring over the preceding six weeks.

But it has become glaringly obvious over the course of the last year (or even just this last week) that the Trump administration’s pledge to focus on deporting violent criminals was little more than centrist lip service.

In reality, immigration agents have arrested practically anybody—including U.S. citizens—in order to meet Homeland Security adviser Stephen Miller’s quota of 3,000 or more arrests per day. On Tuesday, ICE agents detained a 5-year-old preschooler, Liam Ramos, in his driveway shortly after he and his father arrived home.

In an attempt to defend their own city from the state-sponsored violence, some Minneapolis residents have opted to openly carry their firearms, brandishing their Second Amendment right to bear arms. Locals have formed neighborhood watches to follow ICE vehicles, banging pots and pans and screaming to alert others when agents enter their residential neighborhoods.

Local politicians—including Minnesota Governor Tim Walz—have advised ICE and Border Protection to exit their cities and state, arguing that the federal agents have done more harm than good. In 2025, before Good’s death, the agency killed 32 people—its deadliest year in more than two decades.

A CBS News poll published earlier this week found that 61 percent of surveyed Americans felt that ICE agents were “too tough” when stopping and detaining people—an increase of 5 percent from November.

Some 52 percent of respondents said that ICE was making communities “less safe,” while a similar percentage of respondents (53 percent) felt that ICE operations should decrease in light of recent events in Minneapolis.

State Department Finally Admits Real Reason It Detained Tufts Student

Spoiler alert: It wasn’t actual antisemitism or support for terrorism.

Tufts University grad student Rumeysa Ozturk speaks into microphones at a podium
Selcuk Acar/Anadolu/Getty Images

It’s official: ICE abducted a Tufts University student over an op-ed.

Rümeysa Öztürk, a Turkish Ph.D. candidate, was snatched off the street by six masked federal officers in March last year, even after the State Department had determined that the Trump administration had no evidence linking her to antisemitic activity.

The Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Homeland Security Investigations alleged that by co-authoring an opinion essay in the student newspaper that demanded Tufts “acknowledge the Palestinian genocide” and divest from companies tied to Israel, Öztürk was “creating a hostile environment for Jewish students and indicating support for a terrorist organization.”

A State Department memo, newly unsealed Thursday, states that the Trump administration “has not provided any evidence showing that Ozturk has engaged in any antisemitic activity or made any public statements indicating support for a terrorist organization or antisemitism generally.”

While Öztürk had expressed support for a student resolution put forth by the now-banned group Tufts Students for Justice in Palestine, the Trump administration did not supply evidence that Öztürk was involved in “any of the activities which resulted in TJSP being suspended from Tufts.”

Öztürk’s apparent kidnapping was part of a spate of arrests of foreign-born academics who had merely expressed support for Palestinians. If cruelty is the message of the Trump administration’s sweeping crackdown on immigrants and free speech, then Öztürk’s arrest was part of the opening salvo.

In May, a federal judge ordered that Öztürk be released from federal custody “immediately,” as she had made “substantial claims” that her constitutional rights had been violated. “Her continued detention chills the speech of the millions and millions of people who are not citizens,” U.S. District Judge William Sessions said at the time.

Kash Patel Launches Fresh Purge at FBI Over Trump Probes

The FBI director is carrying out a revenge crusade on behalf of the president.

Kash Patel wears an FBI hat and FBI jacket while standing in front of a lectern with several microphones.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Kash Patel is firing senior agents and directors at the FBI with connections to investigations into Donald Trump.

MS NOW reports that the FBI has removed the special agent in charge in Atlanta, the acting assistant director of New York’s field office, and up to six agents in Miami who were involved in the bureau’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in 2022. Other agents who were involved in investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election have also lost their jobs.

Firing employees en masse was previously unheard of at the FBI, which has a reputation for having nonpartisan career staffers. The move comes one week after Patel told a right-wing news outlet that he’d fire anyone who paid confidential sources to help identify rioters involved in the January 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection.

Patel has already fired other agents over perceived disloyalty to Trump, and, in one instance, for displaying an LGBTQ pride flag. Twelve agents who were fired last year for taking a knee during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests sued Patel in December.

The FBI Agents Association, which represents more than 14,000 active and retired FBI special agents, has said that any firings of FBI agents without evidence of misconduct or other proper cause goes against the bureau’s policies, but Patel has ignored such criticisms.

The firings came one day after The New York Times published a lengthy and unflattering account of Patel’s one-year tenure at the FBI based on interviews with 45 current and former bureau employees. Not only did the article show Patel as incompetent and more concerned about image than effectiveness, but it also confirmed that his chief goal is carrying out retribution on behalf of the president. That seems to be the goal in this latest purge.

Here Are All the Democrats Who Voted to Keep Funding ICE

Seven Democratic lawmakers are apparently fine with what ICE has been doing.

Federal immigration agents pin a protester down and spray chemical irritant directly into their eyes in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune/Getty Images
Federal immigration agents pin down a protester in Minneapolis and spray chemical irritant directly into their eyes.

In apparent blissful ignorance of the country’s ICE-induced bedlam, several House Democrats voted alongside nearly every Republican member to give more money to the immigration agency.

The Department of Homeland Security’s $64.4 billion bill passed Thursday by a vote of 220–207, with seven Democrats voting in its favor. They were Representatives Henry Cuellar (Texas), Tom Suozzi (New York), Vicente Gonzalez (Texas), Laura Gillen (New York), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (Washington), Jared Golden (Maine), and Don Davis (North Carolina).

Ahead of the vote, Suozzi wrote online that while “there is no question that ICE has overstepped its bounds,” he was willing to continue feeding the agency in order to avoid a government shutdown.

“I am voting for the Department of Homeland Security appropriations bill, not to expand ICE enforcement or add more agents, but to fund the core operations Americans rely on every day, FEMA disaster response, TSA security, Customs and Border Protection, the Coast Guard, passport processing, and other essential services,” Suozzi posted on X.

Suozzi also argued that the funding bill was the “product of bipartisan negotiations and responsible governing” and would provide funding for those critical agencies and services without expanding ICE’s budget.

Gillen issued a similar statement, claiming that her support was driven by advancing FEMA disaster relief. Other priorities of Gillen’s addressed in the package included efforts to stop child trafficking and the spread of fentanyl, and new support for cybersecurity and law enforcement.

“I’m shocked my colleagues would vote to cut off national and community security funding while leaving ICE to operate under the status quo,” she wrote.

The Democrats in favor of the bill tried to underscore its meager wins on reining in ICE: $20 million to outfit ICE personnel with body cameras, cuts to ICE funding for enforcement and removal operations, and a downsizing of the number of detention beds.

But the bulk of the caucus saw the funding package as a broken take on their current policy positions, chastising their colleagues for supporting the agency at a time when ICE is mass-employing undertrained personnel and giving them broad immunity to harass, intimidate, and harm American communities. A vote in favor, according to some Democrats, could bode poorly come midterms.

“You can’t out-Republican Republicans, because you’re going to lose your base and you’re not going to get any of the Republicans to come over to you,” Representative Pramila Jayapal told NBC News.

Meanwhile, one Republican voted against the measure—Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie—though his opposition did not have to do with what’s happening in Minneapolis, Chicago, or other ICE hot spots.

In a post on X, Massie argued that while he “voted for the SAVE Act and support[s] deporting illegals,” he wouldn’t approve more financial support to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which he derided as the “liberals’ favorite censorship agency.”

“I don’t support online censorship,” Massie wrote.

Trump Official Tries to Turn Capitol Hill Into an IndyCar Race Venue

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is now devoting his time to organizing a car race in Washington, D.C.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaking
Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy

Instead of high-speed rail or sorely needed infrastructure overhaul, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is using his powers to try to bring IndyCar racing to the streets of downtown Washington, D.C.

Punchbowl News reported Friday that Duffy is pushing for an IndyCar race around the National Mall as a part of the America250 celebrations this upcoming August. The Supreme Court would serve as the start and end of a full lap around the mall.

“The Grand Prix is an unprecedented opportunity to celebrate our nation’s proud racing pedigree, showcase the beauty of the National Mall, and generate millions in critical tourism revenue for the capital,” a Transportation Department spokesperson said. “We’ll keep working with our partners in Congress to outline the positive impacts it will have on the District and correct the record.”

The plan would need congressional approval, since there’s a ban on advertising on Capitol grounds, and Democrats are reportedly already concerned about potential infrastructure and logistics issues an event like this could cause. And they aren’t the only skeptics.

“The IndyCar schedule has been set for months, but Duffy wants this GP in August. How does this fit in? Non-championship exhibition event like Thermal Club was in ’24?” journalist Benjamin S. Weiss commented. “Does anyone actually think a street circuit along the Mall would make for good racing?”

Turns Out FBI Director Kash Patel Hates Reading

Patel’s former and current colleagues at the FBI revealed what it’s really like to work with him.

FBI Director Kash Patel
Jim WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

FBI Director Kash Patel doesn’t like to read briefings.

Forty-five current FBI employees spoke to The New York Times about the state of the bureau one year into Patel’s tenure, and his lack of interest in reading is one of the many revelations about their new director. What they had to say painted a damning picture of Patel’s leadership.

Patel made his feelings known on the written word during his first director’s call with the heads of the bureau’s field offices. On that call, according to one field office leader, Patel “had no agenda, no thoughts, no strategy or leadership philosophy or priorities to share.”

“I specifically remember him saying at one point, ‘I don’t read.’ He explained he didn’t read briefing materials,” the leader said.

This seems to fit right in with previous reporting about Patel, from his repeated use of the FBI’s private jet to see his singer girlfriend to his apparent obsession with social media. In fact, the tagline of the Times report is about how current and former FBI employees say Patel’s changes “are undermining the agency and making America less safe.”

Patel largely got the FBI job because President Trump was impressed with his desire to take revenge on Trump’s enemies. It seems that a willingness to take the job seriously and effectively run the most powerful law enforcement agency in the U.S. wasn’t a factor, nor was the desire to read important materials. That’s something that he has in common with Trump.

Trump Says His Hand Is Bruised Because He Takes “Big Aspirin”

Donald Trump’s weird bruise is back and worse than ever.

Donald Trump listens as Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev speaks in his ear. A large bruise is visible on the back of Trump's hand
Harun Ozalp/Anadolu/Getty Image

President Donald Trump blamed the “big aspirin” he’s taking for his enormous bruise that has suddenly switched hands.

Trump was photographed at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week with what appeared to be yet another large bruise. This time, the back of his left hand was discolored, though normally it’s his right hand that’s been bruised.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One Thursday, Trump offered an explanation for the injury.

“I clipped it on the table. So I put a little uh, what do they call it? Cream on it. But I clipped it,” Trump told reporters. “I would say, take aspirin if you like your heart, but don’t take aspirin if you don’t wanna have a little bruising. You know, if you take the big—I take the big aspirin. And when you take the big aspirin, they tell you, you bruise.

“The doctor said, ‘You don’t have to take that sir, you’re very healthy.’ I said, ‘I’m not taking any chances,’” Trump recounted.

As intent as Trump is to blame the injury on “big aspirin,” clearly he didn’t want to appear actually feeble.

But the oldest president ever elected to office has regularly been spotted with mysterious bruising on the back of his hand, giving rise to speculations about his health—including as to whether he is receiving undisclosed intravenous treatment.

The White House has dismissed concerns, citing Trump’s “frequent hand shaking and the use of aspirin”—a dubious line, given that the mark appears on the part of the hand subjected to the least, if any, pressure during a handshake.

Watch Trump Try to Defend $1 Billion Price Tag on His “Board of Peace”

President Trump was grilled on the hefty membership fee he’s charging other countries.

Donald Trump speaks aboard Air Force One.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump is selling permanent membership spots on his new “Board of Peace” for $1 billion—and he won’t tell us what the money is for. 

“On the Board of Peace, some of the countries … I think the permanent members contributed a billion dollars,” a reporter asked Trump on Thursday night aboard Air Force One. “Is that money supposed to be for Gaza?” 

The “Board of Peace” was initially a post-ceasefire reconstruction plan for Gaza, hence the reporter’s question. But now it seems to have evolved into a Trump-controlled dupe of the United Nations.

“Some of the countries have already put up much more than that,” Trump responded. “Much more than that.” 

“What’s that money for?”

“That’s a lot of money, but it’s nothing compared to the value of peace,” Trump said, completely ignoring the direct question. “It’s so destructive for everybody when you have wars.” 

This is an incredibly dubious answer, especially from a president who has spent so much of his tenure personally enriching himself and his family. Is the membership fee for a chunk of real estate in Jared Kushner’s abhorrent “New Gaza” plan? Or is it going straight to Trump’s pocket via some offshore bank account based in Qatar? We may never know.  

